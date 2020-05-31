ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/NYC MAYOR-- TIME APPROX

Mayor of NYC de Blasio gives newser
Start: 31 May 2020 03:36 GMT
End: 31 May 2020 03:47 GMT
NEW YORK - Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio gives a news conference as civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man in police custody.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA
DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
MAS NOTICIAS