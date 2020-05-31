Domingo 31 de Mayo de 2020
ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/NYC MAYOR-- TIME APPROX

Por REUTERSMAY 31
31 de Mayo de 2020

Mayor of NYC de Blasio gives newser

Start: 31 May 2020 03:36 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 03:47 GMT

NEW YORK - Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio gives a news conference as civil unrest flared and curfews were imposed in several major U.S. cities on Saturday as demonstrators took to the streets to vent outrage at the death of a black man in police custody.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

La cantante mostró su frustración en contra de las personas que no comprenden que esto no es una lucha en contra de las vidas blancas

El secretario de Educación, Esteban Moctezuma, destacó que con un solo caso de contagio, de cualquier persona, se cerrará la escuela por un tiempo establecido por la Secretaría de Salud

Para el director técnico colombiano, solo Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano y Héctor Herrera eran los únicos futbolistas del Tricolor que estaban al nivel de los brasileños

El enmascarado forma parte de una trayectoria familiar de luchadores legendarios, pues es hijo del Matemático, nieto de Ruddy García y sobrino del Huracán Ramírez

L3Harris Technologies, Inc obtuvo en total 21 contratos con el gobierno mexicano firmados entre 2014 y 2019 por más de 85 millones de pesos. Pero es imposible aber quién opera el equipo

El régimen chino aceleró sus movimientos geopolíticos y la primera de las víctimas fue la isla y su autonomía. La reacción de los Estados Unidos

El mexicano pasó de crear trajes de superhéroes a hacerlo para astronautas

Estas presuntas pruebas se encuentran dentro de la carpeta investigación y ya están en conocimiento de la Fiscalía General de la República

Tras lo ocurrido llevaron a cabo la sanitización de la estación para evitar la propagación del virus

