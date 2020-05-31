Domingo 31 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTEST-LONDON

Por REUTERSMAY 31
31 de Mayo de 2020

Protesters rally in London over killing of George Floyd

Start: 31 May 2020 12:27 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 13:27 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANITY

========

LONDON - Protesters gather in London's Trafalgar Square in solidarity with U.S. demonstrators rallying over the killing of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. on 25/5.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Acudió a la fiesta en los Ozarks que indignó a EEUU y ahora tiene COVID-19

Acudió a la fiesta en los Ozarks que indignó a EEUU y ahora tiene COVID-19

Las autoridades sanitarias confirmaron que un hombre que se bañó en las piscinas a orillas del lago de Misuri dio positivo a la enfermedad

Los detalles del regreso de UFC a Las Vegas: Burns tuvo una noche excelente

Los detalles del regreso de UFC a Las Vegas: Burns tuvo una noche excelente

El evento más impactante de artes marciales mixtas volvió a Nevada con una velada que tuvo como principal protagonista al luchador brasileño, quien derrotó por decisión unánime al ex campeón de peso welter Tyron Woodley

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

La actriz agradeció a sus seguidores por todo su amor

Mauro Icardi definió su futuro: dónde jugará durante los próximos cuatro años

Mauro Icardi definió su futuro: dónde jugará durante los próximos cuatro años

El conjunto francés utilizó la opción de compra por el delantero argentino, quien había llegado a préstamo en septiembre del 2019

Gráfica del coronavirus en México: con más de 24,000 casos, la curva de contagios sigue imparable en CDMX

Gráfica del coronavirus en México: con más de 24,000 casos, la curva de contagios sigue imparable en CDMX

La curva continúa su ascenso en CDMX, Edomex y Baja California, mientras que en Querétaro la epidemia comienza a disminuir

Murió el mítico velocista estadounidense Bobby Joe Morrow

Murió el mítico velocista estadounidense Bobby Joe Morrow

El legendario atleta dejó una marca en los Juegos Olímpicos de Melburne tras lograr tres oros y 11 récords mundiales

Los gastos millonarios de López Obrador: presidencia pagó más de 36 mdp en cenas, informes y festejos

Los gastos millonarios de López Obrador: presidencia pagó más de 36 mdp en cenas, informes y festejos

Incluso en 2020, pese a la pandemia por coronavirus, el mandatario encabezó algunos eventos patrios en Palacio Nacional o el Zócalo

Con la obligación de ganar tras la goleada del Bayern, el Borussia Dortmund visita al Paderborn: hora TV y formaciones

Con la obligación de ganar tras la goleada del Bayern, el Borussia Dortmund visita al Paderborn: hora TV y formaciones

Los de Favre se medirán ante el último de la liga, quien buscará la hazaña para sumar e intentar salir de la zona de descensos

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

La enfermedad se expande por más de 180 países y amenaza a los sistemas de salud menos desarrollados. Tras un declive en China y Europa, los principales focos de contagio están ahora en Estados Unidos y Sudamérica

Después de sus errores y de la salida de Estados Unidos, ¿cuál es el futuro de la Organización Mundial de la Salud?

Después de sus errores y de la salida de Estados Unidos, ¿cuál es el futuro de la Organización Mundial de la Salud?

La pandemia de coronavirus hundió a la agencia de la ONU en la peor crisis de sus 72 años de vida. Entre las críticas por las fallas en la fase inicial del brote y el portazo de su mayor aportante, la OMS está ante la disyuntiva de reformarse o profundizar su debilitamiento

Empresarios, comunicadores y académicos detrás del nuevo Frente Nacional Anti AMLO (FRENAAA)

Empresarios, comunicadores y académicos detrás del nuevo Frente Nacional Anti AMLO (FRENAAA)

Su objetivo principal es quitar de la presidencia a López Obrador antes del 1 de diciembre de 2020
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Disturbios en EEUU: una persona murió en Indianápolis y la Guardia Nacional custodia siete estados del país

Disturbios en EEUU: una persona murió en Indianápolis y la Guardia Nacional custodia siete estados del país

Miami se sumó a la lista de ciudades donde las protestas terminan en caos

Miami se sumó a la lista de ciudades donde las protestas terminan en caos

El aviso de Biden: candidata a vice negra o hispana, se busca

El aviso de Biden: candidata a vice negra o hispana, se busca

Trump anunció que aplazará la cumbre del G7 e invitará a más países

Trump anunció que aplazará la cumbre del G7 e invitará a más países

Los abogados de la familia de George Floyd adelantaron que solicitarán una autopsia independiente

