ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/MEMORIAL-HOUSTON

Mourners at The Fountain of Praise Church
Start: 08 Jun 2020 21:30 GMT
End: 08 Jun 2020 23:21 GMT
HOUSTON, TX - Thousands of mourners are expected to gather in Houston at The Fountain of Praise Church for a public viewing for George Floyd.
