Lunes 8 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/MEMORIAL-HOUSTON

Por REUTERSJUN 08
8 de Junio de 2020

Mourners at The Fountain of Praise Church

Start: 08 Jun 2020 21:30 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2020 23:21 GMT

HOUSTON, TX - Thousands of mourners are expected to gather in Houston at The Fountain of Praise Church for a public viewing for George Floyd.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Luis Almagro aseguró que la pandemia profundizó las desigualdades y la exclusión en América Latina

Luis Almagro aseguró que la pandemia profundizó las desigualdades y la exclusión en América Latina

El secretario general de la OEA indicó que el COVID-19 “ha agravado problemas estructurales que grafican que tenemos el hemisferio más desigual de todos”. Advirtió que el escenario a futuro “no es alentador” y pidió redoblar esfuerzos, principalmente, en temas de educación, salud, trabajo y género
El secretario general de la OEA indicó que el COVID-19 “ha agravado problemas estructurales que grafican que tenemos el hemisferio más desigual de todos”. Advirtió que el escenario a futuro “no es alentador” y pidió redoblar esfuerzos, principalmente, en temas de educación, salud, trabajo y género

Entre lágrimas, Cristian Castro recordó a su abuela: “La veré todos los días en mis sueños”

Entre lágrimas, Cristian Castro recordó a su abuela: “La veré todos los días en mis sueños”

El cantante prepara un nuevo sencillo en el que rendirá homenaje a doña Socorro Castro de Alba
El cantante prepara un nuevo sencillo en el que rendirá homenaje a doña Socorro Castro de Alba

T-MEC: qué pasará en México el 1 de julio cuando entre en vigor el tratado con EEUU y Canadá

T-MEC: qué pasará en México el 1 de julio cuando entre en vigor el tratado con EEUU y Canadá

Infobae México consultó a expertos y senadores para entender las primeras horas del histórico acuerdo trilateral que abrirá una nueva época en las relaciones de Norteamérica
Infobae México consultó a expertos y senadores para entender las primeras horas del histórico acuerdo trilateral que abrirá una nueva época en las relaciones de Norteamérica

Tras la suspensión por el coronavirus, Uruguay anunció la fecha para el posible regreso del fútbol

Tras la suspensión por el coronavirus, Uruguay anunció la fecha para el posible regreso del fútbol

Este fin de semana comenzaron los testeos a los planteles y el gobierno informó cuál sería la fecha tentativa, sujeta a la evolución de los casos
Este fin de semana comenzaron los testeos a los planteles y el gobierno informó cuál sería la fecha tentativa, sujeta a la evolución de los casos

Quién es el diputado que quiere obligar a López Obrador a usar cubrebocas

Quién es el diputado que quiere obligar a López Obrador a usar cubrebocas

La iniciativa, presentada en la Comisión Permanente, busca incorporar a la ley el uso de protección para todos los servidores públicos durante emergencias sanitarias, incluido el presidente
La iniciativa, presentada en la Comisión Permanente, busca incorporar a la ley el uso de protección para todos los servidores públicos durante emergencias sanitarias, incluido el presidente

Las fotos de la retirada del andamio de Notre Dame de París, etapa clave para su restauración

Las fotos de la retirada del andamio de Notre Dame de París, etapa clave para su restauración

Los trabajos se extenderán durante el verano, informó la oficina que supervisa la restauración de la joya centenaria de la arquitectura gótica devastada por el fuego el 15 de abril de 2019
Los trabajos se extenderán durante el verano, informó la oficina que supervisa la restauración de la joya centenaria de la arquitectura gótica devastada por el fuego el 15 de abril de 2019

FGR concluyó que no hubo espionaje al PAN en el Senado

FGR concluyó que no hubo espionaje al PAN en el Senado

La Fiscalía General de la República determinó que los micrófonos hallados al interior de las oficinas del Partido Acción Nacional forman parte de los 58 aparatos adquiridos e instalados desde 2012
La Fiscalía General de la República determinó que los micrófonos hallados al interior de las oficinas del Partido Acción Nacional forman parte de los 58 aparatos adquiridos e instalados desde 2012

