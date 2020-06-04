ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Protesters gather across the US, triggered by death of George Floyd
Start: 04 Jun 2020 02:11 GMT
End: 04 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT
0210GMT - AERIALS IN LOS ANGELES
0231GMT - NEW YORK
0232GMT - LOS ANGELES
0241GMT - SAN FRANCISCO
0313GMT - PORTLAND, OREGON
VARIOUS LOCATIONS, USA - Coverage of U.S. protests triggered by death of George Floyd, 46-year-old African American who died after white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.
2357GMT - Minneapolis
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
El ex presidente se refirió a los episodios de las últimas semanas durante una entrevista transmitida por la página de su fundación. Definió el movimiento actual como “mucho más representativo” que el surgido en el país tras el asesinato de Martin Luther King
En una publicación en su cuenta de Twitter, el mandatario destacó también el estado de los índices bursátiles, que recuperaron buena parte de sus pérdidas desde el inicio de la pandemia
MAS NOTICIAS