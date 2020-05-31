ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS -- UPDATED SLUG/MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Protests against police violence continue across U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C./ MINNEAPOLIS- People gather to protest police violence and the death of an unarmed black man who was killed as he was pinned down by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.

