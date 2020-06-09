Martes 9 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ANNIVERSARY-LUNCHTIME PROTEST-delayed-

Por REUTERSJUN 09
8 de Junio de 2020

HK protesters assemble in shopping malls during lunchtime

Start: 09 Jun 2020 05:06 GMT

End: 09 Jun 2020 05:59 GMT

HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong protesters assemble for lunchtime protests in shopping malls on the one-year anniversary of a march where organizers said one million people came out to oppose a controversial extradition treaty.

SCHEDULE:

0500GMT Event expected to begin

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Fue revelado que en ese año se realizó la mayor inversión a la banca en los últimos 16 años
Fue revelado que en ese año se realizó la mayor inversión a la banca en los últimos 16 años

Kimi Räikkönen con Infobae: “Si este año no sigo disfrutando de las carreras, me retiraré”

Kimi Räikkönen con Infobae: “Si este año no sigo disfrutando de las carreras, me retiraré”

Mano a mano con el último campeón con Ferrari en la Fórmula 1. Su forma de ser, a qué colegas invitaría a una fiesta y por qué sigue vigente con 40 años
Mano a mano con el último campeón con Ferrari en la Fórmula 1. Su forma de ser, a qué colegas invitaría a una fiesta y por qué sigue vigente con 40 años

NBA y racismo: el calvario de las estrellas que hicieron historia y los líderes que prueban el poder del deporte

NBA y racismo: el calvario de las estrellas que hicieron historia y los líderes que prueban el poder del deporte

La historia de las figuras comprometidas (Bill Russell y Abdul-Jabbar, por caso) que sufrieron la discriminación, pero ayudaron a visibilizar el problema y concientizar. Cómo actúan las nuevas camadas. Qué se logró y qué falta.
La historia de las figuras comprometidas (Bill Russell y Abdul-Jabbar, por caso) que sufrieron la discriminación, pero ayudaron a visibilizar el problema y concientizar. Cómo actúan las nuevas camadas. Qué se logró y qué falta.

Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

El deceso de la mujer adulta mayor se acumula a los más de 14,000 acumulados en México
El deceso de la mujer adulta mayor se acumula a los más de 14,000 acumulados en México

Cómo saber si alguien te bloqueó en WhatsApp

Cómo saber si alguien te bloqueó en WhatsApp

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

La autoridad informó a los deudos que ya hay una averiguación previa en asuntos internos para consignar las responsabilidades correspondientes
La autoridad informó a los deudos que ya hay una averiguación previa en asuntos internos para consignar las responsabilidades correspondientes

En imágenes: las especies silvestres rescatadas en la Zona Metropolitana del Valle de México gracias a reportes ciudadanos

En imágenes: las especies silvestres rescatadas en la Zona Metropolitana del Valle de México gracias a reportes ciudadanos

Ciudadanos de la zona metropolitana reportaron la aparición de varios animales de la fauna silvestre
Ciudadanos de la zona metropolitana reportaron la aparición de varios animales de la fauna silvestre

Le dijo que “volviera a México” y en respuesta recibió una cachetada

Le dijo que “volviera a México” y en respuesta recibió una cachetada

La discusión se dio en una tienda de conveniencia en Phoenix, Arizona en Estados Unidos
La discusión se dio en una tienda de conveniencia en Phoenix, Arizona en Estados Unidos

El factor sanguíneo podría estar relacionado a la gravedad de los casos de coronavirus

El factor sanguíneo podría estar relacionado a la gravedad de los casos de coronavirus

Resultados preliminares de un estudio llevado a cabo por la compañía de pruebas genéticas 23andME a más de 750.000 participantes sugieren que la sangre tipo O protege particularmente contra el SARS-CoV-2
Resultados preliminares de un estudio llevado a cabo por la compañía de pruebas genéticas 23andME a más de 750.000 participantes sugieren que la sangre tipo O protege particularmente contra el SARS-CoV-2

La fuerte autocrítica de la creadora de “Friends” por un error de la serie: “No hice lo suficiente”

La fuerte autocrítica de la creadora de “Friends” por un error de la serie: “No hice lo suficiente”

Marta Kauffman se sinceró y les pidió perdón a las fans de la legendaria comedia
Marta Kauffman se sinceró y les pidió perdón a las fans de la legendaria comedia

Tiburones Rojos vs Femexfut: así es el contraataque legal de Fidel Kuri tras la desafiliación de Veracruz

Tiburones Rojos vs Femexfut: así es el contraataque legal de Fidel Kuri tras la desafiliación de Veracruz

El dueño de los escualos tiene varios juicios en contra de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol y sus directivos
El dueño de los escualos tiene varios juicios en contra de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol y sus directivos

Fútbol a puerta cerrada en México: así podrían regresar los partidos con el semáforo en rojo por COVID-19

Fútbol a puerta cerrada en México: así podrían regresar los partidos con el semáforo en rojo por COVID-19

Aunque ha habido contagios en algunos equipos, los brotes de la enfermedad COVID-19 han logrado ser controlados
Aunque ha habido contagios en algunos equipos, los brotes de la enfermedad COVID-19 han logrado ser controlados
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Juan Guaidó denunció el aterrizaje en Venezuela del avión del líder rebelde libio Jalifa Haftar

