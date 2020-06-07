ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Protests against police violence in the USA

Start: 07 Jun 2020 03:08 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

LOCATIONS:

0308GMT - SEATTLE

0314GMT - WASHINGTON DC

0319GMT - NEW YORK

0331GMT - PORTLAND, OREGON

VARIOUS, USA - Protests against police violence triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continues across the United States

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com