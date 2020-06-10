Miércoles 10 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 10
10 de Junio de 2020

Protesters rally against death of George Floyd

Start: 10 Jun 2020 22:28 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2020 22:36 GMT

VARIOUS - Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

2230GMT - ST. JOHN'S CHURCH, WASHINGTON D.C.

Restrictions:

NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Me sumo a la 4T": Morena recibió en su bancada al hasta ahora senador de oposición Ramón Enríquez

“Me sumo a la 4T": Morena recibió en su bancada al hasta ahora senador de oposición Ramón Enríquez

La polémica, mientras tanto, se ubica sobre su puesto en la Comisión Permanente, clave para un eventual Periodo Extraordinario: no queda claro si lo seguirá ocupando Enríquez o su sustituta Verónica Delgadillo
La polémica, mientras tanto, se ubica sobre su puesto en la Comisión Permanente, clave para un eventual Periodo Extraordinario: no queda claro si lo seguirá ocupando Enríquez o su sustituta Verónica Delgadillo

J.K. Rowling reveló que fue víctima de agresión sexual y violencia de género y defendió sus comentarios sobre las mujeres trans

J.K. Rowling reveló que fue víctima de agresión sexual y violencia de género y defendió sus comentarios sobre las mujeres trans

La escritora de la famosa saga sobre Harry Potter habló de su duro pasado en medio de acusaciones de tránsfoba tras unos comentarios en las redes sociales
La escritora de la famosa saga sobre Harry Potter habló de su duro pasado en medio de acusaciones de tránsfoba tras unos comentarios en las redes sociales

Nascar prohibió el uso de la bandera confederada como medida contra el racismo

Nascar prohibió el uso de la bandera confederada como medida contra el racismo

Los organizadores de la competición emitieron un comunicado para anunciar la medida que busca “la unión de las personas en torno al amor por las carreras y la comunidad”. Los detalles
Los organizadores de la competición emitieron un comunicado para anunciar la medida que busca “la unión de las personas en torno al amor por las carreras y la comunidad”. Los detalles

“Banda metálica” fue acusada por cometer destrozos al interior de un panteón de Nuevo León

“Banda metálica” fue acusada por cometer destrozos al interior de un panteón de Nuevo León

Tras difundirse un video en el que se muestran los hechos, el edil del municipio de Apodaca anunció que los implicados están siendo investigados
Tras difundirse un video en el que se muestran los hechos, el edil del municipio de Apodaca anunció que los implicados están siendo investigados

El error de vestuario de “Gossip Girl” que salió a la luz ocho años después

El error de vestuario de “Gossip Girl” que salió a la luz ocho años después

En la emblemática serie donde la moda es un personaje más, se ha descubierto una insospechada y peculiar equivocación
En la emblemática serie donde la moda es un personaje más, se ha descubierto una insospechada y peculiar equivocación

Un ex campeón mundial anunció que peleará contra Mike Tyson: sus impactantes videos

Un ex campeón mundial anunció que peleará contra Mike Tyson: sus impactantes videos

El estadounidense aseguró que llegó a un acuerdo con su compatriota y que ahora solo resta establecer una fecha y una sede para el gran duelo
El estadounidense aseguró que llegó a un acuerdo con su compatriota y que ahora solo resta establecer una fecha y una sede para el gran duelo

Cómo recuperar el acceso a tu cuenta de Instagram si fue hackeada

Cómo recuperar el acceso a tu cuenta de Instagram si fue hackeada

Angélica Rivera reapareció junto a su ex esposo

Angélica Rivera reapareció junto a su ex esposo

La actriz aparecía muy feliz en una fotografía tomada antes de la cuarentena
La actriz aparecía muy feliz en una fotografía tomada antes de la cuarentena

“Como mujer he tenido que demostrar más”: cinco comediantes rompen estigmas en “La culpa no es de la Malinche”

“Como mujer he tenido que demostrar más”: cinco comediantes rompen estigmas en “La culpa no es de la Malinche”

Michelle Rodríguez, Verónica Toussaint, Mónica Escobedo, Alexis de Anda y La Bea son los rostros de este nueva serie de Comedy Central
Michelle Rodríguez, Verónica Toussaint, Mónica Escobedo, Alexis de Anda y La Bea son los rostros de este nueva serie de Comedy Central

