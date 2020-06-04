Jueves 4 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 04
4 de Junio de 2020

Protesters gather across the US, triggered by death of George Floyd

Start: 04 Jun 2020 02:11 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: MAY CONTAIN GRAPHIC MATERIAL, PROFANITY

0210GMT - AERIALS IN LOS ANGELES

0231GMT - NEW YORK

0232GMT - LOS ANGELES

0241GMT - SAN FRANCISCO

0313GMT - PORTLAND, OREGON

0402GMT - DENVER

0438GMT - SAN FRANCISCO

0504GMT - LOS ANGELES

0515GMT - PORTLAND, OREGON

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, USA - Coverage of U.S. protests triggered by death of George Floyd, 46-year-old African American who died after white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Esta es la historia de un viejo hospital de guerra que se convirtió en un santuario contra el COVID-19

El centro de salud ubicado en la Ciudad de México se fundó en 1847 para atender a soldados abatidos durante la invasión de Estados Unidos a México

Ari Borovoy se convirtió en papá por cuarta ocasión y compartió su foto con la recién nacida

Dos días después de celebrar su cumpleaños, el integrante de OV7 vio crecer a su familia con la llegada de una integrante más

John Boyega dio un poderoso discurso en las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

El actor se unió a las protestas en Londres por el asesinato del afroamericano a manos de policías

México reportó más de mil muertos por COVID-19 en 24 horas, la mayor cifra desde que empezó la pandemia

En una jornada la Secretaría de Salud registró 1,092 muertes por coronavirus en el país. Sin embargo, López-Gatell explicó que varias de éstas ocurrieron desde abril

Habitantes de Totolapa impidieron a machetazos la sanitización por temor al COVID-19

Señalan los pobladores que las autoridades quieren que mueran para así cumplir con una cuota de fallecimientos

El emotivo discurso de Juan Toscano, el basquetbolista mexicano que se sumó a las protestas por George Floyd

El jugador de los Warriors de Golden State encabezó este miércoles, junto a Stephen Curry, la caminata por la unidad en Oakland, California

Un Tribunal federal resolvió que la FGR puede continuar los trámites para extraditar a Karime Macías

La ex esposa de Javier Duarte enfrenta acusaciones en México por daño patrimonial y defraudación fiscal

Altos funcionarios del INE, IFT y Banxico podrán ganar más que AMLO

La Suprema Corte de Justicia de la Nación emitió un fallo en el que determinó que se respetarán los salarios de estas instituciones

Desaparecieron las bancadas del PRD y PES en el Senado por no contar con el mínimo de integrantes

El cambio podría acercar a Morena, con mayoría en ambas Cámaras del Congreso, a la ansiada convocatoria a un Periodo Extraordinario

Barack Obama afirmó que las protestas por la muerte de Geoge Floyd reflejan “un cambio de mentalidad inédito” en EEUU

El ex presidente se refirió a los episodios de las últimas semanas durante una entrevista transmitida por la página de su fundación. Definió el movimiento actual como “mucho más representativo” que el surgido en el país tras el asesinato de Martin Luther King

Qué daños puede causar el mezclar productos de limpieza

Combinar cloro, vinagre, agua oxigenada y alcohol, puede resultar contraproducente ya que no son compatibles y pueden producir sustancias que nos afectan como las cloraminas o el cloroformo

Tras duras críticas, Segob lanzó nuevos videos de la campaña contra violencia de género

En esta ocasión, el mensaje se enfocó en recordarle a las mujeres que serán escuchadas y que no están solas ante cualquier agresión durante el periodo de confinamiento por coronavirus
Nuevas protestas por la falta de gasolina y el racionamiento en distintas ciudades de Venezuela

La gestión de Juan Guaidó consiguió que la Organización Panamericana de la Salud colabore en la lucha contra el coronavirus en Venezuela

Un informe de SOS Orinoco reveló la actuación de cuerpos de inteligencia y grupos irregulares en la explotación del oro en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro otorgó medida de casa por cárcel al tío de Juan Guaidó

CJNG se atribuyó el asesinato de venezolana desmembrada en Cancún

Estados Unidos registró 919 nuevas muertes y el total ascendió a 107.099

Un policía retirado fue asesinado mientras protegía a un negocio durante las protestas contra el racismo

Estados Unidos sancionó a siete empresas turísticas y financieras controladas por militares cubanos

Los precios de drogas bajan en Tijuana pero aumentan en EEUU

Florida autorizó la ampliación de la reapertura en la mayoría de sus condados

Esta es la historia de un viejo hospital de guerra que se convirtió en un santuario contra el COVID-19

Ari Borovoy se convirtió en papá por cuarta ocasión y compartió su foto con la recién nacida

México reportó más de mil muertos por COVID-19 en 24 horas, la mayor cifra desde que empezó la pandemia

Habitantes de Totolapa impidieron a machetazos la sanitización por temor al COVID-19

El emotivo discurso de Juan Toscano, el basquetbolista mexicano que se sumó a las protestas por George Floyd

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

El Senado sesionará esta tarde para avalar los decretos de Alberto Fernández y sancionar la ley de alquileres

Veredicto inesperado: secuestraron y mataron a un taxista, pero sólo les dieron penas de entre 10 y 14 años

Cómo cambió la vida de los niños por el confinamiento

Cuidar la alimentación, la higiene, el descanso y otros 7 consejos para prevenir enfermedades en invierno

El calvario de la joven que no consigue las 25 pastillas diarias que necesita para digerir la comida

La autopsia oficial de George Floyd reveló que estaba contagiado de coronavirus

Esta es la historia de un viejo hospital de guerra que se convirtió en un santuario contra el COVID-19

México reportó más de mil muertos por COVID-19 en 24 horas, la mayor cifra desde que empezó la pandemia

Habitantes de Totolapa impidieron a machetazos la sanitización por temor al COVID-19

Un Tribunal federal resolvió que la FGR puede continuar los trámites para extraditar a Karime Macías

Ari Borovoy se convirtió en papá por cuarta ocasión y compartió su foto con la recién nacida

John Boyega dio un poderoso discurso en las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Fuerte confesión de Ivana Icardi: “Pensé muchas veces en matar a mi padre”

Murió el primer actor Héctor Ortega; famosos lamentan su fallecimiento

Quiénes son las tres figuras que podrían reemplazar a Florencia Peña en el “Bailando 2020”

Dany Ale, el peluquero de las figuras de Boca que organiza ollas populares: “No nos sobra, pero compartimos lo que tenemos y eso me hace feliz”

El amor en tiempos de cuarentena: el romance entre el ex Boca y la Leona a más de 10.000 kilómetros de distancia

El emotivo discurso de Juan Toscano, el basquetbolista mexicano que se sumó a las protestas por George Floyd

Así es como la FMF busca que México regrese a jugar la Copa América y Copa Libertadores

Esto es lo que se sabe de la supuesta venta de Querétaro a los dueños de Atlante

