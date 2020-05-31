ADVISORY MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE/CHICAGO MAYOR

Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Police's O.Brown hold briefing

Start: 31 May 2020 16:00 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 17:00 GMT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES – Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David O. Brown hold a news conference after days of unrest, following the killing of George Floyd.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com