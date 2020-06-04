ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Protesters gather across the US, triggered by death of George Floyd

Start: 04 Jun 2020 02:11 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

UPDATE 0210GMT - AERIALS IN LOS ANGELES

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, USA - Coverage of U.S. protests triggered by death of George Floyd, 46-year-old African American who died after white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

2357GMT - Minneapolis

