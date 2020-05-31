ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS

Protests against police killing rage in U.S. cities
Start: 31 May 2020 00:14 GMT
End: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT
CHICAGO / LOS ANGELES - Protesters take to the streets of cities across the U.S. to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd.
La policía neoyorquina informó que una docena de agentes están heridos graves y más de 40 vehículos de patrullaje fueron afectados por vandalismo. En Minnesota se ordenó la movilización de la Guardia Nacional para intentar contener las protestas que comenzaron el martes por la tarde
