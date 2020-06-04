ADVISORY CHINA-TIANANMEN/HONGKONG

Hong Kong marks 31 years since the Tiananmen Square crackdown

VICTORIA PARK, HONG KONG, CHINA - Hong Kong marks the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown with smaller vigils spread across the Chinese-ruled financial hub, after the police cancelled the annual large-scale commemorative vigil due to COVID-19 restrictions.

