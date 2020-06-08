ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/FAMILIES

Attorney Ben Crump and families of racism victims hold newser
Start: 08 Jun 2020 21:01 GMT
End: 08 Jun 2020 21:29 GMT
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES – Attorney Ben Crump and the families of Pamela Turner, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Garner, Botham Jean, Pamela Turner and Michael Brown will hold a press conference outside the Fountain of Praise Church where George Floyd’s public viewing is being held.
SPEAKERS:
2102GMT - Al Sharpton - American activist
2103GMT - George Floyd's family
2108GMT - Mother of Eric Garner
2111GMT - Father of Ahmaud Arbery
2112GMT - Family representative of Botham Jean
2113GMT - Father of Michael Brown
2115GMT - Attorney Ben Crump
2118GMT - Attorney Chis Stewart
2119GMT - Attorney Antonio Romanucci
2121GMT - Attorney Lee Merritt
2125GMT - Attoney Ben Crump