Morena inició auditoría a Yeidckol Polevnsky, ex presidenta del partido, por transacciones millonarias

Morena inició auditoría a Yeidckol Polevnsky, ex presidenta del partido, por transacciones millonarias

La dirigencia interina a cargo de Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar revisará contratos millonarios por compras de inmuebles
La dirigencia interina a cargo de Alfonso Ramírez Cuéllar revisará contratos millonarios por compras de inmuebles

Tigres confirmó caso positivo de COVID-19 en su plantilla

Tigres confirmó caso positivo de COVID-19 en su plantilla

La Liga MX explicó que se realizaron 50 exámenes a jugadores y cuerpo técnico del club regiomontano, de lo cuales faltan cinco resultados por darse a conocer
La Liga MX explicó que se realizaron 50 exámenes a jugadores y cuerpo técnico del club regiomontano, de lo cuales faltan cinco resultados por darse a conocer

Liga MX: esto son los cambios al fútbol mexicano que aprobó la Asamblea de Dueños

Liga MX: esto son los cambios al fútbol mexicano que aprobó la Asamblea de Dueños

Entre los temas está la venta del club Querétaro a Gabriel Solares y el nuevo formato del balompié femenil
Entre los temas está la venta del club Querétaro a Gabriel Solares y el nuevo formato del balompié femenil
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Empresas chinas consideran dejar de usar buques petroleros vinculados a Venezuela por temor a las sanciones de Estados Unidos

Empresas chinas consideran dejar de usar buques petroleros vinculados a Venezuela por temor a las sanciones de Estados Unidos

El chavismo anunció que Venezuela superó los 2.500 casos de coronavirus y llegó a 23 muertos

El chavismo anunció que Venezuela superó los 2.500 casos de coronavirus y llegó a 23 muertos

La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

Asesinaron a un comerciante argentino en Venezuela que llevaba dólares para comprar una casa

Asesinaron a un comerciante argentino en Venezuela que llevaba dólares para comprar una casa

Vicealmirante Briceño: “No habrá salida en Venezuela, hasta que se aplique el poder militar para neutralizar a los criminales que usurpan el poder”

Vicealmirante Briceño: “No habrá salida en Venezuela, hasta que se aplique el poder militar para neutralizar a los criminales que usurpan el poder”

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

La fortuna de Bill Gates recibe un nuevo impulso tras el exitoso debut en la bolsa de su última inversión

La fortuna de Bill Gates recibe un nuevo impulso tras el exitoso debut en la bolsa de su última inversión

Aumentan los hospitalizados en Estados Unidos a dos semanas de las reuniones grupales del fin de semana largo

Aumentan los hospitalizados en Estados Unidos a dos semanas de las reuniones grupales del fin de semana largo

Miles de neoyorquinos bloquearon el puente de Brooklyn en nuevas protestas contra el racismo

Miles de neoyorquinos bloquearon el puente de Brooklyn en nuevas protestas contra el racismo

Miami reabrió sus playas y vuelve la normalidad al sur de Florida: cuáles son las 10 nuevas reglas

Miami reabrió sus playas y vuelve la normalidad al sur de Florida: cuáles son las 10 nuevas reglas

Greg Glassman renunció como CEO de CrossFit luego de sus dichos racistas sobre George Floyd

Greg Glassman renunció como CEO de CrossFit luego de sus dichos racistas sobre George Floyd

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

“Me sumo a la 4T": Morena recibió en su bancada al hasta ahora senador de oposición Ramón Enríquez

“Me sumo a la 4T": Morena recibió en su bancada al hasta ahora senador de oposición Ramón Enríquez

“Banda metálica” fue acusada por cometer destrozos al interior de un panteón de Nuevo León

“Banda metálica” fue acusada por cometer destrozos al interior de un panteón de Nuevo León

El error de vestuario de “Gossip Girl” que salió a la luz ocho años después

El error de vestuario de “Gossip Girl” que salió a la luz ocho años después

Angélica Rivera reapareció junto a su ex esposo

Angélica Rivera reapareció junto a su ex esposo

“Como mujer he tenido que demostrar más”: cinco comediantes rompen estigmas en “La culpa no es de la Malinche”

