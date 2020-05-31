ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-- MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Protests against police violence continue across U.S.

Start: 31 May 2020 02:33 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 02:40 GMT

----EDITORS PLEASE NOTE EVENT WILL SWITCH TO VIEWS OF DIFFERENT CITIES. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW FOR TIME CODES--

LOS ANGELES - Protesters take to the streets of cities across the U.S. to demonstrate against the police killing of George Floyd.

SCHEDULE:

0232GMT - LOS ANGELES

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com