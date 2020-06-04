Jueves 4 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 04
4 de Junio de 2020

Protesters gather across the US, triggered by death of George Floyd

Start: 04 Jun 2020 02:11 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

0210GMT - AERIALS IN LOS ANGELES

0231GMT - NEW YORK

0232GMT - LOS ANGELES

0241GMT - SAN FRANCISCO

0313GMT - PORTLAND, OREGON

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, USA - Coverage of U.S. protests triggered by death of George Floyd, 46-year-old African American who died after white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

2357GMT - Minneapolis

Barack Obama afirmó que las protestas por la muerte de Geoge Floyd reflejan “un cambio de mentalidad inédito” en EEUU

El ex presidente se refirió a los episodios de las últimas semanas durante una entrevista transmitida por la página de su fundación. Definió el movimiento actual como “mucho más representativo” que el surgido en el país tras el asesinato de Martin Luther King

Qué daños puede causar el mezclar productos de limpieza

Combinar cloro, vinagre, agua oxigenada y alcohol, puede resultar contraproducente ya que no son compatibles y pueden producir sustancias que nos afectan como las cloraminas o el cloroformo

Tras duras críticas, Segob lanzó nuevos videos de la campaña contra violencia de género

En esta ocasión, el mensaje se enfocó en recordarle a las mujeres que serán escuchadas y que no están solas ante cualquier agresión durante el periodo de confinamiento por coronavirus

Donald Trump aseguró que la economía de EEUU comenzará a recuperarse a partir de septiembre y que el año que viene “será uno de los mejores”

En una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter, el mandatario destacó también el estado de los índices bursátiles, que recuperaron buena parte de sus pérdidas desde el inicio de la pandemia

Murió el primer actor Héctor Ortega; famosos lamentan su fallecimiento

El histrión participó en decenas de proyectos donde consiguió el reconocimiento del público y del gremio artístico

Un diputado paraguayo se sacó la camisa en la Asamblea para pedir la reapertura con Brasil

“Pido salud, trabajo y educación para mi pueblo y se escandalizan por una camisa”, agregó al tiempo que se levantó la sesión

Brasil reportó 1.349 muertes por coronavirus en las últimas 24 horas, un nuevo récord diario

En los próximos días, el país latinoamericano podría superar en número de víctimas fatales a Italia, el tercer país con más fallecidos por COVID-19

López-Gatell aplanó la curva, pero de su popularidad

El funcionario de salud bajó seis puntos de popularidad; aún se encuentra entre los preferidos de la actual administración

SSPC rechazó que México tenga seis de las 10 ciudades más violentas del mundo

Resalta que en la justificación del estudio se reconoce que las “cifras utilizadas para el cálculo de las tasas y las posiciones del ranking son estimaciones”

Así es como la FMF busca que México regrese a jugar la Copa América y Copa Libertadores

Para Yon de Luisa estos torneos son necesarios para que el Tricolor llegue mejor preparado al Mundial de 2026, que organizará junto a Estados Unidos y Canadá

Sismo sorprendió a Chihuahua; reportan saldo blanco

El movimiento telúrico fue de 4.1° en escala de Richter, por tal motivo, tampoco hay afectaciones estructurales

Morena propuso “flexibilizar” el retiro de dinero de Afores durante emergencias para paliar desempleo

El desembolso de las Afores, si se retirara el máximo estimado en la iniciativa, sería de unos 7,000 millones de pesos en cuatro meses
Nuevas protestas por la falta de gasolina y el racionamiento en distintas ciudades de Venezuela

La gestión de Juan Guaidó consiguió que la Organización Panamericana de la Salud colabore en la lucha contra el coronavirus en Venezuela

Un informe de SOS Orinoco reveló la actuación de cuerpos de inteligencia y grupos irregulares en la explotación del oro en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro otorgó medida de casa por cárcel al tío de Juan Guaidó

CJNG se atribuyó el asesinato de venezolana desmembrada en Cancún

Un policía retirado fue asesinado mientras protegía a un negocio durante las protestas contra el racismo

Estados Unidos sancionó a siete empresas turísticas y financieras controladas por militares cubanos

Los precios de drogas bajan en Tijuana pero aumentan en EEUU

Florida autorizó la ampliación de la reapertura en la mayoría de sus condados

El impactante pedido de la artista Keke Palmer a la Guardia Nacional de EEUU: “Marcha con nosotros, que la revolución sea televisada”

Qué daños puede causar el mezclar productos de limpieza

Tras duras críticas, Segob lanzó nuevos videos de la campaña contra violencia de género

Murió el primer actor Héctor Ortega; famosos lamentan su fallecimiento

López-Gatell aplanó la curva, pero de su popularidad

SSPC rechazó que México tenga seis de las 10 ciudades más violentas del mundo

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Rechazaron el pedido de prisión domiciliaria a uno de los detenidos por balear al turista sueco en 2018

Por el salto de la brecha cambiaria, en mayo se vendieron 5 autos importados por cada uno de producción nacional

Coronavirus en Argentina: operaron a una mujer en un hospital de Salta y luego se supo que tenía COVID-19

Presupuesto, deuda y obra pública: el Gobierno empezó a delinear la agenda para la post cuarentena

Hijos del dinero y del poder: quiénes son los acusados de la violación de una menor en Chubut

Barack Obama afirmó que las protestas por la muerte de Geoge Floyd reflejan “un cambio de mentalidad inédito” en EEUU

Qué daños puede causar el mezclar productos de limpieza

Tras duras críticas, Segob lanzó nuevos videos de la campaña contra violencia de género

Donald Trump aseguró que la economía de EEUU comenzará a recuperarse a partir de septiembre y que el año que viene “será uno de los mejores”

Un diputado paraguayo se sacó la camisa en la Asamblea para pedir la reapertura con Brasil

Murió el primer actor Héctor Ortega; famosos lamentan su fallecimiento

Quiénes son las tres figuras que podrían reemplazar a Florencia Peña en el “Bailando 2020”

El miércoles de los famosos en México: Sebastián Rulli habló sobre lo difícil que fue para él perder a un hijo

“Ahora me mantienen”: Karla Panini desminitó al empresario que dijo haberle pagado a cambio de un encuentro sexual

Sofía Pachano relató una aterradora situación que vivió en su casa: “Desde ese día no duermo”

Así es como la FMF busca que México regrese a jugar la Copa América y Copa Libertadores

Esto es lo que se sabe de la supuesta venta de Querétaro a los dueños de Atlante

El comunicado de la AFA luego de que un equipo de la Primera Nacional rompiera la cuarentena para entrenarse en su estadio

Jorge Sampaoli borró de Atlético Mineiro al ex futbolista de River que organizó tres fiestas y contrajo coronavirus

El grosero error de Agustín Marchesín en su regreso al fútbol en Portugal

