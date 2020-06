ADVISORY BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

EU's Barnier gives news conference after latest round of Brexit talks

Start: 05 Jun 2020 11:04 GMT

End: 05 Jun 2020 11:54 GMT

BRUSSELS- EU's Michel Barnier briefs media after the latest round of talks with Britain on agreeing their new, post-Brexit relationship from 2021.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com