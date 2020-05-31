Sábado 30 de Mayo de 2020
AMÉRICAARGENTINATENDENCIASDEPORTES
Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaCoronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter

ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/DC-PROTEST-MORE

Por REUTERSMAY 31
31 de Mayo de 2020

Crowds gather near White House to protest Floyd death

Start: 30 May 2020 23:17 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 00:09 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - People gather near the White House to protest police violence and the death of an unarmed black man who was killed as he was pinned down by a white Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS
ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

“¿Seré la próxima?”: el impactante video de la tenista Coco Gauff tras la muerte de George Floyd

“¿Seré la próxima?”: el impactante video de la tenista Coco Gauff tras la muerte de George Floyd

La joven deportista publicó en sus redes sociales un mensaje en contra del racismo y los abusos policiales

Las principales ciudades de EEUU se preparan para nuevas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Las principales ciudades de EEUU se preparan para nuevas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

En Minesota, donde comenzaron las protestas por ser donde murió Floyd durante una detención policial, líderes comunitarios y religiosos han pedido a la gente que se quede en sus casas

Qué es Antifa, el grupo de izquierda radical que el Gobierno de Trump señala como principal responsable de la violencia en varias ciudades de EEUU

Qué es Antifa, el grupo de izquierda radical que el Gobierno de Trump señala como principal responsable de la violencia en varias ciudades de EEUU

Al menos 500 detenidos en Los Ángeles y 200 en Nueva York por los disturbios por la muerte de George Floyd

Al menos 500 detenidos en Los Ángeles y 200 en Nueva York por los disturbios por la muerte de George Floyd

La policía neoyorquina informó que una docena de agentes están heridos graves y más de 40 vehículos de patrullaje fueron afectados por vandalismo. En Minnesota se ordenó la movilización de la Guardia Nacional para intentar contener las protestas que comenzaron el martes por la tarde

Rafael Márquez quiere formarse como director técnico en Europa y hacer campeón al Atlas de Guadalajara

Rafael Márquez quiere formarse como director técnico en Europa y hacer campeón al Atlas de Guadalajara

El histórico capitán de la Selección Mexicana está estudiando dos cursos avalados por la Federación Española de Fútbol y por la UEFA

Los estrenos de Netflix para junio

Los estrenos de Netflix para junio

“Dark”, “Control Z”, “13 Reasons Why” y “Reality Z” entre los más esperados

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

Los ‘coyotes’ no cuentan con instalaciones y por lo tanto tampoco están apegados a la legalidad ni tienen un contrato reglamentado ante la Profeco

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

El presidente Donald Trump dijo sentirse seguro en todo momento, pues observaba con detalle el trabajo de los oficiales del Servicio Secreto

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

Los empleadores tendrán la responsabilidad de establecer lineamientos, protocolos o reglas para evitar contagios
MAS NOTICIAS

VENEZUELA logo-venezuela

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

La dictadura de Nicolás Maduro secuestró a otro miembro del equipo de Juan Guaidó y a su familia

Mike Pompeo condenó “enfáticamente” el intento del régimen de Nicolás Maduro de anular la presidencia parlamentaria de Juan Guaidó

Mike Pompeo condenó “enfáticamente” el intento del régimen de Nicolás Maduro de anular la presidencia parlamentaria de Juan Guaidó

Las sanciones de Estados Unidos impidieron dos entregas de petróleo iraní a Venezuela

Las sanciones de Estados Unidos impidieron dos entregas de petróleo iraní a Venezuela

La Justicia británica aplazó su decisión sobre el oro de Venezuela hasta aclarar quién es la autoridad legítima del país

La Justicia británica aplazó su decisión sobre el oro de Venezuela hasta aclarar quién es la autoridad legítima del país

EEUU logo-bandera-eeuu

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

SpaceX inauguró la era de las misiones comerciales al espacio

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Donald Trump: "La memoria de Floyd fue deshonrada por los revoltosos, los saqueadores y los anarquistas”

Beyoncé pidió a sus fans luchar contra el racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd

Beyoncé pidió a sus fans luchar contra el racismo tras la muerte de George Floyd

La historia detrás del dinosaurio de juguete que viaja junto a los astronautas de SpaceX

La historia detrás del dinosaurio de juguete que viaja junto a los astronautas de SpaceX

Donald Trump presenció el histórico lanzamiento de la nave de SpaceX: “Nadie hace esto como nosotros”

Donald Trump presenció el histórico lanzamiento de la nave de SpaceX: “Nadie hace esto como nosotros”

MÉXICO logo-bandera-mexico

COVID-19 en México: suman 9,779 muertos y 87,512 casos confirmados

COVID-19 en México: suman 9,779 muertos y 87,512 casos confirmados

Rafael Márquez quiere formarse como director técnico en Europa y hacer campeón al Atlas de Guadalajara

