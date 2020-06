ADVISORY FRANCE-SECURITY/PROTEST

French anti-racism protests turn violent

PARIS – French anti-racism activists stage a protest - despite a police ban- in memory of a 24-year old black Frenchman who died in a 2016 police operation which some have likened to the death of George Floyd in the United States.

