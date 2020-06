ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-SOUTHKOREA

South Koreans march in solidarity with the US

Start: 06 Jun 2020 07:33 GMT

End: 06 Jun 2020 07:48 GMT

SEOUL - South Koreans march in solidarity with the United States following the death of George Floyd, while keeping distance of two metres amid coronavirus outbreak. After the march, protesters will kneel for five minutes to mourn his death.

