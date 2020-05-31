ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-- MULTIPLE LOCATIONS

Protests against police violence continue across U.S.
Start: 31 May 2020 03:52 GMT
End: 31 May 2020 09:10 GMT
----EDITORS PLEASE NOTE EVENT MAY SWITCH TO VIEWS OF DIFFERENT CITIES. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW FOR TIME CODES--
LOS ANGELES/ NEW YORK - People are seen looting in L.A. during protests across the U.S. to demonstrate against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd. Protesters and police are seen clashing on the streets of Seattle.
SCHEDULE:
0350-0509GMT LOS ANGELES
0509-0530GMT - SEATTLE
0530-0536GMT -SAN DIEGO
0536-0552GMT - LOS ANGELES
0552GMT - SAN DIEGO
0614GMT - LOS ANGELES
0623GMT - SAN DIEGO
0627GMT - LOS ANGELES
0702GMT - TAMPA, FLORIDA
0755GMT - SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA for Aerials
0800GMT - PHOENIX. ARIZONA, for ground shots
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com