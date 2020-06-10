ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Protesters rally against death of George Floyd
Start: 10 Jun 2020 22:28 GMT
End: 10 Jun 2020 22:36 GMT
VARIOUS - Protesters rally against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
2230GMT - ST. JOHN'S CHURCH, WASHINGTON D.C.
Restrictions:
NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: MUTE
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
La polémica, mientras tanto, se ubica sobre su puesto en la Comisión Permanente, clave para un eventual Periodo Extraordinario: no queda claro si lo seguirá ocupando Enríquez o su sustituta Verónica Delgadillo
MAS NOTICIAS