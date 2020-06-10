Miércoles 10 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-ECONOMY --ORIGINAL LANGUAGE VER

Por REUTERSJUN 10
10 de Junio de 2020

China holds newser on economic situation amid coronavirus

Start: 11 Jun 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 11 Jun 2020 08:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - The State Council will hold a news conference to talk about the economic situation in China which has been largely affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Speakers: Zhu Guangyao, the former vice minister of Ministry of Finance, Wang Zhaoxing, the former vice chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Yao Jingyuan, the former chief economist of the National Bureau of Statistics, and Liu Huan, the counselor of the State Council.

SCHEDULE:

0700GMT Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: RLS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION (TBC)

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Los grandes desafíos de la Iglesia tras la pandemia de coronavirus en México

Aseguró estos se unen a retos anteriores como la atención a los grupos vulnerables o la lucha contra el abuso sexual en estructuras eclesiásticas
El día que la Femexfut tuvo que pagar al narco para recuperar al Querétaro

En menos de un año, el equipo volvería a cambiar de dueño, lo que significaría el octavo proceso de compra-venta en las últimas dos décadas
Por qué los centros de rehabilitación se convirtieron en blanco de los narcos

Los centros para drogadictos han sido objetivo de numerosos ataques en los últimos años
Michael Jordan participó de un torneo de pesca y ayudó a capturar a uno de los peces más grandes del mundo

El mítico jugador de los Chicago Bulls, reconocido como uno de los mejores atletas de la historia, se sumó a un evento de caridad en Carolina del Norte
La batalla entre republicanos y demócratas por bautizar lugares con el nombre de ex presidentes tiene un claro ganador

Aunque dejó la Casa Blanca con el 59% de aprobación popular, Barack Obama no logró hacer de su pos-presidencia un relato tan exitoso ni tener agrupaciones fuertes que lo reivindiquen como a Ronald Reagan, que ya cuenta con 150 sitios en su honor
La verdad frente al odio

Los líderes del pensamiento mágico

El dirigente izquierdista de México se niega a realizar un gran gasto para paliar los daños ocasionados por el virus

Los planes secretos de Arabia Saudita para entrar a las grandes ligas de los museos con un Leonardo Da Vinci

Desde que pagó el récord de USD 450 millones por “Salvator Mundi”, hace tres años, el reino mantiene ocultos tanto la obra como sus ambiciones de convertirse en un destino internacional de importancia para el arte
PIB mexicano podría caer hasta en 8.6% de acuerdo con la OCDE

El reporte de Perspectivas Económicas asegura que la tasa de desempleo podría alcanzar máximos históricos en 2020
Roger Federer anunció que no volverá a jugar hasta 2021 por una nueva cirugía en su rodilla derecha

El tenista suizo, que cumplirá 39 años a principios de agosto, se perderá lo que resta de la temporada, según comunicó a través de las redes sociales
Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China y Europa, los principales focos de contagio están ahora en Estados Unidos y Sudamérica
La verdad frente al odio

Nicolás Maduro y Juan Guaidó, un pulso por el control del oro de Londres

Nicolás Maduro y Juan Guaidó, un pulso por el control del oro de Londres

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Buques petroleros que navegaban hacia Venezuela para cargar crudo se retiraron por temor a sanciones de Estados Unidos

Buques petroleros que navegaban hacia Venezuela para cargar crudo se retiraron por temor a sanciones de Estados Unidos

El chavismo admitió que la inflación acumulada de 2020 en Venezuela es del 295,9 %, pero la oposición tiene una cifra más alta

El chavismo admitió que la inflación acumulada de 2020 en Venezuela es del 295,9 %, pero la oposición tiene una cifra más alta

Cancelaron la serie ‘Cops’, el programa sobre policías más longevo de la TV estadounidense

Cancelaron la serie ‘Cops’, el programa sobre policías más longevo de la TV estadounidense

Paramount retiró un show que glorificaba policías tras las protestas que se desataron en EEUU

Paramount retiró un show que glorificaba policías tras las protestas que se desataron en EEUU

Estados Unidos registró 819 muertes por coronavirus y el total de casos positivos ya roza los 2 millones

Estados Unidos registró 819 muertes por coronavirus y el total de casos positivos ya roza los 2 millones

Una familia de médicos perdió a padre e hija por culpa del COVID-19

Una familia de médicos perdió a padre e hija por culpa del COVID-19

El índice Nasdaq alcanzó por primera vez los 10.000 puntos y lidera la recuperación de Wall Street

El índice Nasdaq alcanzó por primera vez los 10.000 puntos y lidera la recuperación de Wall Street

Los grandes desafíos de la Iglesia tras la pandemia de coronavirus en México

El día que la Femexfut tuvo que pagar al narco para recuperar al Querétaro

Por qué los centros de rehabilitación se convirtieron en blanco de los narcos

El dirigente izquierdista de México se niega a realizar un gran gasto para paliar los daños ocasionados por el virus

PIB mexicano podría caer hasta en 8.6% de acuerdo con la OCDE

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

Colombia marcó un récord diario de 64 muertes por coronavirus

La Justicia colombiana expropiará ocho inmuebles del empresario Alex Saab, acusado de ser testaferro de Nicolás Maduro

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Amenaza mafiosa en Colombia: enviaron una corona fúnebre a un médico por la muerte de un paciente con coronavirus

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Sergio Berni: “Se acabó la solidaridad entre la Ciudad y la provincia de Buenos Aires”

Los planes secretos de Arabia Saudita para entrar a las grandes ligas de los museos con un Leonardo Da Vinci

Andrés Parra, de protagonizar a Escobar y Hugo Chávez al FIFA Gate: “Si no te gusta el fútbol, te atrapará la corrupción”

Por el efecto de la pandemia, la OCDE prevé que el PBI de Argentina se desplome hasta 10,1%

Por el efecto de la pandemia, la OCDE prevé que el PBI de Argentina se desplome hasta 10,1%

La OCDE prevé una recesión mundial de al menos 6% para 2020 por la pandemia de coronavirus

La OCDE prevé una recesión mundial de al menos 6% para 2020 por la pandemia de coronavirus

Los grandes desafíos de la Iglesia tras la pandemia de coronavirus en México

Por qué los centros de rehabilitación se convirtieron en blanco de los narcos

El coronavirus cruza la frontera y satura los hospitales de California

El coronavirus cruza la frontera y satura los hospitales de California

La batalla entre republicanos y demócratas por bautizar lugares con el nombre de ex presidentes tiene un claro ganador

La verdad frente al odio

Andrés Parra, de protagonizar a Escobar y Hugo Chávez al FIFA Gate: “Si no te gusta el fútbol, te atrapará la corrupción”

El duro reclamo de Marcelo Mazzarello tras la muerte de su padre: “Lo que se generó con la pandemia es un terrorismo sanitario"

La amorosa reacción de Thalía a una foto de la juventud de Tommy Mottola

Paramount retiró un show que glorificaba policías tras las protestas que se desataron en EEUU

El incómodo momento de Any Ventura en “Bendita” después de contar que salió a correr con los runners

El día que la Femexfut tuvo que pagar al narco para recuperar al Querétaro

Michael Jordan participó de un torneo de pesca y ayudó a capturar a uno de los peces más grandes del mundo

Roger Federer anunció que no volverá a jugar hasta 2021 por una nueva cirugía en su rodilla derecha

Andrés Parra, de protagonizar a Escobar y Hugo Chávez al FIFA Gate: “Si no te gusta el fútbol, te atrapará la corrupción”

Conade prepara el regreso de atletas a los entrenamientos en instalaciones del CNAR con nuevo protocolo

