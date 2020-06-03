Martes 2 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 03
2 de Junio de 2020

Protests in Washington and New York continue and George Floyd's daughter speaks

Start: 02 Jun 2020 20:51 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2020 00:38 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS WILL BE A MIXED SIGNAL OF TWO LOCATIONS, PLEASE SEE TIMECODES BELOW. WE WILL INTERRUPT WASHINGTON LIVE TO GO TO MINNEAPOLIS**

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Protests against police violence continue in Washington, D.C. /

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, will speak about her father, along with her mother, Roxie Washington, his friend Stephen Jackson and their attorneys. (TIME TBA)

2051GMT - WASHINGTON PROTESTS

2128GMT - NEW YORK: Anti racism protesters gather outside Mayor de Blasio's residence Gracie Mansion

2139GMT - MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna's mother Roxie speaks about Floyd

2152GMT - NEW YORK: Anti racism protesters gather outside Mayor de Blasio's residence Gracie Mansion

2202GMT - WASHINGTON PROTESTS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

