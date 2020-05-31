ADVISORY SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX-LAUNCH

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Capsule arrives at the space station
Start: 31 May 2020 13:59 GMT
End: 31 May 2020 20:30 GMT
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL - NASA astronauts Bob Behnken, 48, and Doug Hurley, 52, arrive at the International Space Station in SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.
++SCHEDULE:
1429GMT (31/5) - Docking
1645GMT(31/5) - hatch opening
1715GMT(31/5) - crew welcoming event
1915GMT (31/5) - Post-docking briefing
PLEASE NOTE: TIME/DATE SUBJECT TO CHANGE DEPENDING ON WEATHER.