Rafael Márquez quiere formarse como director técnico en Europa y hacer campeón al Atlas de Guadalajara

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

‘Coyotes’ funerarios ya existían, no llegaron por COVID-19

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Manifestantes cercaron la Casa Blanca durante jornada de violentas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

Será obligatorio el uso de cubrebocas en la Ciudad de México

COLOMBIA logo-bandera-colombia

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Efecto coronavirus: la cifra de venezolanos que se radicaron en Colombia descendió por primera vez en cinco años

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Tras dos meses a la deriva, regresaron a Colombia los 52 tripulantes del crucero Rhapsody of the Seas

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

Una brigada del Ejército de EEUU llegará a Colombia para apoyar lucha contra el narcotráfico

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

El hermano de Pablo Escobar puso a la venta un iPhone con estética narco con el que pretende “destruir” a Apple

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

Iván Duque afirmó que la situación en Venezuela ante la pandemia del COVID-19 es “una bomba de tiempo”

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Brutal caída de las Pymes industriales: en abril su producción fue 53,1% menor a 2019 y 37% menor a marzo

Brutal caída de las Pymes industriales: en abril su producción fue 53,1% menor a 2019 y 37% menor a marzo

Coronavirus en Argentina: nuevo récord de contagios y 8 muertes en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: nuevo récord de contagios y 8 muertes en las últimas 24 horas

Mariana Enriquez es la nueva directora de Letras del Fondo Nacional de las Artes

Mariana Enriquez es la nueva directora de Letras del Fondo Nacional de las Artes

Las aéreas internacionales buscan que Argentina permita el reinicio de vuelos antes de septiembre

Las aéreas internacionales buscan que Argentina permita el reinicio de vuelos antes de septiembre

Fotos: protestas en todo el país en rechazo a la cuarentena

Fotos: protestas en todo el país en rechazo a la cuarentena

logo-infobae-america

COVID-19 en México: suman 9,779 muertos y 87,512 casos confirmados

COVID-19 en México: suman 9,779 muertos y 87,512 casos confirmados

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

Maduro no tuvo más opción que flexibilizar por cinco días la cuarentena ante la falta de cumplimiento

La nueva Guerra Fría: China en el sistema internacional

La nueva Guerra Fría: China en el sistema internacional

Las principales ciudades de EEUU se preparan para nuevas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Las principales ciudades de EEUU se preparan para nuevas protestas por la muerte de George Floyd

Qué es Antifa, el grupo de izquierda radical que el Gobierno de Trump señala como principal responsable de la violencia en varias ciudades de EEUU

Qué es Antifa, el grupo de izquierda radical que el Gobierno de Trump señala como principal responsable de la violencia en varias ciudades de EEUU

logo-teleshow

Fede Bal reveló en qué ha fallado en la intimidad y cómo hizo para superar el mal momento

Fede Bal reveló en qué ha fallado en la intimidad y cómo hizo para superar el mal momento

Los estrenos de Netflix para junio

Los estrenos de Netflix para junio

Confesiones de cuarentena: Mica Tinelli y Lisandro López respondieron preguntas sobre la intimidad de la pareja

Confesiones de cuarentena: Mica Tinelli y Lisandro López respondieron preguntas sobre la intimidad de la pareja

Joaquín Furriel tras el estreno de “Corazonada” en plena cuarentena: “No voy a asumir que vamos a vivir en permanente estado pandémico”

Joaquín Furriel tras el estreno de “Corazonada” en plena cuarentena: “No voy a asumir que vamos a vivir en permanente estado pandémico”

Lali Espósito viajó a Madrid en plena cuarentena: deberá cumplir 14 días de aislamiento preventivo

Lali Espósito viajó a Madrid en plena cuarentena: deberá cumplir 14 días de aislamiento preventivo

logo-deportes

“¿Seré la próxima?”: el impactante video de la tenista Coco Gauff tras la muerte de George Floyd

“¿Seré la próxima?”: el impactante video de la tenista Coco Gauff tras la muerte de George Floyd

Rafael Márquez quiere formarse como director técnico en Europa y hacer campeón al Atlas de Guadalajara

Rafael Márquez quiere formarse como director técnico en Europa y hacer campeón al Atlas de Guadalajara

Jaguares podría quedar afuera del Super Rugby en el 2021

Jaguares podría quedar afuera del Super Rugby en el 2021

Un ex futbolista del Villarreal reveló detalles de la personalidad y salida de Riquelme del club

Un ex futbolista del Villarreal reveló detalles de la personalidad y salida de Riquelme del club

Histórico mensaje en conjunto de Nike y Adidas contra el racismo en medio de las protestas en Estados Unidos

Histórico mensaje en conjunto de Nike y Adidas contra el racismo en medio de las protestas en Estados Unidos