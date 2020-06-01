ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden attends campaign event in Delaware amid U.S. unrest
Start: 01 Jun 2020 14:00 GMT
End: 01 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holds his first in-person campaign event since the coronavirus crisis started at a meeting with community leaders. The event takes place amid growing unrest in U.S. over the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer on 25/5.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES
Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com