Miércoles 10 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/JUDICIARY --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSJUN 10
10 de Junio de 2020

House Judiciary holds hearing on police brutality

Start: 10 Jun 2020 17:09 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2020 18:09 GMT

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THE HEARING IS IN RECESS FOR A LUNCH BREAK AND IS EXPECTED TO RETURN AT 1700GMT APPROX

++EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE LIVE STREAM WAS DELAYED BY A TECHNICAL PROBLEM

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee holds an in-person hearing on police brutality and racial profiling, as Congress considers legislation to address issues raised by the death of George Floyd and the unrest that has swept the United States in its wake. (George Floyd's brother is expected to attend the hearing.)

++Witnesses:

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd’s brother;

Vanita Gupta, president, Leadership Conference for Civil Rights;

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, and president of Major City Chiefs;

Pastor Darrell Scott, member of President Trump’s transition team;

Sherrilyn Ifill (virtual witness) president, & director-counsel, NAACP Legal Defense Fund; Paul Butler, law professor, Georgetown University Law Center;

Angela Underwood Jacobs, first Black woman elected to the Lancaster city council;

Ben Crump, attorney representing the Floyd family;

Ron Davis, (virtual witness), National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives; Daniel Bongino, conservative radio host and former Secret Service agent;

Phillip Goff (virtual witness), Center for Policing Equity;

Marc Morial, president National Urban League, and former mayor of New Orleans

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Por una falla, miles de números de WhatsApp quedaron expuestos en la web

Por una falla, miles de números de WhatsApp quedaron expuestos en la web

Surgió a raíz de una falla en la herramienta “clic para chatear” que permite enviar mensajes a usuarios que no son parte de la agenda de contactos
Surgió a raíz de una falla en la herramienta “clic para chatear” que permite enviar mensajes a usuarios que no son parte de la agenda de contactos

Se lanzó Android 11: todas las novedades de la nueva versión

Se lanzó Android 11: todas las novedades de la nueva versión

Google dio a conocer la primera beta de su sistema operativo móvil. Cambios en las notificaciones, mejoras en materia de seguridad y mayor facilidad para controlar dispositivos conectados en el hogar
Google dio a conocer la primera beta de su sistema operativo móvil. Cambios en las notificaciones, mejoras en materia de seguridad y mayor facilidad para controlar dispositivos conectados en el hogar

“No voy a permitir que ninguneen la investidura presidencial”: la advertencia de López Obrador de cara al proceso electoral

“No voy a permitir que ninguneen la investidura presidencial”: la advertencia de López Obrador de cara al proceso electoral

El presidente de México aseguró que no tiene diferencias con los gobernadores porque hay un trabajo coordinado con ellos, a pesar de las diferencias políticas e ideológicas
El presidente de México aseguró que no tiene diferencias con los gobernadores porque hay un trabajo coordinado con ellos, a pesar de las diferencias políticas e ideológicas

“Nunca voy a perdonar que me hayas engañado con mi madre”: Frida Sofía habría enfrentado a su ex novio en el nuevo programa de Bozzo

“Nunca voy a perdonar que me hayas engañado con mi madre”: Frida Sofía habría enfrentado a su ex novio en el nuevo programa de Bozzo

Según el periodista Alex Kaffie, la hija de Alejandra Guzmán será la madrina de la nueva emisión de Laura en Televisa
Según el periodista Alex Kaffie, la hija de Alejandra Guzmán será la madrina de la nueva emisión de Laura en Televisa

La Policía brasileña allanó el palacio de gobierno de Pará por un supuesto fraude en la compra de respiradores para tratar el coronavirus

La Policía brasileña allanó el palacio de gobierno de Pará por un supuesto fraude en la compra de respiradores para tratar el coronavirus

El gobernador Helder Barbalho es el segundo jefe estatal alcanzado por una investigación por el presunto desvío de recursos destinados a tratamientos médicos durante la pandemia
El gobernador Helder Barbalho es el segundo jefe estatal alcanzado por una investigación por el presunto desvío de recursos destinados a tratamientos médicos durante la pandemia

Día clave en el fútbol mexicano: los 5 temas que tratarán en la Junta de Dueños

Día clave en el fútbol mexicano: los 5 temas que tratarán en la Junta de Dueños

En el balompié mexicano se tendrán que definir asuntos relacionados con sus equipos
En el balompié mexicano se tendrán que definir asuntos relacionados con sus equipos

El increíble negocio ilegal a través del cual Corea del Norte está haciendo millones de dólares

El increíble negocio ilegal a través del cual Corea del Norte está haciendo millones de dólares

Con la complicidad de China, su principal comprador, el régimen de King Jong-un está vendiendo toneladas de arena, violando las sanciones establecidas por la ONU
Con la complicidad de China, su principal comprador, el régimen de King Jong-un está vendiendo toneladas de arena, violando las sanciones establecidas por la ONU

Los seis jóvenes detenidos durante las protestas de Giovanni López hablaron tras su liberación: “Nos golpearon a todos”

