ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/DC-PROTEST-MORE

Crowds gather near White House to protest Floyd death
Start: 30 May 2020 23:17 GMT
End: 31 May 2020 00:09 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - People gather near the White House to protest police violence and the death of an unarmed black man who was killed as he was pinned down by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.
La policía neoyorquina informó que una docena de agentes están heridos graves y más de 40 vehículos de patrullaje fueron afectados por vandalismo. En Minnesota se ordenó la movilización de la Guardia Nacional para intentar contener las protestas que comenzaron el martes por la tarde
