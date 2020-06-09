Una protesta con músculo para reabrir gimnasios en India

India's bodybuilders flex muscles, call for gyms to open =(Fotos)= Amritsar, India, 7 Jun 2020 (AFP) - Gym owners and trainers in several Indian cities held protests over the weekend against a ban on opening fitness centres over fears of spreading the coronavirus, even as many lockdown restrictions are set to ease.The nation of 1.3 billion people will allow shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship to re-open Monday, more than 10 weeks after a nationwide shutdown was imposed in late March.But gyms will remain closed, to the frustration of owners and trainers in several cities, including Amritsar in northern Punjab state."We are running in losses for last three months and there is no clarity when the government plans to open the gyms," Amritsar Gym Owners Association's president, Dharminder Verma, told AFP on Sunday.Gym owners were still paying rent and staff salaries despite being shut, Verma said.Similar protests were held in neighbouring Ludhiana district on Saturday, where topless bodybuilders did push-ups and flexed their pumped-up muscles.The easing restrictions come as India records a rising number of new daily virus cases. The South Asian country has reported almost 250,000 cases so far including nearly 7,000 deaths.India's economy -- Asia's third-biggest and already stuttering before the pandemic -- has been badly hit by the lockdown.The government has sought to revive growth by gradually reopening most sectors of the economy over the past few weeks.About one-third of domestic flights, limited interstate trains and buses have resumed. Offices and factories have also been allowed to reopen.Tens of millions of Indians lost their jobs during the lockdown, including millions of migrant workers, many of whom fled cities back to their hometowns or villages, some on foot.ja/grk/ch -------------------------------------------------------------
Nueva York sigue siendo el territorio más impactado, con 30.417 fallecidos y cerca de 400.000 casos. No obstante, su curva se ha desacelerado significativamente y este lunes la ciudad homónima comenzó con su reapertura. California es el que actualmente reporta un mayor número de contagios diarios en todo el país
El hijo del ex presidente de la AFA expresó su enojo en diálogo con Infobae: “Me dicen que lo tratan como a El Padrino, usan su nombre y armaron una sátira. Me hincharon las pelotas”
Si bien no detalló si el mariscal estaba a bordo de la aeronave que arribó a Caracas, el presidente interino de Venezuela reiteró que la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro sigue buscando “generar inestabilidad” en América Latina
La cantidad de casos positivos, en tanto, supera los 710.000. Seis medios nacionales, en conjunto con secretarías de salud estatales, comenzaron a proveer información propia sobre la pandemia en medio de críticas al gobierno de Jair Bolsonaro por su manejo de los datos
De acuerdo al portal Estado de S. Paulo, el ministerio de Salud cambió su balance del 8 de junio de 1.382 víctimas a 525 como consecuencia de la decisión del Presidente. El Gobierno ha recibido duras críticas en los últimos días por cambios en la difusión de datos de la pandemia
El secretario general de la OEA indicó que el COVID-19 “ha agravado problemas estructurales que grafican que tenemos el hemisferio más desigual de todos”. Advirtió que el escenario a futuro “no es alentador” y pidió redoblar esfuerzos, principalmente, en temas de educación, salud, trabajo y género