Los seis jóvenes detenidos durante las protestas de Giovanni López hablaron tras su liberación: “Nos golpearon a todos”

El gobernador de Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, anunció este martes que retiraría todos los cargos contra los manifestantes, pero aseguró que lo haría “por última vez”
El gobernador de Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, anunció este martes que retiraría todos los cargos contra los manifestantes, pero aseguró que lo haría “por última vez”

Chile amplió la cuarentena total a varias regiones tras un aumento de muertes y contagios

Chile amplió la cuarentena total a varias regiones tras un aumento de muertes y contagios

El gobierno elevó en 192 la cifra de muertes con una nueva metodología de conteo, tras añadir fallecimientos reportados en los últimos días. “Estamos viviendo los momentos más difíciles”, dijo el ministro de Salud
El gobierno elevó en 192 la cifra de muertes con una nueva metodología de conteo, tras añadir fallecimientos reportados en los últimos días. “Estamos viviendo los momentos más difíciles”, dijo el ministro de Salud

El volcán Popocatépetl amaneció cubierto de nieve y dejó estas postales de ensueño

El volcán Popocatépetl amaneció cubierto de nieve y dejó estas postales de ensueño

El semáforo de alerta continúa en Amarillo Fase 2
El semáforo de alerta continúa en Amarillo Fase 2

El día que un rival quiso intimidar a Jordan con vulgaridades: la letal respuesta de la leyenda de los Chicago Bulls

El día que un rival quiso intimidar a Jordan con vulgaridades: la letal respuesta de la leyenda de los Chicago Bulls

Hacia el final de la temporada 96-97, el mítico número 23 tuvo un cruce con Jimmy Jackson, jugador de los New Jersey Nets
Hacia el final de la temporada 96-97, el mítico número 23 tuvo un cruce con Jimmy Jackson, jugador de los New Jersey Nets

Cómo impactarían las nuevas sanciones de EEUU al control que el régimen cubano tiene sobre las remesas

Cómo impactarían las nuevas sanciones de EEUU al control que el régimen cubano tiene sobre las remesas

Emilio Morales, presidente de Havana Consulting Group, detalló el entramado mediante el cual las Fuerzas Armadas se quedan con la vasta mayoría del dinero enviado por la diáspora hacia la isla, y analizó los escenarios que podrían tener lugar dependiendo del alcance de las medidas que la administración de Donald Trump anunciará el viernes
Emilio Morales, presidente de Havana Consulting Group, detalló el entramado mediante el cual las Fuerzas Armadas se quedan con la vasta mayoría del dinero enviado por la diáspora hacia la isla, y analizó los escenarios que podrían tener lugar dependiendo del alcance de las medidas que la administración de Donald Trump anunciará el viernes
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

El chavismo anunció que Venezuela superó los 2.500 casos de coronavirus y llegó a 23 muertos

El chavismo anunció que Venezuela superó los 2.500 casos de coronavirus y llegó a 23 muertos

La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

Asesinaron a un comerciante argentino en Venezuela que llevaba dólares para comprar una casa

Asesinaron a un comerciante argentino en Venezuela que llevaba dólares para comprar una casa

Vicealmirante Briceño: “No habrá salida en Venezuela, hasta que se aplique el poder militar para neutralizar a los criminales que usurpan el poder”

Vicealmirante Briceño: “No habrá salida en Venezuela, hasta que se aplique el poder militar para neutralizar a los criminales que usurpan el poder”

La verdad frente al odio

La verdad frente al odio

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Miami reabrió sus playas y vuelve la normalidad al sur de Florida: cuáles son las 10 nuevas reglas

Miami reabrió sus playas y vuelve la normalidad al sur de Florida: cuáles son las 10 nuevas reglas

Greg Glassman renunció como CEO de CrossFit luego de sus dichos racistas sobre George Floyd

Greg Glassman renunció como CEO de CrossFit luego de sus dichos racistas sobre George Floyd

La batalla entre republicanos y demócratas por bautizar lugares con el nombre de ex presidentes tiene un claro ganador

La batalla entre republicanos y demócratas por bautizar lugares con el nombre de ex presidentes tiene un claro ganador

Detectaron casos de coronavirus entre miembros de la Guardia Nacional desplegados en las protestas en Washington DC

Detectaron casos de coronavirus entre miembros de la Guardia Nacional desplegados en las protestas en Washington DC

Un líder del Ku Klux Klan aceleró su vehículo contra un grupo de manifestantes en Virginia

Un líder del Ku Klux Klan aceleró su vehículo contra un grupo de manifestantes en Virginia

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

“No voy a permitir que ninguneen la investidura presidencial”: la advertencia de López Obrador de cara al proceso electoral

“No voy a permitir que ninguneen la investidura presidencial”: la advertencia de López Obrador de cara al proceso electoral

“Nunca voy a perdonar que me hayas engañado con mi madre”: Frida Sofía habría enfrentado a su ex novio en el nuevo programa de Bozzo

