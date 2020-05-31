Domingo 31 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTEST-LONDON

Por REUTERSMAY 31
31 de Mayo de 2020

Protesters rally in London over killing of George Floyd

Start: 31 May 2020 13:47 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 13:53 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS LIVE CONTAINS PROFANITY

===

LONDON - Protesters gather outside U.S. embassy in London in solidarity with U.S. demonstrators rallying over the killing of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. on 25/5.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Nos vamos para siempre”: Mario Bezares anunció de manera sorpresiva el final de “Acábatelo”

“Nos vamos para siempre”: Mario Bezares anunció de manera sorpresiva el final de “Acábatelo”

"Eso es todo, amigos", dijo "Mayito" al terminar la emisión del pasado viernes

El papa Francisco pidió trabajar contra la “pandemia de la pobreza” y avanzar hacia una sociedad más equitativa

El papa Francisco pidió trabajar contra la “pandemia de la pobreza” y avanzar hacia una sociedad más equitativa

El líder católico indicó que el sufrimiento “no habrá servido de nada” si no se cambian las condiciones sociales de injusticia

Coronavirus en Guerrero: una sexta parte de los contagios es de personal médico que no tiene insumos para enfrentar la pandemia

Coronavirus en Guerrero: una sexta parte de los contagios es de personal médico que no tiene insumos para enfrentar la pandemia

La entidad ocupa la tercera posición en relación con el número de camas ocupada en hospitalización general

Lionel Messi: “El fútbol no volverá a ser igual”

Lionel Messi: “El fútbol no volverá a ser igual”

El capitán de la selección argentina y el Barcelona habló sobre cómo afectará la pandemia por coronavirus al deporte

Mapa del coronavirus en México 31 de mayo: con casi 3,000 casos en un día, la curva de contagios sigue imparable

Mapa del coronavirus en México 31 de mayo: con casi 3,000 casos en un día, la curva de contagios sigue imparable

Existen 2,885 casos nuevos confirmados en 24 horas: un incremento del 3.4% al día anterior

Equilibrio, fuerza y humor: 10 impactantes videos de deportistas que entrenan en sus casas de una manera diferente

Equilibrio, fuerza y humor: 10 impactantes videos de deportistas que entrenan en sus casas de una manera diferente

En medio de la pandemia del coronavirus, los protagonistas reflejaron que pueden seguir con sus rutinas físicas dentro de sus hogares. Las imágenes más disparatadas

“Quien trató de quitarse la vida no fui yo”: Karla Luna ya había revelado los intentos de Karla Panini

“Quien trató de quitarse la vida no fui yo”: Karla Luna ya había revelado los intentos de Karla Panini

En una entrevista de 2015, Luna respondió a las versiones sobre su salud mental

Disturbios en EEUU: el toque de queda en decenas de ciudades no frenó la violencia

Disturbios en EEUU: el toque de queda en decenas de ciudades no frenó la violencia

Los Ángeles, Atlanta, Miami, Filadelfia y Concinnati son algunas de las urbes que se sumaron a Minesota en la prohibición de circulación. Sin embargo, las protestas originadas por el asesinato del afroamericanos George Floyd a manos de la policía continuaron. En indianápolis murió una persona y siguen los saqueos en distintas zonas del país

Acudió a la fiesta en los Ozarks que indignó a EEUU y ahora tiene COVID-19

Acudió a la fiesta en los Ozarks que indignó a EEUU y ahora tiene COVID-19

Las autoridades sanitarias confirmaron que un hombre que estuvo en las piscinas del lago cuando se grabó el video viral, dio positivo a la enfermedad

Los detalles del regreso de UFC a Las Vegas: Burns tuvo una noche excelente

Los detalles del regreso de UFC a Las Vegas: Burns tuvo una noche excelente

El evento más impactante de artes marciales mixtas volvió a Nevada con una velada que tuvo como principal protagonista al luchador brasileño, quien derrotó por decisión unánime al ex campeón de peso welter Tyron Woodley

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

La actriz agradeció a sus seguidores por todo su amor

Mauro Icardi definió su futuro: dónde jugará durante los próximos cuatro años

Mauro Icardi definió su futuro: dónde jugará durante los próximos cuatro años

El conjunto francés utilizó la opción de compra por el delantero argentino, quien había llegado a préstamo en septiembre del 2019
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

La Fuerza Armada venezolana usa civiles armados para enfrentar a las bandas que se disputan las minas de oro

Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

Iván Simonovis denunció que el régimen de Maduro izó una bandera iraní en la prisión del Helicoide

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

El régimen de Maduro sube precio de la gasolina y abre la puerta a la venta en dólares

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

Una nueva jornada de protestas y disturbios en al menos 30 ciudades de EEUU por la muerte de Floyd

Una nueva jornada de protestas y disturbios en al menos 30 ciudades de EEUU por la muerte de Floyd

Disturbios en EEUU: una persona murió en Indianápolis y la Guardia Nacional custodia siete estados del país

Disturbios en EEUU: una persona murió en Indianápolis y la Guardia Nacional custodia siete estados del país

