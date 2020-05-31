ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/PROTEST-LONDON

Protesters rally in London over killing of George Floyd
LONDON - Protesters gather outside U.S. embassy in London in solidarity with U.S. demonstrators rallying over the killing of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. on 25/5.
Los Ángeles, Atlanta, Miami, Filadelfia y Concinnati son algunas de las urbes que se sumaron a Minesota en la prohibición de circulación. Sin embargo, las protestas originadas por el asesinato del afroamericanos George Floyd a manos de la policía continuaron. En indianápolis murió una persona y siguen los saqueos en distintas zonas del país
