ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 04
4 de Junio de 2020

Protesters gather in Washington DC, triggered by death of George Floyd

Start: 04 Jun 2020 22:32 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 23:53 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, USA - Coverage of U.S. protests triggered by death of George Floyd, 46-year-old African American who died after white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

