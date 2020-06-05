Viernes 5 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-MAINE

Por REUTERSJUN 05
5 de Junio de 2020

Trump visit company in Maine that makes medical swabs

Start: 05 Jun 2020 20:00 GMT

End: 05 Jun 2020 21:00 GMT

GUILDFORD, MAINE, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump visits Maine, where he is expected to tour Puritan Medical Products in Guilford where swabs for COVID-19 tests are produced.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Chelsea le ganó la pulseada al Liverpool y fichará al joven goleador alemán que pretendían varios clubes en Europa

Timo Werner, uno de los jugadores más buscados por los gigantes del viejo continente, jugaría en el club londinense a partir de la próxima temporada
La construcción maya más grande hallada hasta el momento, revela secretos guardados hace 3,000 años

Aguada Fénix se halla en Tabasco y sería clave para explicar la caída de un importante grupo olmeca y su relación con los mayas en este centro ceremonial donde se halló un cuerpo humano, cerámicas, huesos de animales, vasijas completas
Enrique Alfaro: el gobernador de “mano dura” y su guerra abierta con López Obrador por caso Giovanni

El gobernador de Jalisco siempre ha estado envuelto en polémicas: desde acusaciones que lo relacionan con el narcotráfico, hasta fuertes encontronazos con López Obrador
“Déjenme volar”: Fernando del Solar firmó una carta de voluntad anticipada por si su salud vuelve a empeorar

El presentador de origen argentino ha enfrentado diversos problemas de salud que lo han llevado al hospital en más de una ocasión
3 aplicaciones para editar videos desde tu celular

Caso Giovanni: Alfaro advirtió que hará todo para que el hombre que prendió fuego a un policía “pague las consecuencias”

El gobernador del estado también dio a conocer que ya hay tres elementos de seguridad detenidos por la muerte del joven de 30 años el pasado 4 de mayo
iOS 14: las novedades que llegarán a iPhone

Histórico desplome de la producción y exportación de autos en México a más del 90%

La producción de autos sumó solo 22,119 unidades frente a las 350,060 del mismo mes de 2019
Las reservas de uranio enriquecido de Irán superan casi ocho veces límite autorizado en 2015

Así lo confirmó el Organismo Internacional de Energía Atómica, que también aseguró que Teherán le bloquea el acceso a dos de sus instalaciones
La inflación en México se habría acelerado al 3% en mayo

Para la inflación subyacente a tasa interanual, las estimaciones indican que se ubicaría en un 3.75%.
López Obrador inaugurará la Refinería Dos Bocas en 2022 para celebrar cuatro años del triunfo de la 4T

El Presidente señaló que el petróleo mexicano ahora sí será aprovechado principalmente en el país
Power Rangers, Aladdín y princesas: la fiesta de disfraces de Cristiano Ronaldo para celebrar el cumpleaños de sus hijos

Los mellizos Eva y Mateo cumplieron tres años y el astro de la Juventus les organizó una fiesta en su hogar junto a su pareja Georgina Rodríguez
Tensión en Caracas: policías del régimen de Nicolás Maduro apuntan con armas de fuego a quienes protestan por la dolarización de la gasolina

EEUU sancionó a tres diputados venezolanos elegidos por Maduro para intentar tomar el Parlamento en enero

El desesperado grito de los Waraos venezolanos para que la comunidad internacional no los deje morir de hambre y enfermedades

Francia desmintió al canciller del régimen de Nicolás Maduro: había afirmado que Juan Guaidó estaba en la embajada gala en Caracas

Nicolás Maduro: “El coronavirus se traga y mata al paciente en cuatro días. ¡Pum! Se lo lleva”

Donald Trump, sobre la baja del desempleo en Estados Unidos: “Lo mejor está por venir”

Tras la caída del desempleo en EEUU, Wall Street cotiza con fuertes alzas

Donald Trump, sobre el alza en los empleos: “¡Estos números son increíbles!”

Estados Unidos creó 2,5 millones de empleos en mayo y la tasa de desocupación cayó a 13,3%

“Revisa tus privilegios”: el TikTok viral que revela la desigualdad que puede generar el racismo dentro de una familia

La construcción maya más grande hallada hasta el momento, revela secretos guardados hace 3,000 años

Enrique Alfaro: el gobernador de “mano dura” y su guerra abierta con López Obrador por caso Giovanni

“Déjenme volar”: Fernando del Solar firmó una carta de voluntad anticipada por si su salud vuelve a empeorar

Caso Giovanni: Alfaro advirtió que hará todo para que el hombre que prendió fuego a un policía “pague las consecuencias”

Histórico desplome de la producción y exportación de autos en México a más del 90%

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Bogotá podría dar marcha atrás y volver a una cuarentena estricta

El Supremo de Colombia abrió indagatoria preliminar contra Álvaro Uribe por caso de perfilamientos Ejército

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

El gobierno bonaerense sostiene que si no hubiera aislado Villa Azul hoy habría más de 3.000 casos de coronavirus

3 aplicaciones para editar videos desde tu celular

Para la UCA unas 900.000 personas perdieron su trabajo durante la cuarentena

iOS 14: las novedades que llegarán a iPhone

Su ex pareja quiso asfixiarla y le golpeó la cabeza con un martillo: ahora la Justicia podría liberarlo

La construcción maya más grande hallada hasta el momento, revela secretos guardados hace 3,000 años

Enrique Alfaro: el gobernador de “mano dura” y su guerra abierta con López Obrador por caso Giovanni

3 aplicaciones para editar videos desde tu celular

Caso Giovanni: Alfaro advirtió que hará todo para que el hombre que prendió fuego a un policía “pague las consecuencias”

iOS 14: las novedades que llegarán a iPhone

“Déjenme volar”: Fernando del Solar firmó una carta de voluntad anticipada por si su salud vuelve a empeorar

No era tan largo: el Kun Agüero reveló qué decía el mensaje que le escribió Benjamín por su cumpleaños

Susana Zavaleta habló sobre el sensual mensaje que envió a López-Gatell y causó polémica

Daniel Grinbank, sobre los shows vía streaming y sin público: “Es una propina, pero no una salida para la industria”

El teatro vuelve a la Ciudad de Buenos Aires: estudian el protocolo que los actores cumplirán en funciones para ver por streaming

Chelsea le ganó la pulseada al Liverpool y fichará al joven goleador alemán que pretendían varios clubes en Europa

Power Rangers, Aladdín y princesas: la fiesta de disfraces de Cristiano Ronaldo para celebrar el cumpleaños de sus hijos

Toni Kroos habló sobre la homosexualidad en el fútbol y criticó las reacciones del ambiente ante este tema

La emotiva sorpresa que preparó River de la mano de Alonso y Francescoli para sus socios vitalicios en medio de esta cuarentena

El exigente entrenamiento de Evander Holyfield a lo Rocky para volver al ring

