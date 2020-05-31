ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTEST-LONDON

Protesters rally in London over killing of George Floyd
LONDON - Protesters gather in London's Trafalgar Square in solidarity with U.S. demonstrators rallying over the killing of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. on 25/5.