Miami se sumó a la lista de ciudades donde las protestas terminan en caos

Miami se sumó a la lista de ciudades donde las protestas terminan en caos

El aviso de Biden: candidata a vice negra o hispana, se busca

El aviso de Biden: candidata a vice negra o hispana, se busca

Trump anunció que aplazará la cumbre del G7 e invitará a más países

Trump anunció que aplazará la cumbre del G7 e invitará a más países

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

“Nos vamos para siempre”: Mario Bezares anunció de manera sorpresiva el final de “Acábatelo”

“Nos vamos para siempre”: Mario Bezares anunció de manera sorpresiva el final de “Acábatelo”

Coronavirus en Guerrero: una sexta parte de los contagios es de personal médico que no tiene insumos para enfrentar la pandemia

Coronavirus en Guerrero: una sexta parte de los contagios es de personal médico que no tiene insumos para enfrentar la pandemia

Mapa del coronavirus en México 31 de mayo: con casi 3,000 casos en un día, la curva de contagios sigue imparable

Mapa del coronavirus en México 31 de mayo: con casi 3,000 casos en un día, la curva de contagios sigue imparable

“Quien trató de quitarse la vida no fui yo”: Karla Luna ya había revelado los intentos de Karla Panini

“Quien trató de quitarse la vida no fui yo”: Karla Luna ya había revelado los intentos de Karla Panini

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Así funcionará el “aislamiento inteligente” con el que Colombia flexibiliza desde este lunes su cuarentena y reabre la actividad económica

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Santiago Cafiero: “El coronavirus es democrático para expandirse pero profundamente clasista cuando hay que contar las muertes”

Santiago Cafiero: “El coronavirus es democrático para expandirse pero profundamente clasista cuando hay que contar las muertes”

Coronavirus en la Argentina: confirmaron dos nuevas muertes y el total de fallecidos asciende a 530

Coronavirus en la Argentina: confirmaron dos nuevas muertes y el total de fallecidos asciende a 530

El Gobierno autorizó más actividades económicas en ocho municipios bonaerenses

El Gobierno autorizó más actividades económicas en ocho municipios bonaerenses

Mark Kent: “Lo importante es que todos los países tengan acceso a la vacuna contra el COVID-19”

Mark Kent: “Lo importante es que todos los países tengan acceso a la vacuna contra el COVID-19”

Gustavo Bordet, gobernador de Entre Ríos: “Hay dirigentes del gobierno anterior que buscan generar una división en la sociedad”

Gustavo Bordet, gobernador de Entre Ríos: “Hay dirigentes del gobierno anterior que buscan generar una división en la sociedad”

logo-infobae-america

Castrochavismo y coronavirus: más violencia, información falsa y conspiración internacional

Castrochavismo y coronavirus: más violencia, información falsa y conspiración internacional

El papa Francisco pidió trabajar contra la “pandemia de la pobreza” y avanzar hacia una sociedad más equitativa

El papa Francisco pidió trabajar contra la “pandemia de la pobreza” y avanzar hacia una sociedad más equitativa

EN VIVO: La nave de SpaceX se acopla a la Estación Espacial Internacional

EN VIVO: La nave de SpaceX se acopla a la Estación Espacial Internacional

Coronavirus en Guerrero: una sexta parte de los contagios es de personal médico que no tiene insumos para enfrentar la pandemia

Coronavirus en Guerrero: una sexta parte de los contagios es de personal médico que no tiene insumos para enfrentar la pandemia

Mapa del coronavirus en México 31 de mayo: con casi 3,000 casos en un día, la curva de contagios sigue imparable

Mapa del coronavirus en México 31 de mayo: con casi 3,000 casos en un día, la curva de contagios sigue imparable

logo-teleshow

“Quien trató de quitarse la vida no fui yo”: Karla Luna ya había revelado los intentos de Karla Panini

“Quien trató de quitarse la vida no fui yo”: Karla Luna ya había revelado los intentos de Karla Panini

De interpretar a la misteriosa “Paty” en “El Chavo del 8” a dedicarse a la psicoterapia: la tierna historia de Ana Lilian de la Macorra

De interpretar a la misteriosa “Paty” en “El Chavo del 8” a dedicarse a la psicoterapia: la tierna historia de Ana Lilian de la Macorra

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

“Ya nació André”: Sherlyn anunció la llegada de su primer hijo

El coronavirus cambia para siempre la industria de la moda: Gucci abandona el concepto de temporadas

El coronavirus cambia para siempre la industria de la moda: Gucci abandona el concepto de temporadas

Verónica Llinás: “Esta pandemia nos enfrenta a nuestra propia moral"

Verónica Llinás: “Esta pandemia nos enfrenta a nuestra propia moral"

logo-deportes

Lionel Messi: “El fútbol no volverá a ser igual”

Lionel Messi: “El fútbol no volverá a ser igual”

Equilibrio, fuerza y humor: 10 impactantes videos de deportistas que entrenan en sus casas de una manera diferente

Equilibrio, fuerza y humor: 10 impactantes videos de deportistas que entrenan en sus casas de una manera diferente

Los detalles del regreso de UFC a Las Vegas: Burns tuvo una noche excelente

Los detalles del regreso de UFC a Las Vegas: Burns tuvo una noche excelente

Mauro Icardi definió su futuro: dónde jugará durante los próximos cuatro años

Mauro Icardi definió su futuro: dónde jugará durante los próximos cuatro años

Murió el mítico velocista estadounidense Bobby Joe Morrow

Murió el mítico velocista estadounidense Bobby Joe Morrow