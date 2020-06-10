Miércoles 10 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/JUDICIARY--DELAYED--

Por REUTERSJUN 10
9 de Junio de 2020

House Judiciary holds hearing on police brutality

Start: 10 Jun 2020 14:07 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2020 15:07 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee holds an in-person hearing on police brutality and racial profiling, as Congress considers legislation to address issues raised by the death of George Floyd and the unrest that has swept the United States in its wake. (George Floyd's brother is expected to attend the hearing.)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UNRESTRICTED POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Mapa del coronavirus en México 10 de junio: Guerrero, Yucatán e Hidalgo disminuyen contagios

En el país se registraron 124,301 contagios totales, de los cuales 18,904 están activos y van 14,649 muertos
A 49 años del “Halconazo”: la matanza de estudiantes que marcó al gobierno de Luis Echeverría

El 10 de junio de 1971 se escribió una de las páginas más oscuras en la historia de México
Clausuran vivienda que operaba como funeraria en Tecámac; embalsamaban cadáveres de forma clandestina

Los cuerpos presuntamente se guardaban en una habitación y en la sala colocaban los féretros apilados
“Tengo hambre”: una jubilada llamó a la policía y los agentes que acudieron le prepararon la cena

Los oficiales italianos fueron más allá de sus deberes con un gran gesto de humanidad para ayudar a una mujer de 87 años
Reabrieron los centros comerciales en Uruguay con estrictos protocolos y largas filas

Decenas de personas se acercaron a las tiendas tras casi tres meses de estar cerrados por la emergencia sanitaria
Después de 130 años, volvieron a hallar a una especie de lagartija que cambia de color

Este tipo de animales viven en lugares de muy difícil acceso y no había sido avistada desde su descubrimiento, en 1891
Miles de neoyorquinos bloquearon el puente de Brooklyn en nuevas protestas contra el racismo

Los manifestantes recorrieron el famoso cruce a Manhattan y se congregaron frente al Ayuntamiento para reiterar su pedido para retirar parte del financiamiento a la policía y destinarlo a otras áreas de asistencia social
“He sido víctima de racismo”: Laura Flores recordó una anécdota en EEUU en la que no importó que sea rubia

La actriz contó que una mujer la trató mal por ser mexicana
“El que no tiene injerencia en ese asunto, pues ¿qué le preocupa?”: López Obrador respondió a las quejas por la revelación del BOA

El presidente de México dijo que es legítimo ser opositor. “Que no se tire la piedra y esconda la mano, cómo se van a ensarapar, poner caretas y decir que son independientes, que son liberales cuando no lo son, entonces fuera máscaras”, expresó
Ryan Giggs revivió la fuerte pelea que tuvo con Cristiano Ronaldo en el Manchester United

El legendario mediocampista compartió seis temporadas con el luso en las que mantuvieron una relación cordial pero distante
“Hoy me tocó a mí”: la periodista Yuriria Sierra dio positivo a COVID-19

La presentadora de noticias tiene un amplia trayectoria en medios, aunque recientemente se le reconoce por anunciar productos de protección contra el virus
El Parlamento de Bolivia aprobó la ley para celebrar las elecciones generales el 6 de septiembre

El proyecto fue votado en sendas sesiones celebradas en la Cámara de Diputados y en el Senado ante la presencia del jefe del Tribunal Supremo Electoral, Salvador Romero. Ahora, queda en manos del Gobierno para su promulgación
La Asamblea Nacional de Venezuela informó que la inflación acumulada en lo que va del año es mayor al 400%

Asesinaron a un comerciante argentino en Venezuela que llevaba dólares para comprar una casa

Vicealmirante Briceño: “No habrá salida en Venezuela, hasta que se aplique el poder militar para neutralizar a los criminales que usurpan el poder”

La verdad frente al odio

Nicolás Maduro y Juan Guaidó, un pulso por el control del oro de Londres

La batalla entre republicanos y demócratas por bautizar lugares con el nombre de ex presidentes tiene un claro ganador

Detectaron casos de coronavirus entre miembros de la Guardia Nacional desplegados en las protestas en Washington DC

Un líder del Ku Klux Klan aceleró su vehículo contra un grupo de manifestantes en Virginia

Cancelaron la serie ‘Cops’, el programa sobre policías más longevo de la TV estadounidense

Paramount retiró un show que glorificaba policías tras las protestas que se desataron en EEUU

Mapa del coronavirus en México 10 de junio: Guerrero, Yucatán e Hidalgo disminuyen contagios

A 49 años del “Halconazo”: la matanza de estudiantes que marcó al gobierno de Luis Echeverría

Clausuran vivienda que operaba como funeraria en Tecámac; embalsamaban cadáveres de forma clandestina

“He sido víctima de racismo”: Laura Flores recordó una anécdota en EEUU en la que no importó que sea rubia

“El que no tiene injerencia en ese asunto, pues ¿qué le preocupa?”: López Obrador respondió a las quejas por la revelación del BOA

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El marxismo de derecha sí existe

Otro descalabro empresario-económico

Vicentin: la reactivación tiene que venir del sector privado

Las aerolíneas extranjeras ya anuncian el regreso de vuelos a la Argentina: cuáles son los destinos y los nuevos precios

Tensión en el gobierno de Santa Fe: un ministro clave de Perotti se opuso a la expropiación de Vicentin

Mapa del coronavirus en México 10 de junio: Guerrero, Yucatán e Hidalgo disminuyen contagios

A 49 años del “Halconazo”: la matanza de estudiantes que marcó al gobierno de Luis Echeverría

Clausuran vivienda que operaba como funeraria en Tecámac; embalsamaban cadáveres de forma clandestina

“Tengo hambre”: una jubilada llamó a la policía y los agentes que acudieron le prepararon la cena

Reabrieron los centros comerciales en Uruguay con estrictos protocolos y largas filas

“He sido víctima de racismo”: Laura Flores recordó una anécdota en EEUU en la que no importó que sea rubia

“Acapulco Shore 7”: Celia Lora sin ropa, Mane contra Dania y más descontrol en el capítulo 2

“Mi cuerpo atacaba a mis bebés como si fueran una bacteria”: María José reveló su tortuoso camino para convertirse en madre

“365 DNI”, la película que se presenta como la sucesora de “50 sombras de Grey” y levantó voces a favor y en contra

Las estrellas de “Vis a Vis”, a los golpes en cuarentena: un original video para alertar sobre la crisis post pandemia

Ryan Giggs revivió la fuerte pelea que tuvo con Cristiano Ronaldo en el Manchester United

Michael Schumacher pasará otra vez por el quirófano: cómo es el tratamiento especial para la leyenda de la F1

El exclusivo automóvil que mostró Karim Benzema valuado en más de 2 millones de euros

La inesperada burla de Juanfer Quintero a Boca en la presentación de su vino lo transformó en tendencia

Greg Glassman renunció como CEO de CrossFit luego de sus dichos racistas sobre George Floyd

