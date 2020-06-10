ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/JUDICIARY --UPDATED

House Judiciary holds hearing on police brutality

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee holds an in-person hearing on police brutality and racial profiling, as Congress considers legislation to address issues raised by the death of George Floyd and the unrest that has swept the United States in its wake. (George Floyd's brother is expected to attend the hearing.)

++Witnesses:

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother;

Vanita Gupta, president, Leadership Conference for Civil Rights;

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, and president of Major City Chiefs;

Pastor Darrell Scott, member of President Trump’s transition team;

Sherrilyn Ifill (virtual witness) president, & director-counsel, NAACP Legal Defense Fund; Paul Butler, law professor, Georgetown University Law Center;

Angela Underwood Jacobs, first Black woman elected to the Lancaster city council;

Ben Crump, attorney representing the Floyd family;

Ron Davis, (virtual witness), National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives; Daniel Bongino, conservative radio host and former Secret Service agent;

Phillip Goff (virtual witness), Center for Policing Equity;

Marc Morial, president National Urban League, and former mayor of New Orleans

