ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTEST-LONDON

Protesters rally in London over killing of George Floyd

Start: 31 May 2020 12:27 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 13:27 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

========

LONDON - Protesters gather in London's Trafalgar Square in solidarity with U.S. demonstrators rallying over the killing of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. on 25/5.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com