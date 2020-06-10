Miércoles 10 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE TIMING --

Por REUTERSJUN 10
9 de Junio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak.

Start: 10 Jun 2020 15:05 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2020 16:05 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1. NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