Los abogados de la familia de George Floyd adelantaron que solicitarán una autopsia independiente

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

Gráfica del coronavirus en México: con más de 24,000 casos, la curva de contagios sigue imparable en CDMX

Gráfica del coronavirus en México: con más de 24,000 casos, la curva de contagios sigue imparable en CDMX

Los gastos millonarios de López Obrador: presidencia pagó más de 36 mdp en cenas, informes y festejos

Los gastos millonarios de López Obrador: presidencia pagó más de 36 mdp en cenas, informes y festejos

Empresarios, comunicadores y académicos detrás del nuevo Frente Nacional Anti AMLO (FRENAAA)

Empresarios, comunicadores y académicos detrás del nuevo Frente Nacional Anti AMLO (FRENAAA)

México podría alcanzar las 30,000 muertes por COVID-19 si se relajan las medidas sanitarias: López-Gatell

México podría alcanzar las 30,000 muertes por COVID-19 si se relajan las medidas sanitarias: López-Gatell

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El Gobierno autorizó más actividades económicas en ocho municipios bonaerenses

El Gobierno autorizó más actividades económicas en ocho municipios bonaerenses

Mark Kent: “Lo importante es que todos los países tengan acceso a la vacuna contra el COVID-19”

Mark Kent: “Lo importante es que todos los países tengan acceso a la vacuna contra el COVID-19”

Gustavo Bordet, gobernador de Entre Ríos: “Hay dirigentes del gobierno anterior que buscan generar una división en la sociedad”

Gustavo Bordet, gobernador de Entre Ríos: “Hay dirigentes del gobierno anterior que buscan generar una división en la sociedad”

A 70 años de la creación de la CNEA: Roosevelt, Stalin, Perón y la carrera por el poder nuclear

A 70 años de la creación de la CNEA: Roosevelt, Stalin, Perón y la carrera por el poder nuclear

Julio Garro: “Es un error gravísimo hablar de candidaturas en medio de una pandemia”

Julio Garro: “Es un error gravísimo hablar de candidaturas en medio de una pandemia”

logo-infobae-america

Acudió a la fiesta en los Ozarks que indignó a EEUU y ahora tiene COVID-19

Acudió a la fiesta en los Ozarks que indignó a EEUU y ahora tiene COVID-19

Gráfica del coronavirus en México: con más de 24,000 casos, la curva de contagios sigue imparable en CDMX

Gráfica del coronavirus en México: con más de 24,000 casos, la curva de contagios sigue imparable en CDMX

Los gastos millonarios de López Obrador: presidencia pagó más de 36 mdp en cenas, informes y festejos

Los gastos millonarios de López Obrador: presidencia pagó más de 36 mdp en cenas, informes y festejos

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

Coronavirus, en directo: el avance de la pandemia y la búsqueda de la vacuna

logo-teleshow

De interpretar a la misteriosa “Paty” en “El Chavo del 8” a dedicarse a la psicoterapia: la tierna historia de Ana Lilian de la Macorra

De interpretar a la misteriosa “Paty” en “El Chavo del 8” a dedicarse a la psicoterapia: la tierna historia de Ana Lilian de la Macorra

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

El coronavirus cambia para siempre la industria de la moda: Gucci abandona el concepto de temporadas

El coronavirus cambia para siempre la industria de la moda: Gucci abandona el concepto de temporadas

Verónica Llinás: “Esta pandemia nos enfrenta a nuestra propia moral"

Verónica Llinás: “Esta pandemia nos enfrenta a nuestra propia moral"

Billie Eilish arremetió contra el movimiento “All Lives Matter”

Billie Eilish arremetió contra el movimiento “All Lives Matter”

logo-deportes

Los detalles del regreso de UFC a Las Vegas: Burns tuvo una noche excelente

Los detalles del regreso de UFC a Las Vegas: Burns tuvo una noche excelente

Mauro Icardi definió su futuro: dónde jugará durante los próximos cuatro años

Mauro Icardi definió su futuro: dónde jugará durante los próximos cuatro años

Murió el mítico velocista estadounidense Bobby Joe Morrow

Murió el mítico velocista estadounidense Bobby Joe Morrow

Con la obligación de ganar tras la goleada del Bayern, el Borussia Dortmund visita al Paderborn: hora TV y formaciones

Con la obligación de ganar tras la goleada del Bayern, el Borussia Dortmund visita al Paderborn: hora TV y formaciones

Liga MX: integrante del staff de Cruz Azul dio positivo a COVID-19

Liga MX: integrante del staff de Cruz Azul dio positivo a COVID-19