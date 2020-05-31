ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-SANCHEZ-- TIMINGS APPROX

Spanish PM expected to ask parliament for extension of state of alarm

Start: 31 May 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 31 May 2020 13:30 GMT

MADRID – Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expected to announce that his government will ask parliament for authorization for another extension of the state of alarm in Spain. It is very likely that it will be the last extension.

