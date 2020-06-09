Martes 9 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY CHINA-DIPLOMACY/

Por REUTERSJUN 09
8 de Junio de 2020

Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference

Start: 09 Jun 2020 06:50 GMT

End: 09 Jun 2020 07:04 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Chinese foreign ministry holds daily news conference.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - MANDARIN, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El estado de Nueva York registró 702 nuevos casos de coronavirus

Las nuevas cifras han elevado el balance de positivos de COVID-19 a 378.799. Estados Unidos ha registrado casi dos millones de contagios, incluidas más de 110.000 muertes
Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Fue revelado que en ese año se realizó la mayor inversión a la banca en los últimos 16 años
Kimi Räikkönen con Infobae: “Si este año no sigo disfrutando de las carreras, me retiraré”

Mano a mano con el último campeón con Ferrari en la Fórmula 1. Su forma de ser, a qué colegas invitaría a una fiesta y por qué sigue vigente con 40 años
NBA y racismo: el calvario de las estrellas que hicieron historia y los líderes que prueban el poder del deporte

La historia de las figuras comprometidas (Bill Russell y Abdul-Jabbar, por caso) que sufrieron la discriminación, pero ayudaron a visibilizar el problema y concientizar. Cómo actúan las nuevas camadas. Qué se logró y qué falta.
Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

El deceso de la mujer adulta mayor se acumula a los más de 14,000 acumulados en México
Cómo saber si alguien te bloqueó en WhatsApp

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

La autoridad informó a los deudos que ya hay una averiguación previa en asuntos internos para consignar las responsabilidades correspondientes
En imágenes: las especies silvestres rescatadas en la Zona Metropolitana del Valle de México gracias a reportes ciudadanos

Ciudadanos de la zona metropolitana reportaron la aparición de varios animales de la fauna silvestre
Le dijo que “volviera a México” y en respuesta recibió una cachetada

La discusión se dio en una tienda de conveniencia en Phoenix, Arizona en Estados Unidos
El factor sanguíneo podría estar relacionado a la gravedad de los casos de coronavirus

Resultados preliminares de un estudio llevado a cabo por la compañía de pruebas genéticas 23andME a más de 750.000 participantes sugieren que la sangre tipo O protege particularmente contra el SARS-CoV-2
La fuerte autocrítica de la creadora de “Friends” por un error de la serie: “No hice lo suficiente”

Marta Kauffman se sinceró y les pidió perdón a las fans de la legendaria comedia
Tiburones Rojos vs Femexfut: así es el contraataque legal de Fidel Kuri tras la desafiliación de Veracruz

El dueño de los escualos tiene varios juicios en contra de la Federación Mexicana de Fútbol y sus directivos
Juan Guaidó denunció el aterrizaje en Venezuela del avión del líder rebelde libio Jalifa Haftar

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Estados Unidos registró 450 muertes por coronavirus: es la cifra más baja en casi dos meses

El alcalde de Miami anunció la reapertura de las playas y el fin del toque de queda

El alcalde de Miami anunció la reapertura de las playas y el fin del toque de queda

Estados Unidos sancionó a dos empresas por sus vínculos con el programa nuclear de Irán

Estados Unidos sancionó a dos empresas por sus vínculos con el programa nuclear de Irán

El ex policía que mató a George Floyd se presentó ante un juez por primera vez: le fijaron una fianza de 1 millón de dólares

El ex policía que mató a George Floyd se presentó ante un juez por primera vez: le fijaron una fianza de 1 millón de dólares

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

En imágenes: las especies silvestres rescatadas en la Zona Metropolitana del Valle de México gracias a reportes ciudadanos

Le dijo que “volviera a México” y en respuesta recibió una cachetada

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

El abuelastro que violó y embarazó a una nena de 11 años pidió salir con la excusa del coronavirus

El abuelastro que violó y embarazó a una nena de 11 años pidió salir con la excusa del coronavirus

Coronavirus en la Argentina: el Conicet desarrolló un cañón de ozono para desinfectar espacios públicos

Coronavirus en la Argentina: el Conicet desarrolló un cañón de ozono para desinfectar espacios públicos

El Gobierno habilitó nuevas actividades en 13 municipios de la provincia de Buenos Aires

El Gobierno habilitó nuevas actividades en 13 municipios de la provincia de Buenos Aires

La advertencia a los runners de uno de los infectólogos que asesora al Gobierno

La advertencia a los runners de uno de los infectólogos que asesora al Gobierno

El uso del transporte público en el AMBA creció un 60% el último fin de semana y el Gobierno analiza cambios

El uso del transporte público en el AMBA creció un 60% el último fin de semana y el Gobierno analiza cambios

El estado de Nueva York registró 702 nuevos casos de coronavirus

Morena justificó una transferencia de 5 mil mdp al Banco de Bienestar en 2019

Las dramáticas imágenes de un hombre que, entre lágrimas, intenta revivir a su abuela afuera del Hospital General

Cómo saber si alguien te bloqueó en WhatsApp

Familiares acusan a policías de la CDMX por muerte de Luis

Pampita y Benjamín Vicuña celebraron el cumpleaños de su hijo Beltrán: “Sos un sol en nuestras vidas”

La fuerte autocrítica de la creadora de “Friends” por un error de la serie: “No hice lo suficiente”

¿Se agranda la familia? Las versiones sobre la relación de Jimena Barón y Daniel Osvaldo

¿Se agranda la familia? Las versiones sobre la relación de Jimena Barón y Daniel Osvaldo

Dulce María anunció que espera su primer hijo

Dulce María anunció que espera su primer hijo

Furor en Twitter: Martín Liberman criticó la serie “El Presidente” y su protagonista salió al cruce

Furor en Twitter: Martín Liberman criticó la serie “El Presidente” y su protagonista salió al cruce

Kimi Räikkönen con Infobae: “Si este año no sigo disfrutando de las carreras, me retiraré”

NBA y racismo: el calvario de las estrellas que hicieron historia y los líderes que prueban el poder del deporte

El día que Ruggeri fue sorprendido por el “vigilador nocturno” de la Selección: la desconocida anécdota del “método Bilardo” en Italia 90

El día que Ruggeri fue sorprendido por el “vigilador nocturno” de la Selección: la desconocida anécdota del “método Bilardo” en Italia 90

El duro cruce entre Emmanuel Gigliotti y los hinchas de River: las burlas que se volvieron viral

El duro cruce entre Emmanuel Gigliotti y los hinchas de River: las burlas que se volvieron viral

Tiburones Rojos vs Femexfut: así es el contraataque legal de Fidel Kuri tras la desafiliación de Veracruz

