Lunes 8 de Junio de 2020
Una protesta con músculo para reabrir gimnasios en India

8 de Junio de 2020

India's bodybuilders flex muscles, call for gyms to open =(Fotos)= Amritsar, India, 7 Jun 2020 (AFP) - Gym owners and trainers in several Indian cities held protests over the weekend against a ban on opening fitness centres over fears of spreading the coronavirus, even as many lockdown restrictions are set to ease.The nation of 1.3 billion people will allow shopping malls, restaurants, hotels and places of worship to re-open Monday, more than 10 weeks after a nationwide shutdown was imposed in late March.But gyms will remain closed, to the frustration of owners and trainers in several cities, including Amritsar in northern Punjab state."We are running in losses for last three months and there is no clarity when the government plans to open the gyms," Amritsar Gym Owners Association's president, Dharminder Verma, told AFP on Sunday.Gym owners were still paying rent and staff salaries despite being shut, Verma said.Similar protests were held in neighbouring Ludhiana district on Saturday, where topless bodybuilders did push-ups and flexed their pumped-up muscles.The easing restrictions come as India records a rising number of new daily virus cases. The South Asian country has reported almost 250,000 cases so far including nearly 7,000 deaths.India's economy -- Asia's third-biggest and already stuttering before the pandemic -- has been badly hit by the lockdown.The government has sought to revive growth by gradually reopening most sectors of the economy over the past few weeks.About one-third of domestic flights, limited interstate trains and buses have resumed. Offices and factories have also been allowed to reopen.Tens of millions of Indians lost their jobs during the lockdown, including millions of migrant workers, many of whom fled cities back to their hometowns or villages, some on foot.ja/grk/ch -------------------------------------------------------------

EE.UU. superó las 110.000 muertes por coronavirus y los contagios se acercan a los 2 millones

Nueva York sigue siendo el territorio más impactado, con 30.417 fallecidos y cerca de 400.000 casos. No obstante, su curva se ha desacelerado significativamente y este lunes la ciudad homónima comenzó con su reapertura. California es el que actualmente reporta un mayor número de contagios diarios en todo el país
Quienes lo dijeron, que lo prueben: Zoé Robledo negó adjudicación directa a empresa ligada a sus familiares

El director del IMSS aseguró que fue el primer funcionario que realizó su declaración patrimonial voluntaria en 2015
Cruz Azul: jueza rechazó levantar el bloqueo de las cuentas bancarias de la Cooperativa

Dirigentes de la compañía han desmentido estas acusaciones y hasta han recibido muestras de apoyo, como la del portero y capitán del equipo de fútbol, José de Jesús Corona
“Qué poca inteligencia”: Horacio Villalobos criticó severamente a Bárbara De Regil tras sus recientes tropiezos

En su regreso a Venga la alegría, el presentador señaló los criticados dichos de la actriz
La furia de Humberto Grondona con El Presidente, la serie del FIFA Gate: los errores y qué haría don Julio si pudiera verla

El hijo del ex presidente de la AFA expresó su enojo en diálogo con Infobae: “Me dicen que lo tratan como a El Padrino, usan su nombre y armaron una sátira. Me hincharon las pelotas”
Juan Guaidó denunció el aterrizaje en Venezuela del avión del líder rebelde libio Jalifa Haftar

Si bien no detalló si el mariscal estaba a bordo de la aeronave que arribó a Caracas, el presidente interino de Venezuela reiteró que la dictadura de Nicolás Maduro sigue buscando “generar inestabilidad” en América Latina
Coronavirus en México: 14,053 decesos y 120,102 casos confirmados

La Secretaría de Salud informa diariamente el avance del SARS-CoV-2 en México por medio de una conferencia de prensa
Productividad laboral en México disminuye por cuarto trimestre consecutivo

La productividad laboral en México disminuyó 0.4 por ciento entre enero y marzo de 2020 en relación con el último trimestre de 2019. El país acumula cuatro trimestres consecutivos a la baja.
Brasil registró 849 nuevas muertes por coronavirus y el total asciende a 37.312, de acuerdo al consorcio de medios brasileños

