ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/FUNERAL --UPDATED

Mourners in Houston gather for funeral of George Floyd

Start: 09 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 09 Jun 2020 17:00 GMT

HOUSTON, TEXAS - Mourners in Houston gather for the funeral of George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church. Guests at the service will include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Slim Thug, Leela James, Paul Wall, Floyd Mayweather, Congressman Al Green, Bishop James Dixon, and others.

