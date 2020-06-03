Martes 2 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 03
3 de Junio de 2020

Protests against police violence continue across U.S.

Start: 03 Jun 2020 00:52 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C / DENVER / PHOENIX / NEW YORK/ PORTLAND: Protests against police violence continue across U.S. after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

0052GMT - DENVER

0104GMT - PHOENIX

0107GMT - DENVER

0115GMT - NEW YORK

0124GMT - WASHINGTON

0128GMT - WASHINGTON

0152GMT - PORTLAND

0157GMT - WASHINGTON

0158GMT - PORTLAND

0204GMT - SEATTLE

0208GMT - PORTLAND AERIALS

0234GMT- PORTLAND GROUND SHOT

0245GMT - NEW YORK

El costo de comunicar: hasta el momento 13 periodistas han muerto por COVID-19 en México

Al ser considerada actividad esencial, miles de periodistas continuaron en sus labores durante la Jornada Nacional de Sana Distancia

Héctor Suárez, el actor que hizo grande al Atlético San Pancho y consiguió la firma de Pelé

A pesar de que no le gustaba el fútbol, Suárez interpretó a uno de los entrenadores más icónicos de un equipo infantil; parte del reparto lamentó su fallecimiento

Estas son las actividades permitidas durante el semáforo rojo en la CDMX

Liga MX: jugador de Pumas dio positivo a COVID-19

El club informó que el futbolista no presenta síntomas y se encuentra en aislamiento, bajo la supervisión médica del club

Siete entidades del centro del país usarán semáforo único para definir regreso de actividades

López-Gatell aseguró durante la reunión entre el gobierno de AMLO y los 32 gobernadores del país que México está “en el máximo nivel de intensidad” de la epidemia de COVID-19

Tenoch Huerta, Mauricio Martínez y la polémica sobre el racismo que desataron en Twitter

Un cruce de declaraciones en la red social ocasionó que Martínez fuera evidenciado y atacado por su postura

El martes de los famosos en México: Cecilia Romo mostró su sonrisa desde terapia intensiva y más

Leticia Calderón presume como cocina bailando y Diego Boneta y Yalitza Aparicio apoyan en campaña para personal médico.

TikTok pidió perdón a comunidad afroamericana por algoritmo que invisibilizó sus publicaciones

Además, la plataforma se unió al Tuesday Blackout e informó que donará 3 millones de dólares a organizaciones sin fines de lucro que ayudan a la comunidad afroamericana

Frida Sofía volvió a arremeter contra Alejandra Guzmán, ahora le reclama por un regalo

La hija de la rockera le reclama un piano barroco que perteneció a Agustín Lara y que le dio Estela Moctezuma

Cómo hacer videollamadas con Google Meet

Cómo fue la reapertura al 30% de parques y bosques en la CDMX

Los Bosques de Aragón, Chapultepec y Tlalpan reabrieron sus puertas luego de dos meses

Las protestas en Estados Unidos cobran fuerza a pesar de la advertencia de Donald Trump de movilizar militares en las calles

Miles de personas marcharon en Washington, Nueva York, Los Ángeles y Houston en el octavo día de protestas por el homicidio de George Floyd a manos de un policía
CJNG se atribuyó el asesinato de venezolana desmembrada en Cancún

EEUU sancionó a cuatro empresas navales por transportar petróleo hacia Venezuela

La dura respuesta de Juan Guaidó a Nicolás Maduro cuando éste insinuó que estaba “escondido en una embajada”

Un profesor de Miami experto en narcotráfico y crimen organizado se declaró culpable de lavar 2 millones de dólares de una trama de corrupción venezolana

Quién es realmente Tareck El Aissami, el funcionario chavista por el que EEUU ofrece 10 millones de dólares

La particular respuesta de Justin Treaudeu al ser consultado sobre Donald Trump y las protestas en EEUU

EEUU confirmó que este jueves saldrán vuelos de Cuba a Miami para repatriar ciudadanos varados por la pandemia

Compañía de pizzas seguirá pagando al personal que acuda a las protestas en contra del racismo

Mark Zuckerberg defendió ante los empleados de Facebook su política de no interferir los posteos de Donald Trump

Altos mandos militares deberán comparecer ante el Congreso para explicar el rol de las FFAA en las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

El costo de comunicar: hasta el momento 13 periodistas han muerto por COVID-19 en México

Héctor Suárez, el actor que hizo grande al Atlético San Pancho y consiguió la firma de Pelé

Estas son las actividades permitidas durante el semáforo rojo en la CDMX

Liga MX: jugador de Pumas dio positivo a COVID-19

Siete entidades del centro del país usarán semáforo único para definir regreso de actividades

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Levantaron el paro que iba a afectar los colectivos metropolitanos luego del acuerdo para que cobren el sueldo los choferes del interior

Violación de la cuarentena: ya hay más de 10 millones de detenidos y notificados por las fuerzas federales

Cómo hacer videollamadas con Google Meet

Alberto Crescenti, sobre el momento de la explosión en la perfumería de Villa Crespo: “Volvimos a nacer”

Cristina Kirchner convocó a una nueva sesión en el Senado para avalar una serie de decretos del Presidente y sancionar la ley de alquileres

El costo de comunicar: hasta el momento 13 periodistas han muerto por COVID-19 en México

Estas son las actividades permitidas durante el semáforo rojo en la CDMX

Siete entidades del centro del país usarán semáforo único para definir regreso de actividades

TikTok pidió perdón a comunidad afroamericana por algoritmo que invisibilizó sus publicaciones

Cómo hacer videollamadas con Google Meet

El sugerente mensaje de la novia del Kun Agüero luego del enojo de Gianinna Maradona

Tenoch Huerta, Mauricio Martínez y la polémica sobre el racismo que desataron en Twitter

El martes de los famosos en México: Cecilia Romo mostró su sonrisa desde terapia intensiva y más

Frida Sofía volvió a arremeter contra Alejandra Guzmán, ahora le reclama por un regalo

Susana Giménez y las travesuras de Rita: “Nos está volviendo locos a todos”

Héctor Suárez, el actor que hizo grande al Atlético San Pancho y consiguió la firma de Pelé

Liga MX: jugador de Pumas dio positivo a COVID-19

La Volpe, polémico: “No jugaría con Riquelme de enganche y le diría que hay un poquito de trabajo cuando se pierde la pelota”

El reto” de Riquelme y el particular regalo de Messi en el cumpleaños del Kun Agüero

En medio de acusaciones de corrupción, Ana Guevara dijo que es imposible hacer triangulaciones con el Fodepar

