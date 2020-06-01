Lunes 1 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 01
1 de Junio de 2020

Protests against police violence continue across U.S.

Start: 01 Jun 2020 19:58 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2020 22:13 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS LIVE CONTAINS PROFANITY**

MINNEAPOLIS / NEW YORK / SAN FRANCISCO / OTHER LOCATIONS - Dozens of U.S. cities on Monday were bracing for another night of unrest after curfews overnight failed to quell confrontations between protesters and police. What started as peaceful protests over the death of a black man in police custody became a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

1958GMT - NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE TOP SHOT (MUTE)

2003GMT - NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE GROUND SHOT

2103GMT - WASHINGTON D.C

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Sentencia de líder de la secta sexual Nxivm fue aplazada indefinidamente por coronavirus

Los abogados de Keith Raniere alegaron que, debido a la emergencia sanitaria, la comunicación con su cliente estaba reducida

Trabajadores cerraron vialidades en el AICM en demanda de reparto de utilidades

Los trabajadores aeroportuarios no impidieron las actividades del aeropuerto, pero sí reclamaron el pago de la prestación

Un nuevo video muestra que fueron tres los policías sobre el cuerpo de George Floyd

Además de Derek Chauvin, quien fue el oficial que se arrodilló sobre su cuello, otros dos inmovilizaban su espalda y sus piernas mientras uno más miraba la situación. La autopisa encargada por la familia de Floyd determinó que murió por “asfixia debido a la compresión de espalda y cuello”

Tragedia, amor, divorcio, abandono y un suéter: los lazos que atan a Marilyn Monroe a México

Uno de los últimos viajes que realizó la actriz antes de su muerte fue a México, donde deleitó a los capitalinos con su sensualidad y presencia, pero la relación de Monroe con este país tiene raíces más profundas que van desde su origen hasta los minutos previos a su muerte

AMLO dio banderazo a construción del Tren Maya

El megaproyecto será multipropósito y conectará a cinco estados del sur de México para reactivar diversas industrias

“No me interesa que el público me crea”, Karla Panini contó su verdad a Gustavo Adolfo Infante

En una charla para el periodista, la ex lavandera reveló por qué tardó tres años en contar su versión de la historia

Aparecen mensajes del crimen organizado en varios puntos de Guanajuato

Tras la denuncia de ciudadanos, la Fiscalía del Estado asegura que ya está investigando los hechos; las amenazas serían dirigidas a un grupo rival

Historia de un fraude nanotecnológico y un Nobel que nunca fue

Un medicamento que presuntamente carece de permisos sanitarios, una aclaración en redes sociales y toda una serie de contradicciones

El uso de robots y otras formas de inteligencia artificial en tiempos de coronavirus

Titular del Conabox desmintió el “baby shower lujoso” y pidió derecho de réplica

El hijo de Miguel Torruco Marqués, secretario de Turismo, exhortó a los medios de comunicación a “enfocar su atención en casos que realmente sean importantes”

¿Cómo prevenir que una empresa no esté involucrada en actividades ilegales?

Las empresas deben dar ciertos pasos en materia de cumplimiento (compliance) para atender las recomendaciones de políticas de prevención que proponen las autoridades nacionales e internacionales

Paso a paso: así fueron los últimos minutos con vida de George Floyd

Grabaciones de seguridad, videos de testigos, documentos y audios de voz han permitido reconstruir lo que ocurrió justo antes de su asesinato
Estados Unidos ofreció una recompensa de 5 millones de dólares por la captura de un funcionario venezolano cercano a Tareck El Aissami

El régimen de Irán se ofreció a enviar más barcos con petróleo a Venezuela

Una militante chavista dominicana participó en una marcha por la muerte de George Floyd en Florida

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo: “Hay quienes aceptan para Venezuela lo que un europeo nunca aceptaría para sí mismo”

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Arrestaron al hombre que intentó arrollar a una multitud durante una protesta por la muerte de George Floyd en Minneapolis

Trump reclamó a los gobernadores que retomen el control de las calles de Estados Unidos

La autopsia encargada por la familia de George Floyd determinó que murió por “asfixia debido a la compresión de espalda y cuello”

Estados Unidos ofreció una recompensa de 5 millones de dólares por la captura de un funcionario venezolano cercano a Tareck El Aissami

Vladimir Putin llamó a Donald Trump para agradecerle el envío de respiradores y felicitarlo por el lanzamiento del SpaceX

Sentencia de líder de la secta sexual Nxivm fue aplazada indefinidamente por coronavirus

Trabajadores cerraron vialidades en el AICM en demanda de reparto de utilidades

Tragedia, amor, divorcio, abandono y un suéter: los lazos que atan a Marilyn Monroe a México

AMLO dio banderazo a construción del Tren Maya

“No me interesa que el público me crea”, Karla Panini contó su verdad a Gustavo Adolfo Infante

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

Los nuevos números de los femicidios y travesticidios en Argentina: el 90% de las víctimas tenía un vínculo previo con el hombre acusado del asesinato

El Gobierno confirmó que extendió la negociación con los acreedores de la deuda hasta el 12 de junio

Concepción, la dealer que ya fue detenida 20 veces y violó su arresto domiciliario en la cuarentena para vender droga otra vez

Qué relación existe entre el coronavirus y la pérdida de biodiversidad

Según un estudio, la pérdida de olfato y gusto podrían persistir en pacientes recuperados de COVID-19

Sentencia de líder de la secta sexual Nxivm fue aplazada indefinidamente por coronavirus

Trabajadores cerraron vialidades en el AICM en demanda de reparto de utilidades

Un nuevo video muestra que fueron tres los policías sobre el cuerpo de George Floyd

AMLO dio banderazo a construción del Tren Maya

Aparecen mensajes del crimen organizado en varios puntos de Guanajuato

La reacción de Marcelo Tinelli mientras Jorge Lanata lo criticaba en “PPT”

Tragedia, amor, divorcio, abandono y un suéter: los lazos que atan a Marilyn Monroe a México

“No me interesa que el público me crea”, Karla Panini contó su verdad a Gustavo Adolfo Infante

Lali Espósito contó los detalles de su viaje a Madrid durante la cuarentena

Juan Ponce de León y su salida de Verano del ’98: “Después de 300 capítulos dije ‘hasta acá llegué’”

Titular del Conabox desmintió el “baby shower lujoso” y pidió derecho de réplica

La última locura de Conor McGregor: publicó un video comiendo abejas muertas

Rubens Sambueza anunció su salida del Pachuca

El sorpresivo guiño de Arturo Vidal a Boca que ilusionó a los hinchas

La historia del basquetbolista que fue borrado de un equipo por humillar a Michael Jordan en un entrenamiento

