Domingo 7 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-BRITAIN

Por REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2020

Protesters and police clash in London's Black Lives Matter rally

Start: 07 Jun 2020 20:37 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2020 21:37 GMT

============

LONDON - LONDON - Protesters and police clash on junction of London's Parliament Street and Whitehall during Black Lives Matter rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE UK

DIGITAL: NO USE UK

Source: BBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Liga MX: clubes perderían ingresos por la falta de venta de cerveza en los estadios

Los equipos del fútbol mexicano perderían parte de sus ingresos en su regresos a las actividades deportivas con público
La impactante imagen del Santiago Bernabéu sin césped y con una cueva de 30 metros de profundidad

El estadio del Real Madrid se encuentra en obra: los dirigidos por Zinedine Zidane jugarán como local en el predio de Valdebebas durante el cierre de la Liga de España
Eran periodistas pero triunfaron como actores: el pasado de Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman y Denzel Washington

Tres casos distintos, pero con un común denominador: antes de consagrarse como grandes artistas del séptimo arte tenían planificado otro rumbo para sus vidas
Uruguay comenzó a hacer test de coronavirus a los planteles y prepara el regreso del fútbol

Durante los próximos diez días se realizarán hisopados a jugadores, cuerpos técnicos y dirigentes para tener un mapa real de la situación y podes establecer una fecha para el reinicio de la actividad
Ley de Propiedad Industrial, una legislación pendiente y parte fundamental para el funcionamiento del T-MEC

En noviembre de 2019 se presentó una iniciativa de reforma, esto en contexto de la entrada en vigor del tratado, pero aún no ha sido discutida en el pleno del Senado
Negocios, finanzas ... Y algo más

Por Georgina Howard*
El Cártel del Noreste despliega su terror en Nuevo Laredo: el grupo estaría detrás de la ejecución de una empresaria

La mujer fue encontrada muerta en la colonia La Joya, después de haber sido secuestrada por hombres armados
La broma de Agüero y Messi a un streamer español que había “desairado” al astro del Barcelona

Los futbolistas se divirtieron a expensas del nerviosismo de Ibai Llanos
¿Puede haber una nueva normalidad para los animales y el planeta?

Cada uno de nosotros, desde un cambio individual, tiene la capacidad de transformar nuestra realidad actual y contribuir a ese cambio global que todos necesitamos
“Cinco meses de puro amor”: Carolyn Adams, nuera de AMLO, compartió en Instagram un tierno momento con su hijo

Durante la cuarentena por COVID-19, la pareja sentimental de José Ramón López Beltrán ha mostrado en redes sociales distintas escenas familiares
Esperanza para Morelia: el Gobierno de Michoacán ya busca un nuevo equipo de fútbol

Grupo Salinas no pagará nada al Gobierno de Sinaloa por el uso del estadio de fútbol
El impactante nocaut del Tyson polaco en la disciplina de combate más sangrienta del mundo

Krystian Kuźma se coronó campeón del certamen celebrado este fin de semana cuyas reglas son similares a las del boxeo con dos diferencias: los peleadores no utilizan guantes y todos los combates deben terminar con nocaut