El podcast de Infobae, a 30 años del subcampeonato de Argentina en Italia 90

El podcast de Infobae, a 30 años del subcampeonato de Argentina en Italia 90

A tres décadas de aquel Mundial que quedó grabado en la memoria del hincha argentino, Leo Gabes y Tomás Nelson te llevan a recorrer las intimidades del seleccionado con testimonios y experiencias de los protagonistas
A tres décadas de aquel Mundial que quedó grabado en la memoria del hincha argentino, Leo Gabes y Tomás Nelson te llevan a recorrer las intimidades del seleccionado con testimonios y experiencias de los protagonistas

La Conmebol publicó los 10 estadios con más partidos de Libertadores: el clásico entre la Bombonera y el Monumental

La Conmebol publicó los 10 estadios con más partidos de Libertadores: el clásico entre la Bombonera y el Monumental

Desde el mítico Centenario de Montevideo hasta el Campín de Bogotá, pasando por los de Boca y River. En qué puesto se encuentra cada uno
Desde el mítico Centenario de Montevideo hasta el Campín de Bogotá, pasando por los de Boca y River. En qué puesto se encuentra cada uno

Tunden a Mazatlán FC en redes sociales por hacer una campaña “agresiva” parecida a la de Club de Cuervos

Tunden a Mazatlán FC en redes sociales por hacer una campaña “agresiva” parecida a la de Club de Cuervos

En una estrategia publicitaria, el nuevo club de la Liga MX anunció un hackeo de la cuenta y minutos después dio detalles de la nueva franquicia
En una estrategia publicitaria, el nuevo club de la Liga MX anunció un hackeo de la cuenta y minutos después dio detalles de la nueva franquicia

“Estoy soltera”: Ex Miss Venezuela confirmó su ruptura con Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, hijo del presidente de México

“Estoy soltera”: Ex Miss Venezuela confirmó su ruptura con Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, hijo del presidente de México

En una transmisión en vivo, la modelo venezolana confirmó los rumores y dejó ver que no sostiene ningún compromiso sentimental
En una transmisión en vivo, la modelo venezolana confirmó los rumores y dejó ver que no sostiene ningún compromiso sentimental

La macabra verdad detrás de los cuerpos “encintados” de las víctimas del narco

La macabra verdad detrás de los cuerpos “encintados” de las víctimas del narco

En los últimos años se ha hecho común encontrar cadáveres o pedazos de cuerpos envueltos en cinta, ¿cuál es el significado?
En los últimos años se ha hecho común encontrar cadáveres o pedazos de cuerpos envueltos en cinta, ¿cuál es el significado?
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Un general reveló las triangulaciones que hace la Fuerza Armada venezolana con iraníes y turcos para burlar sanciones de EEUU

Un general reveló las triangulaciones que hace la Fuerza Armada venezolana con iraníes y turcos para burlar sanciones de EEUU

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Vendió su empresa en más de 3 mil millones de dólares y apostó toda su fortuna en las acciones de sólo dos compañías

Vendió su empresa en más de 3 mil millones de dólares y apostó toda su fortuna en las acciones de sólo dos compañías

Estados Unidos prohibió el ingreso a un ex alto funcionario de Guatemala acusado de corrupción

Estados Unidos prohibió el ingreso a un ex alto funcionario de Guatemala acusado de corrupción

La extremaunción en tiempos de coronavirus

La extremaunción en tiempos de coronavirus

EEUU: un hombre irrumpió con su vehículo en medio de una protesta pacífica, le disparó a un manifestante y huyó a pie con su arma entre la multitud

EEUU: un hombre irrumpió con su vehículo en medio de una protesta pacífica, le disparó a un manifestante y huyó a pie con su arma entre la multitud

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

Entre lágrimas, Cristian Castro recordó a su abuela: “La veré todos los días en mis sueños”

Entre lágrimas, Cristian Castro recordó a su abuela: “La veré todos los días en mis sueños”

T-MEC: qué pasará en México el 1 de julio cuando entre en vigor el tratado con EEUU y Canadá

T-MEC: qué pasará en México el 1 de julio cuando entre en vigor el tratado con EEUU y Canadá

Quién es el diputado que quiere obligar a López Obrador a usar cubrebocas

Quién es el diputado que quiere obligar a López Obrador a usar cubrebocas

FGR concluyó que no hubo espionaje al PAN en el Senado

FGR concluyó que no hubo espionaje al PAN en el Senado

Tunden a Mazatlán FC en redes sociales por hacer una campaña “agresiva” parecida a la de Club de Cuervos

