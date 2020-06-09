ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ANNIVERSARY-LUNCHTIME PROTEST-delayed

HK protesters assemble in shopping malls during lunchtime

Start: 09 Jun 2020 05:06 GMT

End: 09 Jun 2020 05:59 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong protesters assemble for lunchtime protests in shopping malls on the one-year anniversary of a march where organizers said one million people came out to oppose a controversial extradition treaty.

