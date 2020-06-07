Domingo 7 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2020

Protests against police violence in the USA

Start: 07 Jun 2020 03:08 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

LOCATIONS:

0308GMT - SEATTLE

0314GMT - WASHINGTON DC

0319GMT - NEW YORK

0331GMT - PORTLAND, OREGON

VARIOUS, USA - Protests against police violence triggered by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis continues across the United States

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Semarnat autorizó la Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental del Tren Transístmico

El gobierno federal destinará 362 millones de pesos para rehabilitar 133 km de la vía del Ferrocarril, como parte de un proyecto que busca sacar de la pobreza a los habitantes de Veracruz y Oaxaca
César Évora afirmó que existen casos de coronavirus en el set

El actor no dio nombres, pero aseguró que los contagios afectarían la historia del proyecto en el que se encuentra ahora
Liga MX: el club León registró dos casos de COVID-19

Desde que inició la epidemia en México a finales de febrero, se han confirmado 24 casos de coronavirus ligados al futbol mexicano
Detuvieron a hombre vinculado asesinato de la diputada Anel Bueno

El gobernador Ignacio Peralta señaló que las investigaciones en coordinación con la Fiscalía del Estado continuarán hasta esclarecer los hechos
Crisis en Grupo Caliente: así es como la pandemia de COVID-19 ahogó en deudas a sus tres clubes del fútbol mexicano

Xolos de Tijuana, Gallos Blancos, y Dorados de Sinaloa viven una etapa muy complicada; incluso uno de ellos podría cambiar de franquicia para rescatar sus finanzas
JK Rowling, en el medio de una polémica sobre las personas trans por sus dichos sobre el género y el sexo

La autora británica de Harry Potter se convirtió en tendencia global en Twitter por una serie de mensajes sobre una discusión dentro del feminismo
Tercera jornada de protestas en Guadalajara por el asesinato de Giovanni López concluye sin detenciones

La manifestación duró cerca de tres horas y solo se reportó un conato de violencia, el cual fue detenido por los propios involucrados quienes los señalaron como infiltrados
Se está por la transformación o en contra: AMLO

El presidente llamó a los actores de la vida pública de México a definirse a favor o en contra de su proyecto de gobierno
Luis Almagro afirmó que la pandemia del coronavirus ha sido funcional a la dictadura en Venezuela

El secretario general de la OEA sostiene que la crisis internacional por el COVID-19 le permite “ganar tiempo” al régimen de Nicolás Maduro. Afirmó que el chavismo falsea las cifras de víctimas del coronavirus y lamentó que nunca se sabrá cuántos son realmente los fallecidos
El graffiti gigante de Black Lives Matter pintado frente a la Casa Blanca se ve desde el espacio

La alcaldesa Muriel Bowser autorizó la intervención en medio de su conflicto con el presidente Donald Trump por el despliegue de militares en Washington DC
COVID-19 en México: suman 13,511 muertos y 113,619 casos confirmados

Los gobernadores de diversos estados anunciaron la implementación de su propio semáforo para la reactivación económica y social a la que denominaron “Nueva convivencia social”
Novak Djokovic, en contra de las “extremas” medidas de prevención que exige el US Open por el coronavirus

Novak Djokovic, en contra de las “extremas” medidas de prevención que exige el US Open por el coronavirus

Luis Almagro afirmó que la pandemia del coronavirus ha sido funcional a la dictadura en Venezuela

Juan Guaidó se mostró en las calles de Caracas y desmintió al régimen chavista que lo acusaba de estar escondido en una embajada

La ONU alertó que la situación de seguridad alimentaria en Venezuela empeorará en 2020

La dictadura de Maduro se encamina a otro fraude: la Corte chavista le quitó al Parlamento su poder para elegir a los miembros del Consejo Electoral

Tres gerentes de DirecTV en Venezuela fueron detenidos por el régimen de Nicolás Maduro tras ordenarse su captura

La Guardia Nacional de EEUU desplegó unos 43.000 militares en el país para contener las protestas por George Floyd

Baja la tensión de las protestas en EEUU y la guardia nacional baila Macarena con los manifestantes

Imputaron a dos policías por el ataque a un hombre de 75 años en Buffalo

Estados Unidos se prepara para una nueva jornada de movilizaciones masivas contra el racismo

EEUU retirará a 9.500 de sus soldados desplegados en Alemania

Semarnat autorizó la Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental del Tren Transístmico

César Évora afirmó que existen casos de coronavirus en el set

Liga MX: el club León registró dos casos de COVID-19

Detuvieron a hombre vinculado asesinato de la diputada Anel Bueno

Crisis en Grupo Caliente: así es como la pandemia de COVID-19 ahogó en deudas a sus tres clubes del fútbol mexicano

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Bogotá podría dar marcha atrás y volver a una cuarentena estricta

El Supremo de Colombia abrió indagatoria preliminar contra Álvaro Uribe por caso de perfilamientos Ejército

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

La belleza del día: “La expulsión de Adán y Eva del Paraíso”, de Masaccio

Violento asalto en un campo de polo de La Plata: se llevaron electrodomésticos, autos y una gran suma de dinero

Domingo 7 de junio: 5 actividades online para disfrutar en casa

Mañana comienzan las pruebas del sistema para reservar asiento en los trenes: paso a paso, cómo gestionarlo

Qué dicen las fichas que armaba la AFI en la previa del G20 y la reunión de la OMC en Buenos Aires

La belleza del día: “La expulsión de Adán y Eva del Paraíso”, de Masaccio

Semarnat autorizó la Manifestación de Impacto Ambiental del Tren Transístmico

Detuvieron a hombre vinculado asesinato de la diputada Anel Bueno

Racismo, violencia y polarización americana

JK Rowling, en el medio de una polémica sobre las personas trans por sus dichos sobre el género y el sexo

César Évora afirmó que existen casos de coronavirus en el set

Una mujer intentó acuchillar a la conductora Melisa Zurita delante de su hija

Mercedes Oviedo fue mamá en medio de la pandemia: “Es el mejor día de nuestras vidas”

Pablo Rago rompió el silencio tras ser sobreseído en la causa por abuso: “Las mujeres tienen que ser escuchadas”

El poderoso mensaje antirracista que Plaza Sésamo dio a los niños

Liga MX: el club León registró dos casos de COVID-19

Crisis en Grupo Caliente: así es como la pandemia de COVID-19 ahogó en deudas a sus tres clubes del fútbol mexicano

Novak Djokovic, en contra de las “extremas” medidas de prevención que exige el US Open por el coronavirus

El futbolista mexicano tiene miedo de jugar en Europa porque está cómodo en la Liga MX: presidente del Celta de Vigo

El dato clave y desconocido que ayudó a Flamengo a ganar la Copa Libertadores ante River

