ADVISORY USA-GERMANY/MILITARY-MINISTER

German Defence Minister comments on U.S. troop withdrawal

Start: 08 Jun 2020 10:15 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is expected to comment on reports of U.S. troop withdrawal from Germany

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com