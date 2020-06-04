ADVISORY HEALTH-VACCINES/SUMMIT

UK hosts Global Vaccine Summit alongside the Vaccine Alliance

Start: 04 Jun 2020 14:50 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 15:30 GMT

LONDON - UK hosts virtual Global Vaccine Summit, alongside the Vaccine Alliance.

SCHEDULE: 1450-1530GMT Closing addresses including keynote by Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GLOBAL VACCINE SUMMIT 2020

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com