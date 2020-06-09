ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/FUNERAL-ARRIVALS --UPDATED

Mourners arrive at Floyd's funeral in Houston

Start: 09 Jun 2020 13:19 GMT

End: 09 Jun 2020 14:19 GMT

HOUSTON, TX - Mourners in Houston arrive for the funeral of George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise Church.

++SCHEDULE (TIMES APPROX):

- Arrival of hearse: 1400GMT

- VIP guest arrival: 1500GMT

- Arrival of family: 1545GMT

- Service Start time: 1600GMT (see separate event)

