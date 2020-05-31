ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Capsule arrives at the space station

Start: 31 May 2020 13:59 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 20:30 GMT

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52, arrive at the International Space Station in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

++SCHEDULE:

1429GMT (31/5) - Docking

1645GMT(31/5) - hatch opening

1715GMT(31/5) - crew welcoming event

1915GMT (31/5) - Post-docking briefing

PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DEPENDING ON WEATHER.

