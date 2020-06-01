Lunes 1 de Junio de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Por REUTERSJUN 01
1 de Junio de 2020

Protests against police violence continue across U.S.

Start: 01 Jun 2020 19:58 GMT

End: 01 Jun 2020 20:58 GMT

**EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THIS LIVE CONTAINS PROFANITY**

MINNEAPOLIS / NEW YORK / SAN FRANCISCO / OTHER LOCATIONS - Dozens of U.S. cities on Monday were bracing for another night of unrest after curfews overnight failed to quell confrontations between protesters and police. What started as peaceful protests over the death of a black man in police custody became a wave of outrage sweeping a politically and racially divided nation.

1958GMT - NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE TOP SHOT (MUTE)

2003GMT - NEW YORK TIMES SQUARE GROUND SHOT

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Detuvieron a tres sospechosos por el asesinato de los tres infantes de marina en Uruguay

Se trata de dos hombres y una mujer, que quedaron a disposición de la fiscal del caso, Mirta Morales. En la vivienda en la que se realizó el allanamiento se encontraron tres pistolas como las que les habían sido sustraídas a los militares en ocasión de los homicidios

La autopsia encargada por la familia de George Floyd determinó que murió por “asfixia debido a la compresión de espalda y cuello”

Los resultados contradicen el informe oficial de la fiscalía sobre la causa de su decesos

El desempleo en México alcanzó el 4.7% en abril: 2.1 millones de personas no tienen trabajo

El Instituto reportó que es la primera ocasión en la que la Población Económicamente No Activa es mayor a la Económicamente Activa

El sorpresivo guiño de Arturo Vidal a Boca que ilusionó a los hinchas

El chileno le dio like a una publicación de Instagram en la que se lo ve con la camiseta del Xeneize

Parte de guerra: el brutal saldo que dejó el coronavirus en México en mayo

El mes de mayo colocó a México en las primeras posiciones a nivel mundial por contagios y muertes de COVID-19

Piden a mexicanos en Estados Unidos respetar los toques de queda decretados por las protestas por el asesinato de George Floyd

Autoridades consulares advierten a los connacionales sobre riesgos de detención

El gobierno de Noruega admitió que tomó decisiones “por miedo” y no volvería a una cuarentena si hay una segunda ola de coronavirus

El país nórdico registra una de las tasa más bajas de muertes por Covid-19 en Europa y la mayoría de las actividades están regresando a su normalidad, tras un confinamiento que fue más suave que en otras naciones del continente.

La historia del basquetbolista que fue borrado de un equipo por humillar a Michael Jordan en un entrenamiento

Laron Profit tenía 23 años y jugaba en Washington Wizards, franquicia en la que el ex Chicago Bulls estuvo entre 2001 y 2003

“No vamos a dejar de reconocer lo que han hecho”: López Obrador conmemoró el Día de la Marina en su primera gira dentro de la Nueva Normalidad

El presidente de México entregó ascensos y condecoraciones al personal médico naval que ha participado en la contención del COVID-19

Alertan por un fondo de pantalla que puede dañar el celular

Se trata de una imagen que hace que ciertos dispositivos con sistema operativo Android se enciendan y apaguen de manera continua

Giro en el caso del asesinato del ex funcionario de Peña Nieto acusado de millonario desvío: arrestaron a su esposa

Gamboa Lozano estaba implicado en una investigación de desvío de recursos por más de 250 millones de pesos para las campañas políticas del PRI

Los detalles del protocolo presentado por la FIFA para la reanudación del fútbol en todo el mundo

La entidad que rige a la disciplina en todo el planeta elaboró el plan base con recomendaciones sobre el que se deben respaldar las diferentes federaciones para el regreso paulatino de la actividad ante la pandemia de coronavirus. La Bundesliga fue el primer certamen de los grandes en reiniciar
Estados Unidos ofreció una recompensa de 5 millones de dólares por la captura de un funcionario venezolano cercano a Tareck El Aissami

El régimen de Irán se ofreció a enviar más barcos con petróleo a Venezuela

Una militante chavista dominicana participó en una marcha por la muerte de George Floyd en Florida

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo: “Hay quienes aceptan para Venezuela lo que un europeo nunca aceptaría para sí mismo”

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Estados Unidos envió a Brasil 2 millones de dosis de hidroxicloroquina, el polémico antipalúdico impulsado por Trump y Bolsonaro

Una militante chavista dominicana participó en una marcha por la muerte de George Floyd en Florida

El policía que mató a George Floyd fue trasladado a un penal de máxima seguridad

Forbes: “Donald Trump está creando la peor pesadilla de Twitter y Facebook”

Donald Trump aseguró que el personal de campaña de Joe Biden ayuda a sacar a los “anarquistas de la cárcel”

El desempleo en México alcanzó el 4.7% en abril: 2.1 millones de personas no tienen trabajo

Parte de guerra: el brutal saldo que dejó el coronavirus en México en mayo

Piden a mexicanos en Estados Unidos respetar los toques de queda decretados por las protestas por el asesinato de George Floyd

“No vamos a dejar de reconocer lo que han hecho”: López Obrador conmemoró el Día de la Marina en su primera gira dentro de la Nueva Normalidad

Giro en el caso del asesinato del ex funcionario de Peña Nieto acusado de millonario desvío: arrestaron a su esposa

Más de 600 indígenas en Colombia se han contagiado de Covid-19

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El Gobierno les comunicó a los sindicatos estatales que por el momento no habrá ningún aumento de salarios

Quiénes son las enfermeras que se recuperaron de coronavirus y estuvieron hoy con Alberto Fernández

Los peritos de la causa “dólar futuro” dicen que no pueden reunirse para avanzar con los informes debido a la cuarentena

El artista Alexsandro Palombo y un tributo a George Floyd, a través de Los Simpsons

Coronavirus en Argentina: la coordinadora médica de la clínica de Vicente López se convirtió en arrepentida y confirmó la adulteración de las historias de los pacientes

Detuvieron a tres sospechosos por el asesinato de los tres infantes de marina en Uruguay

La autopsia encargada por la familia de George Floyd determinó que murió por “asfixia debido a la compresión de espalda y cuello”

El desempleo en México alcanzó el 4.7% en abril: 2.1 millones de personas no tienen trabajo

Parte de guerra: el brutal saldo que dejó el coronavirus en México en mayo

Piden a mexicanos en Estados Unidos respetar los toques de queda decretados por las protestas por el asesinato de George Floyd

Juan Ponce de León y su salida de Verano del ’98: “Después de 300 capítulos dije ‘hasta acá llegué’”

Nació Abril, la hija de Barby Silenzi y El Polaco: “Hoy es uno de esos días que no me voy a olvidar jamás"

“La Rosa de Guadalupe” estaría preparando un capítulo inspirado en Hugo López-Gatell, aseguró Alex Kaffie

“Voy a ser papá una vez más”: “El Burro” Van Rankin anunció en “Hoy” la llegada de otro bebé

Tras pedir ayuda a López Obrador, Ninel Conde tuvo una breve y dolorosa llamada con su hijo Emmanuel

El sorpresivo guiño de Arturo Vidal a Boca que ilusionó a los hinchas

La historia del basquetbolista que fue borrado de un equipo por humillar a Michael Jordan en un entrenamiento

Los detalles del protocolo presentado por la FIFA para la reanudación del fútbol en todo el mundo

Golpes de puño, armas y venganzas escatológicas: las crueles bromas de Ruggeri y Troglio en el River de Veira

Tras el asesinato de George Floyd, Lewis Hamilton apuntó contra la Fórmula 1: “Es un deporte dominado por los blancos”