La cantidad de casos positivos, en tanto, supera los 710.000. Seis medios nacionales, en conjunto con secretarías de salud estatales, comenzaron a proveer información propia sobre la pandemia en medio de críticas al gobierno de Jair Bolsonaro por su manejo de los datos
“La Cleopatra” del narco: decapitaba a sus víctimas y se bañaba con su sangre

Antes de convertirse en una de las mujeres más poderosas del narcotráfico en México, se dedicó a la prostitución
Bolsonaro habría modificado la cantidad de muertes por coronavirus para reportar menos de 1.000 por día

De acuerdo al portal Estado de S. Paulo, el ministerio de Salud cambió su balance del 8 de junio de 1.382 víctimas a 525 como consecuencia de la decisión del Presidente. El Gobierno ha recibido duras críticas en los últimos días por cambios en la difusión de datos de la pandemia
Luis Almagro aseguró que la pandemia profundizó las desigualdades y la exclusión en América Latina

El secretario general de la OEA indicó que el COVID-19 “ha agravado problemas estructurales que grafican que tenemos el hemisferio más desigual de todos”. Advirtió que el escenario a futuro “no es alentador” y pidió redoblar esfuerzos, principalmente, en temas de educación, salud, trabajo y género
Juan Guaidó denunció el aterrizaje en Venezuela del avión del líder rebelde libio Jalifa Haftar

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El ex policía que mató a George Floyd se presentó ante un juez por primera vez: le fijaron una fianza de 1 millón de dólares

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Vendió su empresa en más de 3 mil millones de dólares y apostó toda su fortuna en las acciones de sólo dos compañías

Estados Unidos prohibió el ingreso a un ex alto funcionario de Guatemala acusado de corrupción

La extremaunción en tiempos de coronavirus

Quienes lo dijeron, que lo prueben: Zoé Robledo negó adjudicación directa a empresa ligada a sus familiares

Cruz Azul: jueza rechazó levantar el bloqueo de las cuentas bancarias de la Cooperativa

“Qué poca inteligencia”: Horacio Villalobos criticó severamente a Bárbara De Regil tras sus recientes tropiezos

Coronavirus en México: 14,053 decesos y 120,102 casos confirmados

Productividad laboral en México disminuye por cuarto trimestre consecutivo

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Los dueños de Vicentin, luego del anuncio del Gobierno: “Nos enteramos por los medios”

Coronavirus en Argentina: el Gobierno presentó un nuevo protocolo para evitar los contagios de los choferes de camiones

Fotos, grabaciones y dos pizarrones: cómo fue el paso de Cristina Kirchner por el juzgado que investiga el presunto espionaje ilegal realizado por el macrismo

Fotos: miles de porteños llenaron plazas y parques en el primer día de permiso para hacer actividad física

De quedarse en casa, a quedarse con las empresas: ¿el kirchnerismo está haciendo chavismo a cara descubierta?

EE.UU. superó las 110.000 muertes por coronavirus y los contagios se acercan a los 2 millones

Quienes lo dijeron, que lo prueben: Zoé Robledo negó adjudicación directa a empresa ligada a sus familiares

Juan Guaidó denunció el aterrizaje en Venezuela del avión del líder rebelde libio Jalifa Haftar

Coronavirus en México: 14,053 decesos y 120,102 casos confirmados

Productividad laboral en México disminuye por cuarto trimestre consecutivo

Furor en Twitter: Martín Liberman criticó la serie “El Presidente” y su protagonista salió al cruce

“Qué poca inteligencia”: Horacio Villalobos criticó severamente a Bárbara De Regil tras sus recientes tropiezos

La respuesta de Marley cuando Mirko le preguntó por primera vez por su mamá

Julieta Díaz contó cuál es el “pacto” que tiene con el padre de su hija para cuidarla durante la cuarentena

Entre lágrimas, Cristian Castro recordó a su abuela: “La veré todos los días en mis sueños”

Cruz Azul: jueza rechazó levantar el bloqueo de las cuentas bancarias de la Cooperativa

La furia de Humberto Grondona con El Presidente, la serie del FIFA Gate: los errores y qué haría don Julio si pudiera verla

Habló la mujer que denunció al Tecla Farías por violencia de género: “Me quiso matar”

Tras la suspensión por el coronavirus, Uruguay anunció la fecha para el posible regreso del fútbol

El podcast de Infobae, a 30 años del subcampeonato de Argentina en Italia 90

