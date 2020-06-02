ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Protests in Washington continue and George Floyd's daughter speaks
Start: 02 Jun 2020 20:51 GMT
End: 02 Jun 2020 21:51 GMT
**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS WILL BE A MIXED SIGNAL OF TWO LOCATIONS, PLEASE SEE TIMECODES BELOW. WE WILL INTERRUPT WASHINGTON LIVE TO GO TO MINNEAPOLIS**
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - Protests against police violence continue in Washington, D.C. /
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - George Floyd's six-year-old daughter, Gianna, will speak about her father, along with her mother, Roxie Washington, and their attorneys. (TIME TBA)
2051GMT - WASHINGTON PROTESTS
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: Natural