“Nunca voy a perdonar que me hayas engañado con mi madre”: Frida Sofía habría enfrentado a su ex novio en el nuevo programa de Bozzo

Día clave en el fútbol mexicano: los 5 temas que tratarán en la Junta de Dueños

Día clave en el fútbol mexicano: los 5 temas que tratarán en la Junta de Dueños

Los seis jóvenes detenidos durante las protestas de Giovanni López hablaron tras su liberación: “Nos golpearon a todos”

Los seis jóvenes detenidos durante las protestas de Giovanni López hablaron tras su liberación: “Nos golpearon a todos”

El volcán Popocatépetl amaneció cubierto de nieve y dejó estas postales de ensueño

El volcán Popocatépetl amaneció cubierto de nieve y dejó estas postales de ensueño

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El juicio por “la ruta del dinero K” se reanudará por videoconferencia dentro de dos semanas

El juicio por “la ruta del dinero K” se reanudará por videoconferencia dentro de dos semanas

Por una falla, miles de números de WhatsApp quedaron expuestos en la web

Por una falla, miles de números de WhatsApp quedaron expuestos en la web

Se lanzó Android 11: todas las novedades de la nueva versión

Se lanzó Android 11: todas las novedades de la nueva versión

“Desahogo sexual”: el juez del caso denunció irregularidades y apuntó directamente al fiscal Rivarola

“Desahogo sexual”: el juez del caso denunció irregularidades y apuntó directamente al fiscal Rivarola

El increíble negocio ilegal a través del cual Corea del Norte está haciendo millones de dólares

El increíble negocio ilegal a través del cual Corea del Norte está haciendo millones de dólares

logo-infobae-america

Por una falla, miles de números de WhatsApp quedaron expuestos en la web

Por una falla, miles de números de WhatsApp quedaron expuestos en la web

Se lanzó Android 11: todas las novedades de la nueva versión

Se lanzó Android 11: todas las novedades de la nueva versión

“No voy a permitir que ninguneen la investidura presidencial”: la advertencia de López Obrador de cara al proceso electoral

“No voy a permitir que ninguneen la investidura presidencial”: la advertencia de López Obrador de cara al proceso electoral

La Policía brasileña allanó el palacio de gobierno de Pará por un supuesto fraude en la compra de respiradores para tratar el coronavirus

La Policía brasileña allanó el palacio de gobierno de Pará por un supuesto fraude en la compra de respiradores para tratar el coronavirus

El increíble negocio ilegal a través del cual Corea del Norte está haciendo millones de dólares

El increíble negocio ilegal a través del cual Corea del Norte está haciendo millones de dólares

logo-teleshow

“Nunca voy a perdonar que me hayas engañado con mi madre”: Frida Sofía habría enfrentado a su ex novio en el nuevo programa de Bozzo

“Nunca voy a perdonar que me hayas engañado con mi madre”: Frida Sofía habría enfrentado a su ex novio en el nuevo programa de Bozzo

Entre rumores de retiro, la crisis artística por la pandemia y los problemas de salud, Antonio Gasalla define su futuro

Entre rumores de retiro, la crisis artística por la pandemia y los problemas de salud, Antonio Gasalla define su futuro

La mamá de Yanina Latorre, sobre la cuarentena: “No me voy a quedar encerrada chicos, déjense de joder”

La mamá de Yanina Latorre, sobre la cuarentena: “No me voy a quedar encerrada chicos, déjense de joder”

“A veces quiero disculparme por votar por López Obrador”: Claudia Lizaldi enfrentó ataques por reclamar al presidente

“A veces quiero disculparme por votar por López Obrador”: Claudia Lizaldi enfrentó ataques por reclamar al presidente

Silvia Freire, en diálogo con Pamela David, advierte sobre la importancia de los pensamientos positivos en esta época de pandemia

Silvia Freire, en diálogo con Pamela David, advierte sobre la importancia de los pensamientos positivos en esta época de pandemia

Día clave en el fútbol mexicano: los 5 temas que tratarán en la Junta de Dueños

Día clave en el fútbol mexicano: los 5 temas que tratarán en la Junta de Dueños

El día que un rival quiso intimidar a Jordan con vulgaridades: la letal respuesta de la leyenda de los Chicago Bulls

El día que un rival quiso intimidar a Jordan con vulgaridades: la letal respuesta de la leyenda de los Chicago Bulls

“Me tocó a mí, todavía no entiendo cómo”: Rogelio Funes Mori dio positivo por COVID-19

“Me tocó a mí, todavía no entiendo cómo”: Rogelio Funes Mori dio positivo por COVID-19

El misterioso juego de mesa entre Dybala y Douglas Costa que es furor en redes

El misterioso juego de mesa entre Dybala y Douglas Costa que es furor en redes

Viral: el fascinante video a lo “Volver al Futuro” de un equipo para anunciar el retorno de la MLS

Viral: el fascinante video a lo “Volver al Futuro” de un equipo para anunciar el retorno de la MLS