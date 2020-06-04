Jueves 4 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 04
4 de Junio de 2020

Protesters gather in Washington DC, triggered by death of George Floyd

Start: 04 Jun 2020 22:32 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 23:32 GMT

WASHINGTON DC, USA - Coverage of U.S. protests triggered by death of George Floyd, 46-year-old African American who died after white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Donald Trump agradeció a Irán por la liberación del rehén estadounidense: “Muestra que alcanzar un acuerdo es posible”

Desde su cuenta de Twitter el presidente de Estados Unidos dijo haber hablado por teléfono con Michael White, el marine que arrestado por el régimen 2018 y acaba de ser liberado
Nicolás Maduro: “El coronavirus se traga y mata al paciente en cuatro días. ¡Pum! Se lo lleva”

El dictador venezolano indicó que la situación en Zulia es “grave” y “amenazante”. Reportó 135 nuevos casos en las últimas 24 horas, lo que eleva el total de contagios en 2087
Vehículos incendiados y desmanes en marcha para exigir justicia por crimen de Giovanni

Giovanni López era un obrero de 30 años que fue asesinado por policías municipales el 4 de mayo
Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Anderson Arboleda es un joven del Cauca que fue brutalmente reprimido al ser sorprendido violando la cuarentena por el coronavirus
El asesino de Ahmaud Arbery lanzó un insulto racista minutos después de dispararle a quemarropa

Las impresionantes y lujosas casas en las que famosas pasan el confinamiento

A través de fotografías y vídeos, algunas estrellas han dejado ver la intimidad del espacio en el que habitan
Recordando al Comando Puma: cuando el Tri fue representado por un combinado con base universitaria

Hace 20 años, de la mano de Hugo Sánchez, los Pumas de la UNAM fueron a Estados Unidos para representar a México en la Copa USA
Los efectos de la crisis sanitaria: denuncian abandono de muertos por COVID-19 en salas con pacientes de un hospital de Venezuela

Jalisco reportó 105 casos de dengue en siete días

Como en el caso del coronavirus, hasta el momento no existe un tratamiento en particular, pero se utilizan algunos fármacos para mitigar los síntomas
Tania Rincón llegó a Televisa con nuevo programa

La conductora tendrá dos nuevos proyectos con la televisora de San Ángel
El Cártel del Sur, el nuevo jugador del narco en Guerrero, encabezado por “El Señor de la I”

Se disputa con la policía comunitaria de Tlacotepec el control de la siembra y el trasiego de amapola
El 76% de las víctimas mortales por COVID-19 fallecieron antes de llegar a terapia intensiva

A casi ocho de cada diez muertos se les detectó el virus hasta después de que fallecieron, es decir, no recibieron las atenciones médicas adecuadas
Nicolás Maduro: “El coronavirus se traga y mata al paciente en cuatro días. ¡Pum! Se lo lleva”

Los efectos de la crisis sanitaria: denuncian abandono de muertos por COVID-19 en salas con pacientes de un hospital de Venezuela

La Embajada del gobierno de Juan Guaidó en Argentina entregó ayudas a más de 800 familias venezolanas para hacer frente al coronavirus

La Embajada del gobierno de Juan Guaidó en Argentina entregó ayudas a más de 800 familias venezolanas para hacer frente al coronavirus

Juan Guaidó y Antonio Ledezma cruzaron opiniones tras el acuerdo entre la oposición y el régimen de Maduro por el coronavirus

Juan Guaidó y Antonio Ledezma cruzaron opiniones tras el acuerdo entre la oposición y el régimen de Maduro por el coronavirus

Coronavirus en Venezuela: la ONU espera que el acuerdo entre el régimen de Maduro y la oposición traiga más consensos

Coronavirus en Venezuela: la ONU espera que el acuerdo entre el régimen de Maduro y la oposición traiga más consensos

El principal sindicato de la Policía estadounidense criticó a Joe Biden por no mostrarles solidaridad durante las protestas

Casi la mitad de los comercios de Estados Unidos no pudieron pagar sus alquileres en abril y mayo

Casi la mitad de los comercios de Estados Unidos no pudieron pagar sus alquileres en abril y mayo

El epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca, Anthony Fauci, aseguró que algunas escuelas “no tendrían problemas” para reabrir después del verano en EEUU

El epidemiólogo de la Casa Blanca, Anthony Fauci, aseguró que algunas escuelas “no tendrían problemas” para reabrir después del verano en EEUU

