Miércoles 3 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/NATIONAL ANTHEM LAW

Por REUTERSJUN 04
3 de Junio de 2020

Tensions expected to run high as Hong Kong LegCo votes on controversial law

Start: 04 Jun 2020 00:50 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 02:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS WE NEED TO GET ANOTHER LIVE OUT THAT CLIENTS ARE REQUESTING.

LEGCO, HONG KONG, CHINA - Tensions expected to rise as members from Hong Kong's Legislative Council begin debate ahead of a vote on a controversial legislation that would forbid disrespecting the Chinese national anthem.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH CANTONESE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

