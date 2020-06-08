Lunes 8 de Junio de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/FAMILIES

Por REUTERSJUN 08
8 de Junio de 2020

Attorney Ben Crump and families of racism victims hold newser

Start: 08 Jun 2020 21:01 GMT

End: 08 Jun 2020 21:29 GMT

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES – Attorney Ben Crump and the families of Pamela Turner, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Pamela Turner and Michael Brown will hold a press conference outside the Fountain of Praise Church where George Floyd’s public viewing is being held.

SPEAKERS:

2102GMT - Al Sharpton - American activist

2103GMT - George Floyd's family

2108GMT - Mother of Eric Garner

2111GMT - Father of Ahmaud Arbery

2112GMT - Family representative of Botham Jean

2113GMT - Father of Michael Brown

2115GMT - Attorney Ben Crump

2118GMT - Attorney Chis Stewart

2119GMT - Attorney Antonio Romanucci

2121GMT - Attorney Lee Merritt

2125GMT - Attoney Ben Crump

Restrictions:

BROADCAST - NBC (NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL.)

DIGITAL - CBS (NO USE BROADCAST. NO USE AUSTRALIA BROADCASTERS. NO USE ABC. NO USE FOX. NO USE UNIVISION. NO USE TELEMUNDO. NO USE BBC AMERICA. NO USE NBC. NO USE CNN.)

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El alcalde de Miami anunció la reapertura de las playas y el fin del toque de queda

El alcalde de Miami anunció la reapertura de las playas y el fin del toque de queda

Carlos Gimenez indicó que las playas "abrirán el miércoles a más tardar". Respecto del toque de queda, aseguró que esperaba levantarlo este lunes
Carlos Gimenez indicó que las playas "abrirán el miércoles a más tardar". Respecto del toque de queda, aseguró que esperaba levantarlo este lunes

En vivo: Luis Almagro habla sobre la educación en tiempos de COVID-19 y la exclusión

En vivo: Luis Almagro habla sobre la educación en tiempos de COVID-19 y la exclusión

La pandemia cambiará distintos aspectos de nuestras vidas, entre ellos, la educación
La pandemia cambiará distintos aspectos de nuestras vidas, entre ellos, la educación

Estados Unidos sancionó a dos empresas por sus vínculos con el programa nuclear de Irán

Estados Unidos sancionó a dos empresas por sus vínculos con el programa nuclear de Irán

Las compañías afectadas son la iraní Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) y E-Sail Shipping Company, su filial en la ciudad china de Shanghái. El secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, instó a la comunidad internacional a evitar que Teherán “adquiera materiales sensibles para la proliferación nuclear”
Las compañías afectadas son la iraní Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) y E-Sail Shipping Company, su filial en la ciudad china de Shanghái. El secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, instó a la comunidad internacional a evitar que Teherán “adquiera materiales sensibles para la proliferación nuclear”

“Te vamos a desaparecer”: aterradores testimonios de aquellos que cayeron en las manos de agentes en Guadalajara

“Te vamos a desaparecer”: aterradores testimonios de aquellos que cayeron en las manos de agentes en Guadalajara

Durante las protestas por la muerte de Giovanni López en Jalisco, policías de investigación ‘levantaron’ a decenas de personas
Durante las protestas por la muerte de Giovanni López en Jalisco, policías de investigación ‘levantaron’ a decenas de personas

Despidieron a un actor de “The Flash” luego de que reaparicieran antiguos tuits racistas y misóginos

Despidieron a un actor de “The Flash” luego de que reaparicieran antiguos tuits racistas y misóginos

El actor interpretaba a Ralph Dibny desde hacía tres años en la serie de Warner Bros
El actor interpretaba a Ralph Dibny desde hacía tres años en la serie de Warner Bros

Esta familia convivió con la muerte por generaciones en su funeraria: el COVID cruzó todos los límites

Esta familia convivió con la muerte por generaciones en su funeraria: el COVID cruzó todos los límites

Al interior de una funeraria en Iztapalapa, zona cero del coronavirus en México
Al interior de una funeraria en Iztapalapa, zona cero del coronavirus en México

“Somos los nuevos y a más de uno vamos a incomodar”: la atrevida presentación de Mazatlán FC

“Somos los nuevos y a más de uno vamos a incomodar”: la atrevida presentación de Mazatlán FC

La organización sinloense tomó el mando de la redes sociales de Monarcas Morelia
La organización sinloense tomó el mando de la redes sociales de Monarcas Morelia

Enfrentamiento con Sergio Ramos y cambios drásticos en el vestuario: las explosivas revelaciones de un ex médico del Real Madrid

Enfrentamiento con Sergio Ramos y cambios drásticos en el vestuario: las explosivas revelaciones de un ex médico del Real Madrid

Jesús Olmo fue jefe de los servicios médicos del club entre 2013 y 2017 y asegura que fue una de las piezas claves para que el equipo pudiese ganar tres Champions League de manera consecutiva
Jesús Olmo fue jefe de los servicios médicos del club entre 2013 y 2017 y asegura que fue una de las piezas claves para que el equipo pudiese ganar tres Champions League de manera consecutiva