Juan Guaidó denunció el aterrizaje en Venezuela del avión del líder rebelde libio Jalifa Haftar

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

El alcalde de Miami anunció la reapertura de las playas y el fin del toque de queda

El alcalde de Miami anunció la reapertura de las playas y el fin del toque de queda

Estados Unidos sancionó a dos empresas por sus vínculos con el programa nuclear de Irán

Estados Unidos sancionó a dos empresas por sus vínculos con el programa nuclear de Irán

El ex policía que mató a George Floyd se presentó ante un juez por primera vez: le fijaron una fianza de 1 millón de dólares

El ex policía que mató a George Floyd se presentó ante un juez por primera vez: le fijaron una fianza de 1 millón de dólares

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Vendió su empresa en más de 3 mil millones de dólares y apostó toda su fortuna en las acciones de sólo dos compañías

Vendió su empresa en más de 3 mil millones de dólares y apostó toda su fortuna en las acciones de sólo dos compañías

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

En imágenes: las especies silvestres rescatadas en la Zona Metropolitana del Valle de México gracias a reportes ciudadanos

En imágenes: las especies silvestres rescatadas en la Zona Metropolitana del Valle de México gracias a reportes ciudadanos

Le dijo que “volviera a México” y en respuesta recibió una cachetada

Le dijo que “volviera a México” y en respuesta recibió una cachetada

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El uso del transporte público en el AMBA creció un 60% el último fin de semana y el Gobierno analiza cambios

El uso del transporte público en el AMBA creció un 60% el último fin de semana y el Gobierno analiza cambios

¿Será Sancor la próxima empresa expropiada por el Gobierno?

¿Será Sancor la próxima empresa expropiada por el Gobierno?

Denunció que fue violada cuando era niña: como el delito se extinguió, un juez pidió un juicio “simbólico”

Denunció que fue violada cuando era niña: como el delito se extinguió, un juez pidió un juicio “simbólico”

Trading internacional: cómo funcionan las nuevas ventajas fiscales que podrían motivar a empresarios a obtener la residencia en Uruguay

Trading internacional: cómo funcionan las nuevas ventajas fiscales que podrían motivar a empresarios a obtener la residencia en Uruguay

Seis de cada diez chicos argentinos ya vive en un hogar pobre y la cifra crecerá después de la pandemia

Seis de cada diez chicos argentinos ya vive en un hogar pobre y la cifra crecerá después de la pandemia

logo-infobae-america

Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

Cómo saber si alguien te bloqueó en WhatsApp

Cómo saber si alguien te bloqueó en WhatsApp

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

En imágenes: las especies silvestres rescatadas en la Zona Metropolitana del Valle de México gracias a reportes ciudadanos

En imágenes: las especies silvestres rescatadas en la Zona Metropolitana del Valle de México gracias a reportes ciudadanos

logo-teleshow

Pampita y Benjamín Vicuña celebraron el cumpleaños de su hijo Beltrán: “Sos un sol en nuestras vidas”

Pampita y Benjamín Vicuña celebraron el cumpleaños de su hijo Beltrán: “Sos un sol en nuestras vidas”

La fuerte autocrítica de la creadora de “Friends” por un error de la serie: “No hice lo suficiente”

La fuerte autocrítica de la creadora de “Friends” por un error de la serie: “No hice lo suficiente”

¿Se agranda la familia? Las versiones sobre la relación de Jimena Barón y Daniel Osvaldo

¿Se agranda la familia? Las versiones sobre la relación de Jimena Barón y Daniel Osvaldo

Dulce María anunció que espera su primer hijo

Dulce María anunció que espera su primer hijo

Furor en Twitter: Martín Liberman criticó la serie “El Presidente” y su protagonista salió al cruce

Furor en Twitter: Martín Liberman criticó la serie “El Presidente” y su protagonista salió al cruce

Kimi Räikkönen con Infobae: “Si este año no sigo disfrutando de las carreras, me retiraré”

Kimi Räikkönen con Infobae: “Si este año no sigo disfrutando de las carreras, me retiraré”

NBA y racismo: el calvario de las estrellas que hicieron historia y los líderes que prueban el poder del deporte

NBA y racismo: el calvario de las estrellas que hicieron historia y los líderes que prueban el poder del deporte

El día que Ruggeri fue sorprendido por el “vigilador nocturno” de la Selección: la desconocida anécdota del “método Bilardo” en Italia 90

El día que Ruggeri fue sorprendido por el “vigilador nocturno” de la Selección: la desconocida anécdota del “método Bilardo” en Italia 90

El duro cruce entre Emmanuel Gigliotti y los hinchas de River: las burlas que se volvieron viral

El duro cruce entre Emmanuel Gigliotti y los hinchas de River: las burlas que se volvieron viral

Tiburones Rojos vs Femexfut: así es el contraataque legal de Fidel Kuri tras la desafiliación de Veracruz

Tiburones Rojos vs Femexfut: así es el contraataque legal de Fidel Kuri tras la desafiliación de Veracruz