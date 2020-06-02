Martes 2 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 02
2 de Junio de 2020

Protests in Washington continue and George Floyd's daughter speaks

Start: 02 Jun 2020 20:51 GMT

End: 02 Jun 2020 21:51 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS WILL BE A MIXED SIGNAL OF TWO LOCATIONS, PLEASE SEE TIMECODES BELOW. WE WILL INTERRUPT WASHINGTON LIVE TO GO TO MINNEAPOLIS**

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Protests against police violence continue in Washington, D.C. /

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, will speak about her father, along with her mother, Roxie Washington, and their attorneys. (TIME TBA)

2051GMT - WASHINGTON PROTESTS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Qué comer antes, durante y después de la pandemia por COVID-19

La alimentación juega un papel fundamental en nuestra nutrición y salud, también representa un aspecto cotidiano que permite la socialización y en algunos casos es un mecanismo regulador psicológico

Imputaron a los detenidos por el asesinato de los tres infantes de marina en Uruguay

El ex compañero de las víctimas fue acusado formalmente de homicidio; y la pareja de encubrimiento por estar al tanto del crimen y no denunciarlo

Escalofriante atraco: secuestraron una empleada de banco, le amarraron una bomba y robaron 10 millones de pesos

Sin ni siquiera entrar al banco, un grupo de criminales logró obtener un botín de millones de pesos

Damián Alcazar desmintió las fakenews y reivindicó su apoyo a López Obrador: “Ha sido el mejor presidente en muchísimos años”

Desde las campañas presidenciales, Damián Alcazar, de 67 años de edad, ha mostrado su apoyo a López Obrador

Fuertes choques entre manifestantes y la policía durante una protesta contra el racismo en París

La demostración contra el accionar de las fuerzas de seguridad en la muerte de Adama Traoré en 2016 tuvo lugar frente al Tribunal de la capital francesa, a pesar de que había sido prohibida, y rápidamente degeneró en violencia al igual que lo ocurrido con los disturbios en Estados Unidos luego del asesinato de George Floyd

Cómo funciona el sistema computacional que promueve la ONU para combatir la desigualdad en el mundo

La fiesta de cumpleaños del Kun Agüero en Inglaterra: curiosos souvenires y un lujoso regalo

El Kun celebró su cumpleaños en cuarentena, pero su novia se encargó de que el festejo sea a lo grande a pesar de no poder compartirlo con su familia y amigos

Se conoció cuánto dinero donará Floyd Mayweather para los funerales de George Floyd

El ex boxeador se encargará de financiar cuatro velatorios que se realizarán en distintas ciudades de los Estados Unidos en memoria del afroamericano asesinado por un policía blanco

“Hay días en que quisiera tirar la toalla”: la dramática confesión de Fernando del Solar sobre su estado de salud

El conductor declaró que hace un tiempo sufrió una parálisis facial, lo que motivó el daño en su párpado

Google desarrolló una herramienta para medir el distanciamiento social desde el celular

Danna Paola se sumó al #BlackoutTuesday e hizo un llamado: “No dejar que nos opriman”

La protagonista de Élite utilizó sus redes de Instagram para compartir una imagen completamente en negro

El video casero en el que George Floyd pedía por el fin de la violencia juvenil: “Vamos, vuelvan a casa”

Las imágenes, en las que critica especialmente el uso de armas de fuego, contribuyen a ilustrar la personalidad del hombre asesinado por la policía de Minneapolis, quien era descrito por sus allegados como un "gigante amable"
EEUU sancionó a cuatro empresas navales por transportar petróleo hacia Venezuela

La dura respuesta de Juan Guaidó a Nicolás Maduro cuando éste insinuó que estaba “escondido en una embajada”

Un profesor de Miami experto en narcotráfico y crimen organizado se declaró culpable de lavar 2 millones de dólares de una trama de corrupción venezolana

Quién es realmente Tareck El Aissami, el funcionario chavista por el que EEUU ofrece 10 millones de dólares

Estados Unidos ofreció una recompensa de 5 millones de dólares por la captura de un funcionario venezolano cercano a Tareck el Aissami

Por los saqueos, prorrogaron el toque de queda en la ciudad de Nueva York hasta el próximo domingo

“Se cortan yardas, precios bajos”: un hispano de 77 años repartió notas para pedir trabajo a sus vecinos y recibió una increíble sorpresa

#BlackoutTuesday: el apagón en las redes sociales por la muerte de George Floyd

El rol de un policía asiático en la muerte de George Floyd reimpulsó tensiones entre las minorías raciales en EEUU

Una periodista de Fox News afirmó que los disturbios son “esfuerzos coordinados para eventualmente derrocar” al gobierno de Trump

Qué comer antes, durante y después de la pandemia por COVID-19

Escalofriante atraco: secuestraron una empleada de banco, le amarraron una bomba y robaron 10 millones de pesos

Damián Alcazar desmintió las fakenews y reivindicó su apoyo a López Obrador: “Ha sido el mejor presidente en muchísimos años”

“Hay días en que quisiera tirar la toalla”: la dramática confesión de Fernando del Solar sobre su estado de salud

Danna Paola se sumó al #BlackoutTuesday e hizo un llamado: “No dejar que nos opriman”

Dejó el micrófono abierto mientras tenía sexo en medio de una clase virtual y su descuido se volvió viral

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Alberto Fernández habló sobre la legalización del aborto, su debut sexual, el libro que está leyendo y la serie que terminó en un día

Los dueños de los boliches bailables pidieron ayuda al gobierno: qué protocolo piensan para volver a abrir

Alberto Fernández se reunirá mañana con Horacio Rodríguez Larreta para analizar las diferencias entre CABA y la provincia de Buenos Aires en torno a la cuarentena

Coronavirus en Argentina: 40 fotos del nuevo centro de aislamiento construido por las Fuerzas Armadas en la ciudad de Buenos Aires

Deuda: las provincias suman vencimientos por USD 1.380 millones en los próximos seis meses

Imputaron a los detenidos por el asesinato de los tres infantes de marina en Uruguay

Escalofriante atraco: secuestraron una empleada de banco, le amarraron una bomba y robaron 10 millones de pesos

Damián Alcazar desmintió las fakenews y reivindicó su apoyo a López Obrador: “Ha sido el mejor presidente en muchísimos años”

Fuertes choques entre manifestantes y la policía durante una protesta contra el racismo en París

Cómo funciona el sistema computacional que promueve la ONU para combatir la desigualdad en el mundo

Ivana Nadal mostró su cuerpo al natural para derribar prejuicios: “Es lo que soy, no tengo nada que ocultar”

“Hay días en que quisiera tirar la toalla”: la dramática confesión de Fernando del Solar sobre su estado de salud

Danna Paola se sumó al #BlackoutTuesday e hizo un llamado: “No dejar que nos opriman”

“Alimenta el cerebro también, el cuerpo no lo es todo”: Lydia Cacho tundió a Bárbara del Regil por su mensaje sobre violencia intrafamiliar

El anhelo de Héctor Suárez era ver crecer a su pequeña hija: “Voy a esperarla”

La fiesta de cumpleaños del Kun Agüero en Inglaterra: curiosos souvenires y un lujoso regalo

Se conoció cuánto dinero donará Floyd Mayweather para los funerales de George Floyd

El tenso cruce entre dos figuras del tenis mundial: “Tuiteas sobre los saqueos antes que sobre la muerte de un hombre negro desarmado”

Organizadores del GP de México de Fórmula 1 mantienen firme su fecha original

Quién es el hombre que le regaló sus zapatillas a un cartonero: la historia del dirigente de rugby que ayuda a más de 100 personas