“Llevo así 30 años”: el austero patrimonio de López Obrador sin bienes, tarjetas de crédito, ni cuentas bancarias

“Llevo así 30 años”: el austero patrimonio de López Obrador sin bienes, tarjetas de crédito, ni cuentas bancarias

El presidente de México aseguró que en los siguientes días presentará su declaración patrimonial y de intereses, pero adelantó que no ha adquirido ninguna propiedad y que el dinero que gana por su cargo, lo administra su esposa, la historiadora Beatriz Gutiérrez Müeller
El presidente de México aseguró que en los siguientes días presentará su declaración patrimonial y de intereses, pero adelantó que no ha adquirido ninguna propiedad y que el dinero que gana por su cargo, lo administra su esposa, la historiadora Beatriz Gutiérrez Müeller

Después de cinco días de protestas por abusos policiacos, encapuchados ocasionan destrozos en Reforma

Después de cinco días de protestas por abusos policiacos, encapuchados ocasionan destrozos en Reforma

La primer marcha de esta jornada de manifestaciones comenzó el 4 de junio por el homicidio de Giovanni López en Jalisco
La primer marcha de esta jornada de manifestaciones comenzó el 4 de junio por el homicidio de Giovanni López en Jalisco

El régimen de Xi Jinping describió a la polémica ley de seguridad para Hong Kong como “un programa antivirus” y amenazó a los manifestantes prodemocracia

El régimen de Xi Jinping describió a la polémica ley de seguridad para Hong Kong como “un programa antivirus” y amenazó a los manifestantes prodemocracia

El gobierno chino, acusado de no respetar el acuerdo de “un país, dos sistemas”, asegura que el principio funcionará de forma más fluida y duradera. Además, lanzó una advertencia a los manifestantes
El gobierno chino, acusado de no respetar el acuerdo de “un país, dos sistemas”, asegura que el principio funcionará de forma más fluida y duradera. Además, lanzó una advertencia a los manifestantes

Rastros de terror: el Cártel de Sinaloa estaría detrás de una serie de asesinatos de policías en Baja California

Rastros de terror: el Cártel de Sinaloa estaría detrás de una serie de asesinatos de policías en Baja California

Las autoridades tienen claro quiénes son los responsables, todos son operadores del Cártel de Sinaloa
Las autoridades tienen claro quiénes son los responsables, todos son operadores del Cártel de Sinaloa
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

Venezuela: el desafío ineludible para Occidente

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

El inexplicable origen del poder y el dinero del capitán Sequea, el hombre que comandó la Operación Gedeón

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

Nicolás Maduro pierde otro de los pocos aliados que tenía en la región: Surinam

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Un general reveló las triangulaciones que hace la Fuerza Armada venezolana con iraníes y turcos para burlar sanciones de EEUU

Un general reveló las triangulaciones que hace la Fuerza Armada venezolana con iraníes y turcos para burlar sanciones de EEUU

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Congresistas demócratas se arrodillaron en honor a George Floyd y presentaron un proyecto de ley para una reforma policial

Vendió su empresa en más de 3 mil millones de dólares y apostó toda su fortuna en las acciones de sólo dos compañías

Vendió su empresa en más de 3 mil millones de dólares y apostó toda su fortuna en las acciones de sólo dos compañías

Estados Unidos prohibió el ingreso a un ex alto funcionario de Guatemala acusado de corrupción

Estados Unidos prohibió el ingreso a un ex alto funcionario de Guatemala acusado de corrupción

La extremaunción en tiempos de coronavirus

La extremaunción en tiempos de coronavirus

EEUU: un hombre irrumpió con su vehículo en medio de una protesta pacífica, le disparó a un manifestante y huyó a pie con su arma entre la multitud

EEUU: un hombre irrumpió con su vehículo en medio de una protesta pacífica, le disparó a un manifestante y huyó a pie con su arma entre la multitud

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

En vivo: Luis Almagro habla sobre la educación en tiempos de COVID-19 y la exclusión

En vivo: Luis Almagro habla sobre la educación en tiempos de COVID-19 y la exclusión

“Te vamos a desaparecer”: aterradores testimonios de aquellos que cayeron en las manos de agentes en Guadalajara

“Te vamos a desaparecer”: aterradores testimonios de aquellos que cayeron en las manos de agentes en Guadalajara

Esta familia convivió con la muerte por generaciones en su funeraria: el COVID cruzó todos los límites

Esta familia convivió con la muerte por generaciones en su funeraria: el COVID cruzó todos los límites

“Somos los nuevos y a más de uno vamos a incomodar”: la atrevida presentación de Mazatlán FC

“Somos los nuevos y a más de uno vamos a incomodar”: la atrevida presentación de Mazatlán FC

“Llevo así 30 años”: el austero patrimonio de López Obrador sin bienes, tarjetas de crédito, ni cuentas bancarias

