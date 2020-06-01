Lunes 1 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSJUN 01
1 de Junio de 2020

Biden attends campaign event in Delaware amid U.S. unrest

Start: 01 Jun 2020 14:00 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2020 15:00 GMT

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden holds his first in-person campaign event since the coronavirus crisis started at a meeting with community leaders. The event takes place amid growing unrest in U.S. over the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer on 25/5.

“Lo que yo te quiero”: Ester Expósito y Alejandro Speitzer intercambiaron cariñosos mensajes

La actriz española felicitó a Alejandro por su cumpleaños

“Si la gente dice que renuncie, pues dejo la Presidencia”: López Obrador reaccionó al #AmloVeteYa y recordó la revocación de mandato

“Nosotros mismos propusimos la revocación del mandato... se acordó que fuese una consulta para el 2022, se va a preguntar: ¿quieres que continúe el presidente o que renuncie?, porque el pueblo manda y el pueblo es el que decide en la democracia”, dijo el presidente de México

Expiró la cláusula secreta que le permitía a Messi irse gratis del Barcelona

El astro rosarino tenía la posibilidad de salir del club catalán sin ningún tipo de costo económico, pero decidió quedarse en el Blaugrana. Los detalles

El video que indigna a Italia: usaron a un erizo como una pelota y lo patearon hasta matarlo

Los investigadores buscan a los responsables del maltrato animal, que fueron denunciados por la Liga Italiana de los Derechos de los Animales

La economía de Chile se desplomó 14,1% en abril por la pandemia de coronavirus

La debacle podría ser aún más pronunciada, ya que el aumento de los contagios y las muertes forzaron un cierre más rígido en el país andino durante mayo y la medición publicada aún no toma en cuenta ese período

El campeón de los pesados de UFC salió a enfrentar a los violentos que causaron destrozos en las protestas por la muerte de Floyd

Jon Jones mostró su indignación con un video en sus redes sociales: "¿Por qué demonios un adolescente punk destruye nuestra ciudad?"

“No quiero más problemas”: Juan de Dios Pantoja teme que se filtren otros videos íntimos de él

El youtuber y cantante no sabe qué tanto tenía en el celular al que, asegura, accedió la gente de Badabun

Entre aplausos, mariachi y bailes: Los Cabos recibió a los primeros turistas tras la cuarentena por COVID-19

Los primeros turistas extranjeros fueron recibidos por el personal del hotel con aplausos y mariachi

América Latina superó el millón de casos confirmados de coronavirus, la mitad de ellos en Brasil

El gigante sudamericano, México y Perú son los tres países con más contagios diagnosticados, con diferentes estrategias de testeos, pero con curvas que se resisten a descender

México está lejos de controlar la primera ola de COVID-19: expertos de EEUU advirtieron que podrían incrementarse las muertes

Según el instituto estadounidense, en el país se han reportado hasta 2,673 casos nuevos por día

La mayoría de los estadounidenses sigue a favor de mantener la cuarentena, según una encuesta

No obstante, el sondeo nacional reveló profundas diferencias entre los demócratas y los republicanos sobre cómo el país debe seguir adelante en medio del brote que ya dejó más de 100 mil muertos en su territorio

“A pesar de los pesares sigue avanzando la transformación del país": López Obrador en la primera gira que realiza en la Nueva Normalidad  

El presidente de México ofrece su conferencia matutina desde Cancún, Quintan Roo, para dar el banderazo de inicio de obras del primer tramo del Tren Maya
Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo: “Hay quienes aceptan para Venezuela lo que un europeo nunca aceptaría para sí mismo”

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

De Los Ángeles a Washington DC, las fotos de otra noche de violencia y caos en Estados Unidos

Los disturbios marcaron la sexta noche de masivas manifestaciones en Estados Unidos contra el racismo

Donald Trump se refugió en el búnker de Casa Blanca durante las protestas en Washington

Autoridades y expertos temen una nueva ola de contagios de coronavirus por las protestas en Estados Unidos

Noche de furia frente a la Casa Blanca, con nuevos disturbios y fuego pese al toque de queda

“Lo que yo te quiero”: Ester Expósito y Alejandro Speitzer intercambiaron cariñosos mensajes

“Si la gente dice que renuncie, pues dejo la Presidencia”: López Obrador reaccionó al #AmloVeteYa y recordó la revocación de mandato

“No quiero más problemas”: Juan de Dios Pantoja teme que se filtren otros videos íntimos de él

Entre aplausos, mariachi y bailes: Los Cabos recibió a los primeros turistas tras la cuarentena por COVID-19

México está lejos de controlar la primera ola de COVID-19: expertos de EEUU advirtieron que podrían incrementarse las muertes

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

Santiago Cafiero, contra los anticuarentena: “Le quieren hacer daño al Gobierno”

Diario de la peste 69: La pantalla está llena de fuego

En un mensaje de respaldo al sistema de salud privado, Alberto Fernández visitará en Pilar un “hospital solidario” para luchar contra el coronavirus

Más de dos años después, las pericias de ADN complican a cinco acusados por la violación en manada a una menor en Florencio Varela

El Gobierno convocó a los equipos de Axel Kicillof y Rodríguez Larreta para definir cómo sigue la cuarentena

Diario de la peste 69: La pantalla está llena de fuego

“Si la gente dice que renuncie, pues dejo la Presidencia”: López Obrador reaccionó al #AmloVeteYa y recordó la revocación de mandato

El video que indigna a Italia: usaron a un erizo como una pelota y lo patearon hasta matarlo

La economía de Chile se desplomó 14,1% en abril por la pandemia de coronavirus

Entre aplausos, mariachi y bailes: Los Cabos recibió a los primeros turistas tras la cuarentena por COVID-19

“Lo que yo te quiero”: Ester Expósito y Alejandro Speitzer intercambiaron cariñosos mensajes

“No quiero más problemas”: Juan de Dios Pantoja teme que se filtren otros videos íntimos de él

Bake Off: la torta con fernet, lentejas y albahaca que hasta pidió Marcelo Tinelli

Cinthia Fernández descubrió que su empleada tenía una botella de vino escondida en el baño: “Se emborracha porque no nos aguanta más”

“Yo sabía en lo que andaba”: la confesión de Karla Panini en una iglesia

Expiró la cláusula secreta que le permitía a Messi irse gratis del Barcelona

El campeón de los pesados de UFC salió a enfrentar a los violentos que causaron destrozos en las protestas por la muerte de Floyd

“No puedo creer que sea yo la que voló así”: Sophia Floersch habló del estremecedor accidente en plena carrera

El primer jugador argentino campeón en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus

Dennis Rodman estalló tras las violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd y dejó una reflexión

