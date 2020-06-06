Sábado 6 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-AUSTRALIA

Por REUTERSJUN 06
5 de Junio de 2020

Peaceful protest planned in support of Black Lives Matter

Start: 06 Jun 2020 04:27 GMT

End: 06 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Australians protest in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the United States.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Australia

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Todo México en color rojo por semáforo epidemiológico; Zacatecas dejó de ser el único en naranja

Las actividades permitidas cambiarán según el color en el que se encuentre cada entidad
Así fue el momento en el que el derrumbe de un cerro sepultó a un constructor en Oaxaca

En redes sociales se difundió el video del momento exacto en que un alud de tierra y piedras cae sobre unos trabajadores de la supercarretera del Istmo de Tehuantepec
Giovanni López: en el segundo día de protestas, CDMX y San Luis Potosí se sumaron a Guadalajara

En CDMX, encapuchados vandalizaron la Embajada de EEUU; en San Luis, manifestantes incendiaron una patrulla; la capital de Jalisco reportó detenciones de manifestantes
Tres gerentes de DirecTV en Venezuela fueron detenidos por el régimen de Nicolás Maduro tras ordenarse su captura

Las órdenes de captura se emitieron casi tres semanas después de que AT&T anunciara su retiro “inmediato” del mercado de televisión paga en el país caribeño
Gobernadores urgen diálogo franco con AMLO para unificar criterios por pandemia de COVID-19

"Hemos atendido solos esta emergencia sanitaria con nuestras capacidades y recursos que, sin duda, son insuficientes para el tamaño del desafío", se quejaron
Encapuchados que vandalizaron embajada de EEUU mostraron bandera con nombre de Antifa

Los manifestantes, que se expresaron contra los crímenes de Giovanni López y George Floyd, causaron destrozos en una protesta que dejó 11 heridos
Análisis de datos reflejó que 5,000 muertes por COVID-19 no fueron registradas en la CDMX

Al menos 5 mil 59 muertes relacionadas con Covid-19 en la Ciudad de México no fueron integradas al registro oficial de abril y mayo comunicado por la Dirección General de Epidemiología
Qué es el “Pacto de Caballeros” y por qué la AMFPro envío una carta sobre esto a la FIFA

El organismo de jugadores expuso en una misiva de 13 páginas el trato hacia los futbolistas, el cual está fuera de las reglas de la FIFA
El gobierno de Brasil anunció que reverá la cantidad de muertes atribuídas al coronavirus: “los datos son fantasiosos o manipulados”

Carlos Wizard, quien se desempeña en la cartera de Salud, dijo que el número estaría inflado. No obstante, funcionarios del área han asegurado que, en realidad, es posible que la cifra real sea menor a la reportada
Viernes de los famosos en México: Yolanda Andrade habló sobre los “celos” de Yaya Kosikova y más

Sherlyn reveló la fecha en la que dará a conocer las fotos de André y Paola Rojas dice que no tiene intención de volver a casarse
AMLO es gente de bien: Alfaro se retractó de señalar al presidente de estar detrás de manifestaciones por Giovanni López

El gobernador señaló este jueves que los intereses de las manifestaciones fueron construidos “desde los sótanos del poder” en la Ciudad de México
Esposo de Serena Williams, renunció a su puesto en Reddit y pidió que contrataran a un afroamericano

Alexis Ohanian también prometió que donaría dinero a diversas organizaciones
Tres gerentes de DirecTV en Venezuela fueron detenidos por el régimen de Nicolás Maduro tras ordenarse su captura

Coronavirus en Venezuela: 64 trabajadores del Ministerio de Salud dieron positivo de COVID-19

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro arrestó a periodistas por cubrir las largas filas para comprar gasolina en Venezuela

Tensión en Caracas: policías del régimen de Nicolás Maduro apuntan con armas de fuego a quienes protestan por la dolarización de la gasolina

EEUU sancionó a tres diputados venezolanos elegidos por Maduro para intentar tomar el Parlamento en enero

El trágico amor entre una estadounidense y un narco mexicano

Los parques temáticos de Universal Orlando abrieron sus puertas en medio de una nueva realidad

Las 12 frases de Donald Trump tras los alentadores datos de empleo en Estados Unidos

Las 10 empresas que más crecen en Wall Street tras la caída del desempleo en EEUU

EEUU sancionó a tres diputados venezolanos elegidos por Maduro para intentar tomar el Parlamento en enero

Todo México en color rojo por semáforo epidemiológico; Zacatecas dejó de ser el único en naranja

Así fue el momento en el que el derrumbe de un cerro sepultó a un constructor en Oaxaca

Giovanni López: en el segundo día de protestas, CDMX y San Luis Potosí se sumaron a Guadalajara

Gobernadores urgen diálogo franco con AMLO para unificar criterios por pandemia de COVID-19

Encapuchados que vandalizaron embajada de EEUU mostraron bandera con nombre de Antifa

Cómo será el protocolo que permitirá la reapertura de las Iglesias en Colombia

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Bogotá podría dar marcha atrás y volver a una cuarentena estricta

El Supremo de Colombia abrió indagatoria preliminar contra Álvaro Uribe por caso de perfilamientos Ejército

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Baby shower en Necochea: la tía del bebé que nació con coronavirus está infectada y embarazada

Los secretos detrás del mágico “Laberinto”, el filme imposible que nunca envejece

Un concierto gratis y online: la “Sinfonía N° 3”, el gran poema musical de Gustav Mahler

Juego de mujeres: “Dios no está en los detalles”

La belleza del día: “Mujer reclinada con medias verdes”, de Egon Schiele

Todo México en color rojo por semáforo epidemiológico; Zacatecas dejó de ser el único en naranja

Así fue el momento en el que el derrumbe de un cerro sepultó a un constructor en Oaxaca

Giovanni López: en el segundo día de protestas, CDMX y San Luis Potosí se sumaron a Guadalajara

Juego de mujeres: “Dios no está en los detalles”

La belleza del día: “Mujer reclinada con medias verdes”, de Egon Schiele

Rodolfo Barili, contundente contra Fernando Rivarola, el fiscal que habló de “desahogo sexual” en un caso de violación

El estremecedor relato de José María Listorti: “Pasé 24 horas internado por sospecha de coronavirus”

Viernes de los famosos en México: Yolanda Andrade habló sobre los “celos” de Yaya Kosikova y más

Quiénes son los invitados de Andy Kusnetzoff y Juana Viale este fin de semana

Esposo de Serena Williams, renunció a su puesto en Reddit y pidió que contrataran a un afroamericano

Qué es el “Pacto de Caballeros” y por qué la AMFPro envío una carta sobre esto a la FIFA

A 50 años del Mundial México 1970: esta fue la selección Tricolor que por primera vez clasificó a la siguiente ronda

Un equipo de la MLS echó a uno de sus jugadores por los comentarios racistas de su esposa

Michael Jordan donará USD 100 millones a través de su marca para organizaciones en la lucha por la igualdad racial

La dura crítica de una gloria del Barcelona a los futbolistas argentinos del Sevilla que rompieron la cuarentena