“Llevo así 30 años”: el austero patrimonio de López Obrador sin bienes, tarjetas de crédito, ni cuentas bancarias

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

Volvieron a abrir los centros comerciales en Bogotá: cómo es el protocolo para su funcionamiento

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

El régimen de Maduro restringirá el paso de migrantes por la frontera con Colombia

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Preocupación en Colombia: las disidencias de las FARC duplicaron sus miembros armados en el último año

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Alberto Fernández, sobre la expropiación de Vicentin: “La oposición va a tener oportunidad de compararnos con Venezuela o con el infierno”

Alberto Fernández, sobre la expropiación de Vicentin: “La oposición va a tener oportunidad de compararnos con Venezuela o con el infierno”

El Estado incluyó la categoría “trabajadores sexuales” en las actividades de la economía popular y luego dio marcha atrás

El Estado incluyó la categoría “trabajadores sexuales” en las actividades de la economía popular y luego dio marcha atrás

Cayó el cuarto integrante de la banda que robó siete supermercados en distintos barrios porteños

Cayó el cuarto integrante de la banda que robó siete supermercados en distintos barrios porteños

“La cuarentena es libertad comunitaria”: el manifiesto liminar de Comuna Argentina, nuevo espacio de intelectuales K

“La cuarentena es libertad comunitaria”: el manifiesto liminar de Comuna Argentina, nuevo espacio de intelectuales K

Nueva York regresa a la normalidad: reabrieron negocios y la construcción y miles volvieron a su trabajo

Nueva York regresa a la normalidad: reabrieron negocios y la construcción y miles volvieron a su trabajo

logo-infobae-america

El alcalde de Miami anunció la reapertura de las playas y el fin del toque de queda

El alcalde de Miami anunció la reapertura de las playas y el fin del toque de queda

En vivo: Luis Almagro habla sobre la educación en tiempos de COVID-19 y la exclusión

En vivo: Luis Almagro habla sobre la educación en tiempos de COVID-19 y la exclusión

Estados Unidos sancionó a dos empresas por sus vínculos con el programa nuclear de Irán

Estados Unidos sancionó a dos empresas por sus vínculos con el programa nuclear de Irán

“Te vamos a desaparecer”: aterradores testimonios de aquellos que cayeron en las manos de agentes en Guadalajara

“Te vamos a desaparecer”: aterradores testimonios de aquellos que cayeron en las manos de agentes en Guadalajara

Esta familia convivió con la muerte por generaciones en su funeraria: el COVID cruzó todos los límites

Esta familia convivió con la muerte por generaciones en su funeraria: el COVID cruzó todos los límites

logo-teleshow

Despidieron a un actor de “The Flash” luego de que reaparicieran antiguos tuits racistas y misóginos

Despidieron a un actor de “The Flash” luego de que reaparicieran antiguos tuits racistas y misóginos

El príncipe Andrés le respondió a los fiscales que investigan su vínculo con el fallecido pedófilo Jeffrey Epstein

El príncipe Andrés le respondió a los fiscales que investigan su vínculo con el fallecido pedófilo Jeffrey Epstein

El polémico escrito que presentó el fiscal de la causa del Teto Medina: “Los hechos denunciados ocurrieron en una etapa de drogas y alcohol”

El polémico escrito que presentó el fiscal de la causa del Teto Medina: “Los hechos denunciados ocurrieron en una etapa de drogas y alcohol”

Por un descuido, el periodista Chris Cuomo apareció completamente desnudo en el video de yoga de su esposa

Por un descuido, el periodista Chris Cuomo apareció completamente desnudo en el video de yoga de su esposa

“Mi conductora favorita es Andrea Legarreta”: Ingrid Coronado reveló cómo surgió “Venga la alegría”

“Mi conductora favorita es Andrea Legarreta”: Ingrid Coronado reveló cómo surgió “Venga la alegría”

Un ex jugador de River confesó que se desgarró teniendo relaciones sexuales antes de un partido

Un ex jugador de River confesó que se desgarró teniendo relaciones sexuales antes de un partido

“Somos los nuevos y a más de uno vamos a incomodar”: la atrevida presentación de Mazatlán FC

“Somos los nuevos y a más de uno vamos a incomodar”: la atrevida presentación de Mazatlán FC

Enfrentamiento con Sergio Ramos y cambios drásticos en el vestuario: las explosivas revelaciones de un ex médico del Real Madrid

Enfrentamiento con Sergio Ramos y cambios drásticos en el vestuario: las explosivas revelaciones de un ex médico del Real Madrid

Dejó el automovilismo para dedicarse a la industria porno y hoy gana una fortuna por día: “Nunca podría haber soñado esto”

Dejó el automovilismo para dedicarse a la industria porno y hoy gana una fortuna por día: “Nunca podría haber soñado esto”

3 imperdibles anécdotas del ciclo Bilardo en la Selección: el hilarante cruce entre Burruchaga y Ruggeri

3 imperdibles anécdotas del ciclo Bilardo en la Selección: el hilarante cruce entre Burruchaga y Ruggeri