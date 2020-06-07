Domingo 7 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-BRITAIN

Por REUTERSJUN 07
7 de Junio de 2020

Protesters and police clash in London's Black Lives Matter rally

Start: 07 Jun 2020 19:47 GMT

End: 07 Jun 2020 20:47 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - CONTAINS PROFANITY --

============

LONDON - LONDON - Protesters and police clash on junction of London's Parliament Street and Whitehall during Black Lives Matter rally

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

“No están en el frente de batalla”: por qué fue cuestionada la labor de médicos cubanos ante el COVID-19 en México

Se estima que son aproximadamente 800 doctores y enfermeras que laboran en hospitales de la Ciudad de México
Disturbios entre los manifestantes y la policía de Londres en una nueva movilización contra el racismo en el Reino Unido

En Whitehall hubo corridas, detenciones y algunos protestantes lanzaron proyectiles contra los uniformados
Cruz Azul pagaba 10 millones de pesos de renta al año por jugar en su estadio

El pasado 29 de mayo fue dado a conocer que la Unidad de Inteligencia Financiera (UIF) de laSHCP había congelado cuentas de Guillermo “Billy” Álvarez Cuevas y otros dos directivos de la cooperativa Cruz Azul
La desgarradora carta de Cafú sobre el momento más doloroso de su vida: “Yo perdí a mi hijo en mis brazos"

El ex futbolista brasileño cumplió 50 años este domingo y recordó el deceso de Marcos Evangelista de Morães ocurrido hace menos de un año
“No podemos justificar nunca un abuso policial”: Claudia Sheinbaum trabaja en un protocolo para evitar daños a la población

Tras las movilizaciones del viernes pasado en la ciudad, la mandataria capitalina aseguró que ya trabaja con la CNDH para evitar abusos policiales en futuras protestas
IHME estima para agosto 52 mil muertes y más de 400 mil contagios por coronavirus en México

Además, los cálculos del Instituto prevén que las cifras en México se disparen en julio ante el incremento de la movilidad de las personas por la apertura de actividades
Murió Gerardo Salcedo, Director de Programación del Festival de Cine de Guadalajara

También fue profesor de la Facultad de Ciencias Políticas y Sociales de la UNAM
Alanis Morissette y Ryan Reynolds: romance, ruptura unilateral y una canción sanadora y letal

Con sus canciones ella arrasaba en ventas, él comenzaba a ser una actor conocido. Estuvieron comprometidos pero el amor se apagó. La cantante hizo catarsis en la canción Torch
Caso Giovanni López: exhibieron otros casos de abuso policial en Jalisco

Desde el pasado abril, policías municipales de Jalisco han realizado cientos de arrestos para dar cumplimiento a lo establecido en el acuerdo DIELAG ACU 026/2020 firmado por el gobernador Enrique Alfaro Ramírez
Baja la tensión en EEUU: Donald Trump ordenó el retiro de la Guardia Nacional en Washington y las ciudades comienzan a levantar los toques de queda

Las multitudinarias protestas del sábado culminaron sin incidentes de violencia y con pocos arrestos en comparación de otras jornadas de las últimas semanas
Tras su millonaria donación, Michael Jordan habló sobre el racismo en Estados Unidos: “Nos han vapuleado durante demasiados años"

La ex estrella de la NBA anunció que dará USD 100 millones en los próximos 10 años para organizaciones en la lucha por la igualdad racial
Seis detenidos por actos vandálicos durante las protestas de este sábado en Jalisco por el homicidio de Giovanni López

El gobernador Enrique Alfaro publicó las fotografías de los agentes detenidos por este caso
