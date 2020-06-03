Miércoles 3 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-TRUMP/WHITEHOUSE BRIEFING

Por REUTERSJUN 03
3 de Junio de 2020

White House press secretary briefs after days of protests

Start: 03 Jun 2020 18:00 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2020 19:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds a briefing.

Lilly Téllez abandonó Morena y se incorporó a la bancada del PAN en el Senado

El anuncio provocó un sinnúmero de reacciones tanto a favor como en contra

“Big One”: la bomba tectónica de tiempo que podría devastar el oeste de EEUU en cualquier momento

Los científicos advierten que un terremoto de 8.0 grados Richter podría ocurrir en cualquier momento

Risas y recuerdos: esta fue la última foto de Héctor Suárez junto a su hijo y su nieto

Héctor Suárez Gomís compartió en Instagram la imagen, tomada el pasado febrero en Miami

Monumental hallazgo: así es la estructura ceremonial más grande y antigua de los mayas descubierta en Tabasco

A diferencia de otras pirámides mayas en ciudades como Tikal en Guatemala y Palenque en México, probablemente fue usada para rituales masivos

Guido Carrillo contó cómo fue vivir en Mónaco entre las Ferrari de Felipe Massa y el restaurante vegano de Djokovic

El futbolista argentino recordó su vida en Montecarlo rodeado de lujos y millonarios

El secretario de seguridad de Colima renunció tras la masacre de policías y la muerte de la diputada Anel Bueno

Enrique Alberto Sanmiguel Sánchez presentó su renuncia en medio de una crisis de violencia en el estado mexicano

“Eso nos ha afectado mucho”: López Obrador reconoció la gravedad de la narcoguerra en Guanajuato

El CJNG y el Cártel Santa Rosa de Lima sostienen una encarnizada batalla que ha convertido al estado en uno de los más violentos del país

Arturo Herrera, secretario de Hacienda, aseguró que los rubros de DDHH no serán afectados por el recorte al CEAV

El presidente López Obrador también abordó el tema y mencionó que ningún sector considerado prioritario o indispensable se quedaría sin recursos

Chile volvió a superar su máximo de muertes diarias por coronavirus con 87 fallecidos

El país reportó 4.942 casos en las últimas horas. El total se eleva a 1.275 fallecidos y 113.628 contagios

Un eurodiputado apareció sin pantalones durante una videollamada

Se trata de Luke Ming Flanagan quien sólo tenía una camisa. Además, detrás suyo estaba su pareja durmiendo

Se filtró la base de datos de uno de los servicios de hosting más grandes de la dark web

Se trata de Daniel’s Hosting (DH). El usuario KingNull subió una copia de la información robada. Los datos divulgados incluyen 3.671 direcciones de correo electrónico, 7.205 contraseñas y 8.580 claves privadas para dominios .onion

“Nos llevamos increíble”: Mauricio Ochmann respondió a la posibilidad de reconciliarse con Aislinn Derbez

El actor también habló de la segunda temporada de "De viaje con los Derbez"
La gestión de Juan Guaidó consiguió que la Organización Panamericana de la Salud colabore en la lucha contra el coronavirus en Venezuela

Un informe de SOS Orinoco reveló la actuación de cuerpos de inteligencia y grupos irregulares en la explotación del oro en Venezuela

El régimen de Nicolás Maduro otorgó medida de casa por cárcel al tío de Juan Guaidó

CJNG se atribuyó el asesinato de venezolana desmembrada en Cancún

EEUU sancionó a cuatro empresas navales por transportar petróleo hacia Venezuela

El jefe del Pentágono dijo que se opone a invocar el Acta de Insurrección para aplacar las protestas

El gobierno de Donald Trump prohibirá a las aerolíneas chinas volar a Estados Unidos

El momento en que el alcalde de Los Ángeles hincó la rodilla ante los manifestantes que rodearon el Ayuntamiento

Gianna, la hija de George Floyd: “Mi papi cambió el mundo”

El emotivo momento en que policías se arrodillan en solidaridad con los manifestantes contra el racismo en EEUU

Lilly Téllez abandonó Morena y se incorporó a la bancada del PAN en el Senado

Risas y recuerdos: esta fue la última foto de Héctor Suárez junto a su hijo y su nieto

Monumental hallazgo: así es la estructura ceremonial más grande y antigua de los mayas descubierta en Tabasco

El secretario de seguridad de Colima renunció tras la masacre de policías y la muerte de la diputada Anel Bueno

“Eso nos ha afectado mucho”: López Obrador reconoció la gravedad de la narcoguerra en Guanajuato

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

El PRO manifestó su preocupación por los últimos casos de violencia policial

Coronavirus en la Justicia: cuántos casos de COVID-19 se registraron en el Poder Judicial

Alberto Fernández en la primera planta refinadora que produce diésel premium: “Es una obra de gran valor para la Argentina"

Con talleres de lectura y reportajes a músicos, intelectuales y figuras de la literatura comienza hoy la “Experiencia Leamos”

Sexo con barbijo: la extraña recomendación de médicos de Harvard

Lilly Téllez abandonó Morena y se incorporó a la bancada del PAN en el Senado

“Big One”: la bomba tectónica de tiempo que podría devastar el oeste de EEUU en cualquier momento

Monumental hallazgo: así es la estructura ceremonial más grande y antigua de los mayas descubierta en Tabasco

El secretario de seguridad de Colima renunció tras la masacre de policías y la muerte de la diputada Anel Bueno

“Eso nos ha afectado mucho”: López Obrador reconoció la gravedad de la narcoguerra en Guanajuato

Risas y recuerdos: esta fue la última foto de Héctor Suárez junto a su hijo y su nieto

Una figura del jurado se bajó del “Bailando 2020” por un doloroso motivo

Ivana Nadal relató su traumática experiencia con las pastillas para adelgazar: “Me cambiaron todo el organismo"

“Nos llevamos increíble”: Mauricio Ochmann respondió a la posibilidad de reconciliarse con Aislinn Derbez

Cinthia Fernandez, habló del crecimiento de su hija menor: “No me animo a hacerle los estudios porque hay que pincharla muy seguido”

Guido Carrillo contó cómo fue vivir en Mónaco entre las Ferrari de Felipe Massa y el restaurante vegano de Djokovic

Oficial: Maradona renovó su contrato con Gimnasia hasta diciembre de 2021

Las 10 estrellas del fútbol más caras en medio del coronavirus y cómo redujeron su valor por la pandemia

El mega contrato que firmó Jorge Jesus en Flamengo tras ser campeón de la Copa Libertadores

Paul Gascoigne habló sobre los problemas que le generó su adicción al alcohol y recordó sus locuras en el Mundial del 90

