Martes 9 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING -- APPROXIMATE TIMING --

Por REUTERSJUN 09
9 de Junio de 2020

WHO holds briefing over coronavirus outbreak.

Start: 10 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT

End: 10 Jun 2020 16:00 GMT

GENEVA - World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CH1. NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“Nos hackearon”: Los Polinesios enfrentaron problemas en YouTube

A través de Twitter, los hermanos lamentaron lo ocurrido con uno de sus canales
Héctor Astudillo, gobernador de Guerrero, dio positivo por COVID-19

“Yo mismo pensé que no me iba a tocar a mi, pero ya me tocó”, expresó el mandatario
“Ayúdame, me van a secuestrar”: el momento en que detienen a Carlos Andrés Navarro en Xalapa, horas antes de morir en el cuartel

El hombre de 33 años falleció bajo custodia policial, y su caso desencadenó distintas protestas en la ciudad del estado de Veracruz
La top model Bar Refaeli evitó la cárcel porque su madre aceptó ir a prisión por ella

La modelo israelí, condenada por evasión fiscal, llegó a un acuerdo con la Justicia de su país: ella hará nueve meses de trabajo comunitario y su mamá pasará un año y cuatro meses presa
“Quiero ir al reclusorio”: Julio Iglesias pidió a Yadhira Carrillo que lo ayude a visitar a Juan Collado

La actriz Yadhira Carrillo relató que el cantante español ha estado muy al pendiente de su esposo
Mapa del coronavirus en México 9 de junio: los 12 estados donde crecieron los contagios en más de 50%

El presidente López Obrador insistió en que se aplanó la curva y no se han saturado los hospitales, por su parte Hugo López-Gatell advirtió que seguirán aumentando los contagios
La caída de Francisco Navarrete Serna: el ex líder del CJNG que fundó un periódico, fue acribillado en una fiesta y a su hijo lo ejecutaron 9 días después

La fiesta donde murió Serna era transmitida en vivo cuando de pronto se escucharon detonaciones de arma de fuego
La inflación en México se aceleró en mayo, pero se mantuvo debajo de lo previsto

Los mayores incrementos fueron en precios de energéticos y productos agrícolas
Debilitar a Morena, usar a la prensa y exhibirlo en el extranjero: revela López Obrador supuesto plan secreto de la oposición para derrotarlo

El presidente de México aceptó que desconoce la autenticidad del documento, sin embargo lo presentó en su conferencia de prensa mañanera
Coronavirus: Google Maps sumó información sobre restricciones y requisitos para movilizarse en las ciudades

Último adiós a George Floyd: será sepultado en Houston tras seis días de funerales y ceremonias

El acto está reservado para 500 personas y será transmitido por internet
La agencia de noticias del Estado acusó a Carmen Aristegui de negar derecho de réplica y violar la Constitución

La dirección jurídica de Notimex dijo que ha enviado tres solicitudes para contestar a la información producida por el portal Aristegui Noticias
El chavismo admitió que la inflación acumulada de 2020 en Venezuela es del 295,9 %, pero la oposición tiene una cifra más alta

“Otra humillación más que no podemos aceptar”: militares retirados están indignados por la bolsa de alimentos que les da Maduro

Así fracasaron la soberanía alimentaria y la política de expropiación de Hugo Chávez y Nicolás Maduro en Venezuela

Juan Guaidó denunció el aterrizaje en Venezuela del avión del líder rebelde libio Jalifa Haftar

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

El equipo de Donald Trump anunció que volverá a la campaña en dos semanas: “Los mítines serán enormes”

Una investigación de Harvard dice que el coronavirus ya circulaba en Wuhan en agosto, mucho antes de lo informado por el régimen chino

Detuvieron en México a uno de los 10 fugitivos más buscados por el FBI

Irán ejecutará al espía acusado de darle a los Estados Unidos información para abatir a Qassem Soleimani

Con mascarilla y sin ropa: cómo avanza la reapertura de los resorts nudistas en la Florida

“Nos hackearon”: Los Polinesios enfrentaron problemas en YouTube

Héctor Astudillo, gobernador de Guerrero, dio positivo por COVID-19

“Ayúdame, me van a secuestrar”: el momento en que detienen a Carlos Andrés Navarro en Xalapa, horas antes de morir en el cuartel

“Quiero ir al reclusorio”: Julio Iglesias pidió a Yadhira Carrillo que lo ayude a visitar a Juan Collado

Mapa del coronavirus en México 9 de junio: los 12 estados donde crecieron los contagios en más de 50%

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Vacaciones de invierno: así es el protocolo que presentaron los centros de esquí para reactivar el turismo y salvar la temporada

Dólar hoy: el blue sube a $126, mientras el BCRA suma reservas por el cepo importador

Mercados: caen los ADR e YPF pierde 3% después del anuncio de expropiación de Vicentin

Fernández Sagasti, sobre Vicentin: “Va a beneficiar los precios de los alimentos porque no estarán sujetos a la especulación financiera"

Expropiación de la empresa Vicentin, la peor decisión en el peor contexto

Héctor Astudillo, gobernador de Guerrero, dio positivo por COVID-19

“Ayúdame, me van a secuestrar”: el momento en que detienen a Carlos Andrés Navarro en Xalapa, horas antes de morir en el cuartel

Mapa del coronavirus en México 9 de junio: los 12 estados donde crecieron los contagios en más de 50%

La caída de Francisco Navarrete Serna: el ex líder del CJNG que fundó un periódico, fue acribillado en una fiesta y a su hijo lo ejecutaron 9 días después

La inflación en México se aceleró en mayo, pero se mantuvo debajo de lo previsto

“Nos hackearon”: Los Polinesios enfrentaron problemas en YouTube

La top model Bar Refaeli evitó la cárcel porque su madre aceptó ir a prisión por ella

“Quiero ir al reclusorio”: Julio Iglesias pidió a Yadhira Carrillo que lo ayude a visitar a Juan Collado

“No lo veo como error”: Karla Panini no se arrepiente de su romance con Américo Garza

El emotivo show de “La Voz Azteca”: Christian Nodal dio nueva vida a una ex concursante y Montaner recordó a Rocío Dúrcal

Cómo sufrió Julio Grondona la derrota de Argentina en la final del Mundial 2014 según la serie del FIFA Gate

Su particular método para comer chicles y el vínculo con los alcanzapelotas: la emotiva despedida al Mono Burgos

Novak Djokovic justificó sus polémicos dichos sobre alimentación y vacunas: “Lo hago porque siento que tengo que hacerlo”

La encrucijada del Barcelona con Ansu Fati: la megaoferta de un gigante de la Premier y las exigencias del jugador

Paulo Dybala contó que le gustaría jugar en Barcelona y dio una propuesta para terminar con el racismo en el fútbol

