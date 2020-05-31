Domingo 31 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTESTS-- MULTIPLE LOCATIONS--

Por REUTERSMAY 31
31 de Mayo de 2020

Protests against police violence continue across U.S.

Start: 31 May 2020 03:52 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 09:10 GMT

----EDITORS PLEASE NOTE EVENT MAY SWITCH TO VIEWS OF DIFFERENT CITIES. SEE SCHEDULE BELOW FOR TIME CODES--

LOS ANGELES/ NEW YORK - People are seen looting in L.A. during protests across the U.S. to demonstrate against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd. Protesters and police are seen clashing on the streets of Seattle.

SCHEDULE:

0350-0509GMT LOS ANGELES

0509-0530GMT - SEATTLE

0530-0536GMT -SAN DIEGO

0536-0552GMT - LOS ANGELES

0552GMT - SAN DIEGO

0614GMT - LOS ANGELES

0623GMT - SAN DIEGO

0627GMT - LOS ANGELES

0702GMT - TAMPA, FLORIDA

0755GMT - SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA for Aerials

0800GMT - PHOENIX. ARIZONA, for ground shots

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

El alcalde de Houston anunció el regreso del cuerpo de Floyd a su ciudad natal

Una nueva jornada de protestas y disturbios en al menos 30 ciudades de EEUU por la muerte de Floyd

México podría alcanzar las 30,000 muertes por COVID-19 si se relajan las medidas sanitarias: López-Gatell

El subsecretario aseguró que también se puede proteger la vida durante el desconfinamiento, pero debe hacerse de manera muy cautelosa

Una persona murió en un tiroteo en Indianápolis y la Guardia Nacional fue activada en siete estados por los disturbios en EEUU

Los gendarmes fueron solicitados para asistir a los policías en Minnesota, Georgia, Ohio, Colorado, Denver, Kentucky California y el Distrito de Columbia , mientras que las protestas han estallado en al menos 30 ciudades por la muerte de George Floyd

México ya es el séptimo país con más muertes por COVID-19 en el mundo

El territorio Azteca también superó la cifra de contagios reportada en China y dobló la cifra de muertes del país considerado como centro de la epidemia

Miami se sumó a la lista de ciudades donde las protestas terminan en caos

El alcalde ordenó un toque de queda a partir de las 10 de la noche hasta las 6 de la mañana que se repetirá mañana a partir de las 8 de la noche. Quien no cumpla con este toque de queda será arrestado

Liga MX: integrante del staff de Cruz Azul dio positivo a COVID-19

Con este caso, ya son 21 casos confirmados acumulados en la industria del fútbol profesional mexicano

Las dos caras de Daniel Ortega: se burla de la pandemia pero mantiene un riguroso protocolo de cuidado personal

El presidente de Nicaragua ha atacado la campaña de confinamiento y distancia personal ante el coronavirus, promovió concentraciones masivas, pero este domingo cumple 100 días sin salir de su búnker donde acopió grandes cantidades de alcohol en gel y guantes de látex e ingresan muy pocas personas

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

El país sudamericano reactivará gran parte del comercio, volverán los museos y bibliotecas y se definieron fechas y protocolos para el regreso del fútbol y los vuelos internacionales

España reflota el trauma con su bandera, territorio de disputas

La disputa se mantiene desde los años de Franco. Tras las manifestaciones de los últimos días, en que la rojigualda volvió a ser enarbolada por grupos de derecha, líderes de la izquierda piden “disputar” la insignia y “no dejar que sea patrimonio de los fascistas”

El coronavirus cambia para siempre la industria de la moda: Gucci abandona el concepto de temporadas

Tras considerar que el calendario de pasarelas es un “ritual agotado”, Alessandro Michele anunció que la poderosa casa italiana hará solo dos desfiles por año de colecciones que no serán estacionales

El aviso de Biden: candidata a vice negra o hispana, se busca

La elección de la mujer que acompañe al candidato demócrata será crucial para sus posibilidades de derrotar a Trump. El tema se sigue en Estados Unidos como una telenovela de cuarentena.
Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

Mike Pompeo condenó “enfáticamente” el intento del régimen de Nicolás Maduro de anular la presidencia parlamentaria de Juan Guaidó

Miami se sumó a la lista de ciudades donde las protestas terminan en caos

El aviso de Biden: candidata a vice negra o hispana, se busca

Trump anunció que aplazará la cumbre del G7 e invitará a más países

Los abogados de la familia de George Floyd adelantaron que solicitarán una autopsia independiente

Billie Eilish arremetió contra el movimiento “All Lives Matter”

México podría alcanzar las 30,000 muertes por COVID-19 si se relajan las medidas sanitarias: López-Gatell

México ya es el séptimo país con más muertes por COVID-19 en el mundo

Liga MX: integrante del staff de Cruz Azul dio positivo a COVID-19

Paramédicos rindieron homenaje a sus compañeros que fallecieron por COVID-19

Falleció el antropólogo y lingüista Robert Laughlin, conocido por su trabajo etno-botánico en Chiapas

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

El Gobierno autorizó más actividades económicas en ocho municipios bonaerenses

Mark Kent: “Lo importante es que todos los países tengan acceso a la vacuna contra el COVID-19”

Gustavo Bordet, gobernador de Entre Ríos: “Hay dirigentes del gobierno anterior que buscan generar una división en la sociedad”

A 70 años de la creación de la CNEA: Roosevelt, Stalin, Perón y la carrera por el poder nuclear

Julio Garro: “Es un error gravísimo hablar de candidaturas en medio de una pandemia”

El alcalde de Houston anunció el regreso del cuerpo de Floyd a su ciudad natal

Una nueva jornada de protestas y disturbios en al menos 30 ciudades de EEUU por la muerte de Floyd

México podría alcanzar las 30,000 muertes por COVID-19 si se relajan las medidas sanitarias: López-Gatell

Una persona murió en un tiroteo en Indianápolis y la Guardia Nacional fue activada en siete estados por los disturbios en EEUU

México ya es el séptimo país con más muertes por COVID-19 en el mundo

El coronavirus cambia para siempre la industria de la moda: Gucci abandona el concepto de temporadas

Verónica Llinás: “Esta pandemia nos enfrenta a nuestra propia moral"

Billie Eilish arremetió contra el movimiento “All Lives Matter”

Julieta Prandi, tras su conflictivo divorcio: “El juez me restituyó la casa y la encontré devastada”

El periodista Ignacio González Prieto sufrió un violento asalto

Liga MX: integrante del staff de Cruz Azul dio positivo a COVID-19

El particular ritual de ingreso y por qué Ginóbili todavía no puede ser elegido: los secretos del Salón de la Fama del básquet

Juan Carlos Osorio responsabilizó a los jugadores mexicanos por no llegar al quinto partido en el Mundial 2018

Luchador Matemático II es hospitalizado tras presentar complicaciones por COVID-19

Billy Álvarez firmó 57 facturas falsas relacionadas con empresas fantasma: abogado de la Cooperativa Cruz Azul