Angela Merkel condenó el “asesinato racista” de George Floyd en Estados Unidos

Angela Merkel condenó el “asesinato racista” de George Floyd en Estados Unidos

Intentó dejar explosivos en una marcha pacífica y los manifestantes los arrojaron dentro de su auto

Intentó dejar explosivos en una marcha pacífica y los manifestantes los arrojaron dentro de su auto

Vehículos incendiados y desmanes en marcha para exigir justicia por crimen de Giovanni

Las impresionantes y lujosas casas en las que famosas pasan el confinamiento

Recordando al Comando Puma: cuando el Tri fue representado por un combinado con base universitaria

Jalisco reportó 105 casos de dengue en siete días

Tania Rincón llegó a Televisa con nuevo programa

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

Bogotá podría dar marcha atrás y volver a una cuarentena estricta

Bogotá podría dar marcha atrás y volver a una cuarentena estricta

El Supremo de Colombia abrió indagatoria preliminar contra Álvaro Uribe por caso de perfilamientos Ejército

El Supremo de Colombia abrió indagatoria preliminar contra Álvaro Uribe por caso de perfilamientos Ejército

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Mensaje para el Gobierno: la oposición puede bloquear en el Senado la designación de Daniel Rafecas como Procurador General de la Nación

El Ministerio de Seguridad anunció de forma oficial el nuevo protocolo de “ciberpatrullaje preventivo”

El Ministerio de Seguridad anunció de forma oficial el nuevo protocolo de “ciberpatrullaje preventivo”

El Banco Central acordó con la UIA avanzar con un procedimiento estandarizado  para dar respuesta a la necesidad de dólares de las empresas

El Banco Central acordó con la UIA avanzar con un procedimiento estandarizado  para dar respuesta a la necesidad de dólares de las empresas

La DAIA y el Centro Simon Wiesenthal rechazaron los dichos de Eugenio Zaffaroni y lo acusaron de banalizar el Holocausto

La DAIA y el Centro Simon Wiesenthal rechazaron los dichos de Eugenio Zaffaroni y lo acusaron de banalizar el Holocausto

El Senado rechazó los DNU de Mauricio Macri sobre las escuchas de la AFI sin la oposición en el recinto

El Senado rechazó los DNU de Mauricio Macri sobre las escuchas de la AFI sin la oposición en el recinto

Donald Trump agradeció a Irán por la liberación del rehén estadounidense: “Muestra que alcanzar un acuerdo es posible”

Nicolás Maduro: “El coronavirus se traga y mata al paciente en cuatro días. ¡Pum! Se lo lleva”

Vehículos incendiados y desmanes en marcha para exigir justicia por crimen de Giovanni

Indignación en Colombia por un caso similar al de George Floyd: un joven negro murió tras una golpiza policial

El asesino de Ahmaud Arbery lanzó un insulto racista minutos después de dispararle a quemarropa

Las impresionantes y lujosas casas en las que famosas pasan el confinamiento

Tania Rincón llegó a Televisa con nuevo programa

Luciana Salazar reveló las dificultades que atraviesa Matilda para sobrellevar la cuarentena: “Me llena de angustia”

Lin-Manuel Miranda debutó en la lista de las celebridades más ricas

Lin-Manuel Miranda debutó en la lista de las celebridades más ricas

Fuertes revelaciones de Claudia Villafañe: la polémica por la miniserie de Diego Maradona, cómo vivió el Mundial 94 y las infidelidades no admitidas

Fuertes revelaciones de Claudia Villafañe: la polémica por la miniserie de Diego Maradona, cómo vivió el Mundial 94 y las infidelidades no admitidas

Recordando al Comando Puma: cuando el Tri fue representado por un combinado con base universitaria

Habilitan a los atletas olímpicos a volver a los entrenamientos

Habilitan a los atletas olímpicos a volver a los entrenamientos

Andrés Iniesta armó su “futbolista perfecto” y sorprendió al elegir a dos ídolos del Real Madrid

Andrés Iniesta armó su “futbolista perfecto” y sorprendió al elegir a dos ídolos del Real Madrid

Leones Negros acusó a la Femexfut de cerrarle las puertas para estar en la Liga MX

Leones Negros acusó a la Femexfut de cerrarle las puertas para estar en la Liga MX

Discusiones, gritos y 12 puntos de sutura: el nuevo escándalo entre la mamá de Neymar y su ex novio, Tiago Ramos

Discusiones, gritos y 12 puntos de sutura: el nuevo escándalo entre la mamá de Neymar y su ex novio, Tiago Ramos