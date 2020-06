ADVISORY HONGKONG-PROTESTS/CARRIE LAM-NEWSER-LIVE TBA

Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Beijing

Start: 03 Jun 2020 09:05 GMT

End: 03 Jun 2020 12:00 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Beijing after meeting leaders of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress as China prepares to introduce national security legislation in the former British colony.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Hong Kong

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com