“Como mujer he tenido que demostrar más”: cinco comediantes rompen estigmas en “La culpa no es de la Malinche”

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Colombia: el conmovedor alegato viral de un policía que se negó a desalojar de su casa a una familia humilde durante la cuarentena

Colombia: el conmovedor alegato viral de un policía que se negó a desalojar de su casa a una familia humilde durante la cuarentena

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Alberto Fernández: “El combate contra el delito debe ser inflexible, pero siempre dentro de la ley"

Alberto Fernández: “El combate contra el delito debe ser inflexible, pero siempre dentro de la ley"

¿Kylie Jenner es multimillonaria? Por qué se duda sobre la verdadera cifra de su fortuna

¿Kylie Jenner es multimillonaria? Por qué se duda sobre la verdadera cifra de su fortuna

Cómo recuperar el acceso a tu cuenta de Instagram si fue hackeada

Cómo recuperar el acceso a tu cuenta de Instagram si fue hackeada

Test Mondeo Vignale Híbrido: las seis claves de la nave insignia de Ford en la era verde

Test Mondeo Vignale Híbrido: las seis claves de la nave insignia de Ford en la era verde

El precio de los medicamentos subió el 2,5% en la primera semana de junio

El precio de los medicamentos subió el 2,5% en la primera semana de junio

logo-infobae-america

“Me sumo a la 4T": Morena recibió en su bancada al hasta ahora senador de oposición Ramón Enríquez

“Me sumo a la 4T": Morena recibió en su bancada al hasta ahora senador de oposición Ramón Enríquez

“Banda metálica” fue acusada por cometer destrozos al interior de un panteón de Nuevo León

“Banda metálica” fue acusada por cometer destrozos al interior de un panteón de Nuevo León

Cómo recuperar el acceso a tu cuenta de Instagram si fue hackeada

Cómo recuperar el acceso a tu cuenta de Instagram si fue hackeada

Morena inició auditoría a Yeidckol Polevnsky, ex presidenta del partido, por transacciones millonarias

Morena inició auditoría a Yeidckol Polevnsky, ex presidenta del partido, por transacciones millonarias

Donald Trump realizará el 19 de junio su primer mitín político desde el inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Donald Trump realizará el 19 de junio su primer mitín político desde el inicio de la pandemia de coronavirus

logo-teleshow

El desafío del actor que interpreta a Julio Grondona en “El Presidente” al protagonizar una escena clave de la serie

El desafío del actor que interpreta a Julio Grondona en “El Presidente” al protagonizar una escena clave de la serie

J.K. Rowling reveló que fue víctima de agresión sexual y violencia de género y defendió sus comentarios sobre las mujeres trans

J.K. Rowling reveló que fue víctima de agresión sexual y violencia de género y defendió sus comentarios sobre las mujeres trans

El error de vestuario de “Gossip Girl” que salió a la luz ocho años después

El error de vestuario de “Gossip Girl” que salió a la luz ocho años después

Angélica Rivera reapareció junto a su ex esposo

Angélica Rivera reapareció junto a su ex esposo

“Como mujer he tenido que demostrar más”: cinco comediantes rompen estigmas en “La culpa no es de la Malinche”

“Como mujer he tenido que demostrar más”: cinco comediantes rompen estigmas en “La culpa no es de la Malinche”

Nascar prohibió el uso de la bandera confederada como medida contra el racismo

Nascar prohibió el uso de la bandera confederada como medida contra el racismo

Un ex campeón mundial anunció que peleará contra Mike Tyson: sus impactantes videos

Un ex campeón mundial anunció que peleará contra Mike Tyson: sus impactantes videos

Tigres confirmó caso positivo de COVID-19 en su plantilla

Tigres confirmó caso positivo de COVID-19 en su plantilla

Liga MX: esto son los cambios al fútbol mexicano que aprobó la Asamblea de Dueños

Liga MX: esto son los cambios al fútbol mexicano que aprobó la Asamblea de Dueños

El encuentro con Elton John que lo hizo “sonrojar” y cuando se convirtió en el “dealer de viagra” de Cuba: dos increíbles anécdotas de Guillermo Coppola

El encuentro con Elton John que lo hizo “sonrojar” y cuando se convirtió en el “dealer de viagra” de Cuba: dos increíbles anécdotas de Guillermo Coppola