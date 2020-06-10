ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/JUDICIARY--DELAYED

House Judiciary holds hearing on police brutality
Start: 10 Jun 2020 14:07 GMT
End: 10 Jun 2020 15:07 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee holds an in-person hearing on police brutality and racial profiling, as Congress considers legislation to address issues raised by the death of George Floyd and the unrest that has swept the United States in its wake. (George Floyd's brother is expected to attend the hearing.)
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Los manifestantes recorrieron el famoso cruce a Manhattan y se congregaron frente al Ayuntamiento para reiterar su pedido para retirar parte del financiamiento a la policía y destinarlo a otras áreas de asistencia social
El presidente de México dijo que es legítimo ser opositor. “Que no se tire la piedra y esconda la mano, cómo se van a ensarapar, poner caretas y decir que son independientes, que son liberales cuando no lo son, entonces fuera máscaras”, expresó
El proyecto fue votado en sendas sesiones celebradas en la Cámara de Diputados y en el Senado ante la presencia del jefe del Tribunal Supremo Electoral, Salvador Romero. Ahora, queda en manos del Gobierno para su promulgación
MAS NOTICIAS