Tunden a Mazatlán FC en redes sociales por hacer una campaña “agresiva” parecida a la de Club de Cuervos

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Coronavirus en Argentina: hubo 29 muertes en las últimas 24 horas, el número más alto para una jornada

Coronavirus en Argentina: hubo 29 muertes en las últimas 24 horas, el número más alto para una jornada

Jornada financiera: las acciones extendieron la racha alcista, con bonos estables ante anuncios por el canje

Jornada financiera: las acciones extendieron la racha alcista, con bonos estables ante anuncios por el canje

Chats grupales, cumpleaños saludables virtuales y otras propuestas de la Ciudad en tiempos de pandemia

Chats grupales, cumpleaños saludables virtuales y otras propuestas de la Ciudad en tiempos de pandemia

El fabricante modesto que les gana a los grandes: ahora hizo un deportivo híbrido con más de 1.700 caballos

El fabricante modesto que les gana a los grandes: ahora hizo un deportivo híbrido con más de 1.700 caballos

Qué dice que DNU que prepara el Gobierno para intervenir Vicentín, el paso previo a iniciar la expropiación

Qué dice que DNU que prepara el Gobierno para intervenir Vicentín, el paso previo a iniciar la expropiación

logo-infobae-america

Luis Almagro aseguró que la pandemia profundizó las desigualdades y la exclusión en América Latina

Luis Almagro aseguró que la pandemia profundizó las desigualdades y la exclusión en América Latina

T-MEC: qué pasará en México el 1 de julio cuando entre en vigor el tratado con EEUU y Canadá

T-MEC: qué pasará en México el 1 de julio cuando entre en vigor el tratado con EEUU y Canadá

Quién es el diputado que quiere obligar a López Obrador a usar cubrebocas

Quién es el diputado que quiere obligar a López Obrador a usar cubrebocas

Las fotos de la retirada del andamio de Notre Dame de París, etapa clave para su restauración

Las fotos de la retirada del andamio de Notre Dame de París, etapa clave para su restauración

FGR concluyó que no hubo espionaje al PAN en el Senado

FGR concluyó que no hubo espionaje al PAN en el Senado

logo-teleshow

Julieta Díaz contó cuál es el “pacto” que tiene con el padre de su hija para cuidarla durante la cuarentena

Julieta Díaz contó cuál es el “pacto” que tiene con el padre de su hija para cuidarla durante la cuarentena

Entre lágrimas, Cristian Castro recordó a su abuela: “La veré todos los días en mis sueños”

Entre lágrimas, Cristian Castro recordó a su abuela: “La veré todos los días en mis sueños”

Ova Sabatini, conmovido hasta las lágrimas por el regalo de cumpleaños que le hizo Oriana: “Fue una sorpresa”

Ova Sabatini, conmovido hasta las lágrimas por el regalo de cumpleaños que le hizo Oriana: “Fue una sorpresa”

“Estoy soltera”: Ex Miss Venezuela confirmó su ruptura con Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, hijo del presidente de México

“Estoy soltera”: Ex Miss Venezuela confirmó su ruptura con Andrés Manuel López Beltrán, hijo del presidente de México

Despidieron a un actor de “The Flash” luego de que reaparicieran antiguos tuits racistas y misóginos

Despidieron a un actor de “The Flash” luego de que reaparicieran antiguos tuits racistas y misóginos

Tras la suspensión por el coronavirus, Uruguay anunció la fecha para el posible regreso del fútbol

Tras la suspensión por el coronavirus, Uruguay anunció la fecha para el posible regreso del fútbol

El podcast de Infobae, a 30 años del subcampeonato de Argentina en Italia 90

El podcast de Infobae, a 30 años del subcampeonato de Argentina en Italia 90

La Conmebol publicó los 10 estadios con más partidos de Libertadores: el clásico entre la Bombonera y el Monumental

La Conmebol publicó los 10 estadios con más partidos de Libertadores: el clásico entre la Bombonera y el Monumental

Tunden a Mazatlán FC en redes sociales por hacer una campaña “agresiva” parecida a la de Club de Cuervos

Tunden a Mazatlán FC en redes sociales por hacer una campaña “agresiva” parecida a la de Club de Cuervos

Por la crisis del coronavirus, el PSG anunció la salida de una de sus figuras

Por la crisis del coronavirus, el PSG anunció la salida de una de sus figuras