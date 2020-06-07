ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-BRITAIN

Protesters and police clash in London's Black Lives Matter rally
Start: 07 Jun 2020 19:47 GMT
End: 07 Jun 2020 20:47 GMT
EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - CONTAINS PROFANITY --
============
LONDON - LONDON - Protesters and police clash on junction of London's Parliament Street and Whitehall during Black Lives Matter rally
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Las multitudinarias protestas del sábado culminaron sin incidentes de violencia y con pocos arrestos en comparación de otras jornadas de las últimas semanas
MAS NOTICIAS