ADVISORY HEALTH-VACCINES/SUMMIT

Por REUTERSJUN 04
3 de Junio de 2020

UK hosts Global Vaccine Summit alongside the Vaccine Alliance

Start: 04 Jun 2020 14:50 GMT

End: 04 Jun 2020 15:30 GMT

LONDON - UK hosts virtual Global Vaccine Summit, alongside the Vaccine Alliance.

SCHEDULE: 1450-1530GMT Closing addresses including keynote by Bill Gates, Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: GLOBAL VACCINE SUMMIT 2020

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El Parlamento de Hong Kong aprobó la polémica ley que castiga los insultos al himno chino

La oposición prodemocracia denuncia que la medida es un intento más de Beijing de terminar con la semiautonomía de la ex colonia británica

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China y Europa, los principales focos de contagio están ahora en Estados Unidos y Sudamérica

Niña rota, joven salvaje, pareja intensa y madre plena: los 45 de Angelina Jolie

Se hizo conocida por bella, escandalosa y ser la hija de Jon Voight. Su matrimonio con Brad Pitt fue soñado y su divorcio, una pesadilla. La maternidad y las causas humanitarias se convirtieron en el eje de su vida

T-MEC: concluyó la negociación de reglamentos uniformes rumbo al 1 de julio

Regularán aspectos como las reglas de origen, los procedimientos de origen, las mercancías textiles y la administración aduanera

Hugo López-Gatell aceptó errores en la gráfica de casos activos por contagios de COVID-19

Aseguró que las correcciones ya se hicieron en el portal web, pero también serán presentadas en la conferencia del jueves 4 de junio

Querétaro en la mira del “Agave Azul”: UIF bloqueó cuentas de 28 empresas que estarían ligadas al CJNG

Santiago Nieto señaló que son los pactos locales los que dan protección a los grupos delictivos

El video que muestra cómo un devastador deslizamiento de tierra arrasó ocho casas en las costas de Noruega

No se presentaron muertos ni heridos. Las autoridades temen que se presenten otras avalanchas en la zona

Al menos 37 niños y dos adultos fueron apuñalados en una escuela en China

El principal sospechoso del ataque es uno de los vigilante de la primaria

Asesinaron a Guillermo Esquivel, regidor Morenista de Los Reyes La Paz en Estado de México

Su cuerpo fue hallado boca abajo con varias lesiones producidas por una bala de fuego en la cabeza y el tórax

Una Corte de EEUU condenó a cuatro militantes chavistas que invadieron ilegalmente la Embajada de Venezuela en Washigton en 2019

El juez Beryl A. Howell, del Tribunal de Distrito de EEUU, condenó a Kevin Bruce Zeese, Margaret Ann Flowers, Pino Adrienne y David Vernon Paul. Carlos Vecchio, embajador del gobierno interino de Guaidó en Washington, celebró la decisión de la justicia norteamericana

Austria presentó un proyecto para convertir la casa natal de Adolf Hitler en una comisaría de policía

El edificio en la ciudad de Braunau am Inn será modificado para que “nunca más evoque la memoria del nacionalsocialismo”. La obra costará unos USD 5,6 millones y concluirá en 2023

Tormenta tropical Cristóbal en México: daños, pronóstico y trayectoria de los próximos días

La tormenta afectó los estados de Yucatán, Campeche, Tabasco y Quintana Roo al sureste del país durante su llegada
Una Corte de EEUU condenó a cuatro militantes chavistas que invadieron ilegalmente la Embajada de Venezuela en Washigton en 2019

Nuevas protestas por la falta de gasolina y el racionamiento en distintas ciudades de Venezuela

La gestión de Juan Guaidó consiguió que la Organización Panamericana de la Salud colabore en la lucha contra el coronavirus en Venezuela

Un informe de SOS Orinoco reveló la actuación de cuerpos de inteligencia y grupos irregulares en la explotación del oro en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro otorgó medida de casa por cárcel al tío de Juan Guaidó

Barack Obama afirmó que las protestas por la muerte de Geoge Floyd reflejan “un cambio de mentalidad inédito” en EEUU

Donald Trump aseguró que la economía de EEUU comenzará a recuperarse a partir de septiembre y que el año que viene “será uno de los mejores”

Estados Unidos registró 919 nuevas muertes y el total ascendió a 107.099

Un policía retirado fue asesinado mientras protegía a un negocio durante las protestas contra el racismo

Estados Unidos sancionó a siete empresas turísticas y financieras controladas por militares cubanos

T-MEC: concluyó la negociación de reglamentos uniformes rumbo al 1 de julio

Hugo López-Gatell aceptó errores en la gráfica de casos activos por contagios de COVID-19

Querétaro en la mira del “Agave Azul”: UIF bloqueó cuentas de 28 empresas que estarían ligadas al CJNG

Asesinaron a Guillermo Esquivel, regidor Morenista de Los Reyes La Paz en Estado de México

Tormenta tropical Cristóbal en México: daños, pronóstico y trayectoria de los próximos días

El Supremo de Colombia abrió indagatoria preliminar contra Álvaro Uribe por caso de perfilamientos Ejército

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Coronavirus en Argentina: subirán el plus por ir a trabajar en bicicleta a los empleados de un municipio mendocino

Murió por coronavirus otra referente social de las villas de la Ciudad de Buenos Aires

Terror en Moreno: hallaron el cadáver de un hombre con un disparo en el rostro

Fuerte repudio de dirigentes políticos al fiscal que consideró “desahogo sexual” a una violación en manada

Coronavirus en Argentina: rechazaron el hábeas corpus de una abogada que dice estar privada de su libertad por la cuarentena

El Parlamento de Hong Kong aprobó la polémica ley que castiga los insultos al himno chino

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

T-MEC: concluyó la negociación de reglamentos uniformes rumbo al 1 de julio

Hugo López-Gatell aceptó errores en la gráfica de casos activos por contagios de COVID-19

Querétaro en la mira del “Agave Azul”: UIF bloqueó cuentas de 28 empresas que estarían ligadas al CJNG

Niña rota, joven salvaje, pareja intensa y madre plena: los 45 de Angelina Jolie

Ari Borovoy se convirtió en papá por cuarta ocasión y compartió su foto con la recién nacida

John Boyega dio un poderoso discurso en las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Fuerte confesión de Ivana Icardi: “Pensé muchas veces en matar a mi padre”

Murió el primer actor Héctor Ortega; famosos lamentan su fallecimiento

Liga MX: Leones Negros solicitó a Yon de Luisa las claves para poder adquirir una plaza en Primera División

Dany Ale, el peluquero de las figuras de Boca que organiza ollas populares: “No nos sobra, pero compartimos lo que tenemos y eso me hace feliz”

El amor en tiempos de cuarentena: el romance entre el ex Boca y la Leona a más de 10.000 kilómetros de distancia

El emotivo discurso de Juan Toscano, el basquetbolista mexicano que se sumó a las protestas por George Floyd

Así es como la FMF busca que México regrese a jugar la Copa América y Copa Libertadores

