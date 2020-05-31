Sábado 30 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-- MULTIPLE LOCATIONS--

Por REUTERSMAY 31
31 de Mayo de 2020

Protests against police killing rage in U.S. cities

Start: 31 May 2020 00:14 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 01:35 GMT

----EDITORS PLEASE NOTE EVENT WILL SWITCH TO VIEWS OF DIFFERENT CITIES. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW FOR TIME CODES--

CHICAGO / LOS ANGELES /PHILADELPHIA/ NEW YORK - Protesters take to the streets of cities across the U.S. to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd. Looting of fashion stores was seen on Walnut Street in downtown Philadelphia.

SCHEDULE:

0013GMT - 0020GMT CHICAGO

0020GMT - 0040GMT LOS ANGELES

0040GMT - 0049GMT PHILADELPHIA

0049GMT - 0120GMT -NYC

0124GMT - MINNEAPOLIS

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Sacan en cápsula a hombre con síntomas de COVID-19 del Metro Observatorio para llevarlo a hospital

Tras lo ocurrido llevaron a cabo la sanitización de la estación para evitar la propagación del virus

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Infobae en el histórico lanzamiento de la nave de SpaceX: una fiesta americana en tiempos de crisis

La economía mexicana se está recuperando; la crisis mundial por COVID-19 “no nos tumbó del todo”: AMLO

Puntualizó aspectos positivos como la recuperación del peso, del precio del petróleo y, en especial, el incremento en la recaudación de impuestos

Uruguay: Lacalle Pou confirmó que dio negativo su test de coronavirus

Luis Lacalle Pou se encuentra aislado desde el viernes, cuando se una persona con la que había estado reunido el lunes diera positivo para la enfermedad. También dieron negativo sus funcionarios cercanos

La cifra récord que pagó un coleccionista por una entrada del partido de Chicago Bulls en el que debutó Michael Jordan

Abonó casi 25 mil dólares por un ticket del juego de 1984 en el que los Bulls enfrentaron a los Washington Bullets

COVID-19 en México: suman 9,779 muertos y 87,512 casos confirmados

De acuerdo con un reporte de la CNDH, del 21 y el 29 de mayo, los centros penitenciarios en el país sumaron 136 casos de la enfermedad ocasionada por el nuevo coronavirus

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

“¿Seré la próxima?”: el impactante video de la tenista Coco Gauff tras la muerte de George Floyd

La joven deportista publicó en sus redes sociales un mensaje en contra del racismo y los abusos policiales

Las principales ciudades de EEUU declaran toque de queda y se preparan para nuevas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

En Minesota, donde comenzaron las protestas por ser donde murió Floyd durante una detención policial, líderes comunitarios y religiosos han pedido a la gente que se quede en sus casas

Qué es Antifa, el grupo de izquierda radical que el Gobierno de Trump señala como principal responsable de la violencia en varias ciudades de EEUU

Al menos 500 detenidos en Los Ángeles y 200 en Nueva York por los disturbios por la muerte de George Floyd

La policía neoyorquina informó que una docena de agentes están heridos graves y más de 40 vehículos de patrullaje fueron afectados por vandalismo. En Minnesota se ordenó la movilización de la Guardia Nacional para intentar contener las protestas que comenzaron el martes por la tarde
El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

Mike Pompeo condenó “enfáticamente” el intento del régimen de Nicolás Maduro de anular la presidencia parlamentaria de Juan Guaidó

Las sanciones de Estados Unidos impidieron dos entregas de petróleo iraní a Venezuela

Al menos 500 detenidos en Los Ángeles y 200 en Nueva York por los disturbios por la muerte de George Floyd

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Beyoncé pidió a sus fans luchar contra el racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd

La historia detrás del dinosaurio de juguete que viaja junto a los astronautas de SpaceX

Sacan en cápsula a hombre con síntomas de COVID-19 del Metro Observatorio para llevarlo a hospital

La economía mexicana se está recuperando; la crisis mundial por COVID-19 “no nos tumbó del todo”: AMLO

COVID-19 en México: suman 9,779 muertos y 87,512 casos confirmados

Rafael Márquez quiere formarse como director técnico en Europa y hacer campeón al Atlas de Guadalajara

“Coyotes” funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Coronavirus en Argentina: Axel Kicillof postergó el uso obligatorio de la aplicación CuidAr en la Provincia de Buenos Aires

Brutal caída de las Pymes industriales: en abril su producción fue 53,1% menor a 2019 y 37% menor a marzo

Coronavirus en Argentina: nuevo récord de contagios y 8 muertes en las últimas 24 horas

Mariana Enriquez es la nueva directora de Letras del Fondo Nacional de las Artes

Las aéreas internacionales buscan que Argentina permita el reinicio de vuelos antes de septiembre

Sacan en cápsula a hombre con síntomas de COVID-19 del Metro Observatorio para llevarlo a hospital

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Infobae en el histórico lanzamiento de la nave de SpaceX: una fiesta americana en tiempos de crisis

La economía mexicana se está recuperando; la crisis mundial por COVID-19 “no nos tumbó del todo”: AMLO

Uruguay: Lacalle Pou confirmó que dio negativo su test de coronavirus

Graciela Borges le dedicó un emotivo mensaje a Charly García tras su internación: “Mi adorado genio”

Fede Bal reveló en qué ha fallado en la intimidad y cómo hizo para superar el mal momento

Los estrenos de Netflix para junio

Confesiones de cuarentena: Mica Tinelli y Lisandro López respondieron preguntas sobre la intimidad de la pareja

Beyoncé pidió a sus fans luchar contra el racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd

La cifra récord que pagó un coleccionista por una entrada del partido de Chicago Bulls en el que debutó Michael Jordan

“¿Seré la próxima?”: el impactante video de la tenista Coco Gauff tras la muerte de George Floyd

Rafael Márquez quiere formarse como director técnico en Europa y hacer campeón al Atlas de Guadalajara

Jaguares podría quedar afuera del Super Rugby en el 2021

Un ex futbolista del Villarreal reveló detalles de la personalidad y salida de Riquelme del club

