ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/FUNERAL-ARRIVALS --UPDATED

Mourners arrive at Floyd's funeral in Houston
Start: 09 Jun 2020 13:19 GMT
End: 09 Jun 2020 14:19 GMT
HOUSTON, TX - Mourners in Houston arrive for the funeral of George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church.
++SCHEDULE (TIMES APPROX):
- Arrival of hearse: 1400GMT
- VIP guest arrival: 1500GMT
- Arrival of family: 1545GMT
- Service Start time: 1600GMT (see separate event)
