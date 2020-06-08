ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/FAMILIES

Attorney Ben Crump and families of racism victims hold newser

Start: 08 Jun 2020 21:01 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2020 21:29 GMT

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES – Attorney Ben Crump and the families of Pamela Turner, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Pamela Turner and Michael Brown will hold a press conference outside the Fountain of Praise Church where George Floyd’s public viewing is being held.

SPEAKERS:

2102GMT - Al Sharpton - American activist

2103GMT - George Floyd's family

2108GMT - Mother of Eric Garner

2111GMT - Father of Ahmaud Arbery

2112GMT - Family representative of Botham Jean

2113GMT - Father of Michael Brown

2115GMT - Attorney Ben Crump

2118GMT - Attorney Chis Stewart

2119GMT - Attorney Antonio Romanucci

2121GMT - Attorney Lee Merritt

2125GMT - Attoney Ben Crump

